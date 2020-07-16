ShurTech Rebranding as Shurtape Technologies

The news comes a week after the owner of the Duck and FrogTape brands announced a new VP of industrial marketing.

Jul 16th, 2020
Shurtape Technologies
Shurtape Brands

AVON, OH — ShurTech Brands, recognized for such well-known consumer brands as Duck brand duct tape and FrogTape brand painter’s tape, is formally and legally changing its name to Shurtape Technologies, LLC. The change will be officially effective Dec. 31, 2020; however, branding changes will begin in June and continue through year-end. There will be no changes in ownership or management.

ShurTech has been part of the Shurtape Technologies Group of Companies since 2010 but has kept its identity separate. Moving forward, the company will be known as Shurtape Technologies’ Consumer & Craftsman Group (C&C) and will continue to market DIY (Do It Yourself), EIY (Express It Yourself) and Home and Office products under the Duck, T-Rex, FrogTape, Painter’s Mate and Shurtape brands.

“My father, Jack Kahl, founded our company on the spirit of imagination and innovation, and that will never change,” said John Kahl, Chief Executive Officer of Shurtape Technologies’ Consumer & Craftsman Group (formerly ShurTech Brands). “However, as we continue to expand our product line, as well as grow globally, we wanted to bring the strength of the resources of ShurTech and Shurtape together. Our focus, as it always has been, will be to develop products that make people’s lives easier and help them do their jobs better.”

“Serving our customers with quality products and great service will also remain our top priority,” Kahl continued. “This change simply brings together the Shurtape Technologies Group of Companies as a single, substantial and diversified corporation.”

For more information on Shurtape Technologies, visit ShurtapeTech.com.

Based in Hickory, NC, Shurtape Technologies is a manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates, China and Australia. Together, its subsidiaries serve numerous markets, including industrial/MRO, building and construction, packaging, electrical, stucco, HVAC, professional paint, automotive, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, graphic arts, sound control, medical, DIY, home and office and retail. In addition to specialty adhesive solutions, Shurtape Technologies offers products under recognizable brand names such as Duck, FrogTape, T-REX, Painter’s Mate, Shurtape and Kip. 

