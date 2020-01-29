Fun At Work: Super Bowl, March Madness Can Boost Staffers' Morale

Many businesses are happy to let staffers have some fun amid major sporting events as long as they get their tasks done.

Joyce M. Rosenberg
Jan 29th, 2020
In this undated image provided by Cameron MacMillan, Jordan Davis, foreground, and Jason Wilson and Chad Wright, background work at the Better Collective Tennessee, RotoGrinders.com office in downtown Nashville. Sports can be a distraction at work the first few months of the year as pro football and college basketball hold their premier events. Business owners have to make a choice, whether, like McMillan at RotoGrinders.com, they&apos;ll allow or encourage staffers to enjoy the moment, or demand that everyone focus on work.
In this undated image provided by Cameron MacMillan, Jordan Davis, foreground, and Jason Wilson and Chad Wright, background work at the Better Collective Tennessee, RotoGrinders.com office in downtown Nashville. Sports can be a distraction at work the first few months of the year as pro football and college basketball hold their premier events. Business owners have to make a choice, whether, like McMillan at RotoGrinders.com, they'll allow or encourage staffers to enjoy the moment, or demand that everyone focus on work.
Cameron MacMillan via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — No work will be done at Rotogrinders.com next Monday. The company gives its staffers the day off after the Super Bowl and Rotogrinders' two-day celebration of the game.

Chief Operating Officer Cameron MacMillan doesn't worry about one day's lost productivity; he sees the day off as an investment in his staffers who run a website for fantasy sports fans. He also shrugs it off when employees of the Nashville, TN-based company talk about the game when they're on the clock.

“What we give, we'll get back," says MacMillan, whose company hosts a party for staffers and their friends with a basketball game, mechanical bull rides and plenty of food.

And when March Madness arrives, MacMillan will also be happy to have staffers watching the first round of the basketball tournament at their desks.

Sports can be a distraction at work the first few months of the year as pro football and college basketball hold their premier events. Business owners must choose — whether, like MacMillan, they'll allow or encourage staffers to enjoy the moment, or demand that everyone focus on work. For many, the answer is to let staffers have some fun as long as they get their tasks done. Bosses realize that sports chatter and Super Bowl or NCAA celebrations are morale boosters and strengthen staffers' ties to their jobs, something that's increasingly important in a tight labor market. But employment law attorneys and human resources consultants have some caveats for owners, particularly when it comes to office betting pools.

Although interest in the Super Bowl is widespread — nearly 100 million people watched it on TV last year — lengthy conversations about the game, halftime show and commercials can rankle owners. The same goes for March Madness, the Olympics and the World Cup.

“I’ve had clients who have complained about the amount of downtime that these events have caused. They ask, ‘should we limit it?'" says Mark Kluger, an employment law attorney in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

That can be shortsighted, Kluger says.

“The past few years, it's been more difficult to find employees," Kluger says. “Employers do have to be more sensitive to keeping employees happy.”

Owners might want to take the long view — events like the Super Bowl or March Madness happen once a year. And even if there's a lot of discussion, say, about a TV series like "Game of Thrones,” the boss might want to be grateful for the warm, collegial atmosphere and not worry so much about dollars and cents.

“Some conversations about sports or movies wouldn't make or break any workplace,” says Farrah Fielder, an executive vice president at human resources provider Engage PEO.

At some point, owners may need to remind staffers there's work to be done. At MyCorporation.com, an online business consultancy, staffers can be so engrossed in conversations that the bosses need to say, “let's get rolling, it's a busy day," CEO Deborah Sweeney says.

But Sweeney is also a big fan of using events like the Super Bowl to keep morale high and employees motivated.

“I want to have fun. When they see that in leadership, they feel committed to the job and that translates to happier customers," says Sweeney, whose company is based in Calabasas, California. So MyCorporation.com has a pre-Super Bowl potluck party, celebrations for St. Patrick's Day, Cinco de Mayo and “anything we can think of," Sweeney says.

When owners decide to end a conversation about any topic, they need to be sure they're not favoring one staffer's chatter over another's. For example, tolerating or even participating in a dissection of last night's game but cutting off talk about children, cars, shopping or whatever is on everyone's mind. A worker who feels shut down can feel discriminated against, and either leave or bring a lawsuit against the company.

A bigger productivity buster is employee absences — an estimated 17.5 million workers may miss work the day after the game, according to a survey commissioned by Kronos, a human resources provider. But in many cases, the boss has warning — an estimated 11.1 million employees will take a day off approved in advance. Another 4.7 million said they'd call in sick.

March Madness presents another issue — employees who want to watch the games at work the first two days of the tournament. The ability to stream games on PCs means anyone can watch throughout the day. Not only does productivity drop, but if too many people are streaming, the company's bandwidth can be sapped.

At many companies, there are TVs in break rooms, and staffers tend to congregate during the last few minutes of a game. MyCorporation.com has comfortable chairs in the break room.

“People hang out and send out updates to everyone else. Usually people are respectful and, they don’t over do it," Sweeney says.

At Rotogrinders there are big screens on the walls, giving employees the choice of a communal experience or watching games at their desks.

“We always have employees watching. We don't try to fight that," McMillan says. "We try to inspire a very new age, forward-thinking work culture.

Even at companies where there are are no parties or TVs, sporting events are a big deal because as staffers and often owners take part in betting pools. One of the biggest topics of March Madness conversations is about everyone's bracket. But while tens of millions of workers bet in Super Bowl and NCAA tourney pools, they are taking part in gambling that's illegal.

Owners should steer clear of running the pool or sponsoring it, and no one should be pressured to take part. Bosses should know there can be disagreements and hard feelings, and possibly some complaints from staffers who are against gambling for religious or other reasons.

But betting has an upside, Kluger says: “There's obviously a certain amount of camaraderie in doing the office pool — there's no question that those things are part of workplace culture.”

More in Operations
Jo Trizila, top right, President and CEO of Trizcom Public Relations, conducts a meeting with her staff Ann Littmann, right, Noel Hampton, bottom left, and Hayley Swinton at their office in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The recent flu outbreak can really impact small businesses with small staffs and hurt a company&apos;s productivity. Some owners, like Trizila, are trying to mitigate the damage so the flu will not become a nightmare when they&apos;re trying to get clients&apos; work done.
Businesses' Defense Against Flu
Don't let your small business be overwhelmed by flu-based employee absences.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Digital Twin
Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital
The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.
Jan 17th, 2020
I Stock 1055021000
Want to Sell on Amazon? Weigh the Pros, Cons
Amazon provides small businesses many benefits, but the costs can be hard for some to absorb.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 1169794349
Selling in 2020: Are You Really Committed?
With 2020 off-and-running, Paul Reilly discusses the mindset needed to make this sales year your best one ever.
Jan 15th, 2020
Mayhew
Automatic Center Punch
The punch force, ranging from 13.5lbs. - 31.5lbs., can easily be adjusted with the simple turn of a knob, located on the handle.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this July 11, 2012, file photo, John Arensmeyer, CEO of the advocacy group Small Business Majority, poses for a portrait at the Small Business Majority office in Washington. The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, known as the SECURE Act, won final congressional approval in the Senate last month and was signed into law by President Donald Trump. One of the bill&apos;s features makes it easier for small businesses to band together to offer 401(k) and other retirement plans.&ldquo; Most small businesses simply don&rsquo;t have the funds or staff to offer and manage retirement plans,&rdquo; said Arensmeyer.
Law Boosts Retirement Options
Only half the workers in companies with fewer than 50 employees have access to retirement benefits
Jan 6th, 2020
In this July 18, 2019 file photo, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joins fellow Democrats and activists seeking better pay as the House approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade &mdash; to $15 an hour, at the Capitol in Washington.
2020 Brings Higher Labor Costs for Small Biz
As of Jan. 1, there are higher minimum wages in a quarter of the states, and new federal overtime rules, along with several regional factors.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this Dec. 17 photo, an Amazon robot sends a package down a chute, transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AZ. The tech giant is still rolling out new models descended from the Kiva line, including the Pegasus, a squarish vehicle with a conveyor belt on top that can be found working the early-morning shift at a warehouse in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.
Warehouse Workers Adapting to Robots
There are growing concerns that keeping up with the pace of the latest warehouse productivity technology is taking a toll on human workers' health, safety and morale.
Dec 30th, 2019
In this April 9, 2018 file photo a cashier rings up a purchase at a store in Salem, NH.
Businesses Facing New Overtime Rules
The jobs most likely to be affected are shift supervisors or assistant managers at restaurants, retailers and manufacturing companies.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Mb Degree V2
More Mfg Workers Have Degrees
40 percent of manufacturing workers reportedly now possess a college degree, compared to 20 percent in the early 1990s.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Idqhe3 Thumb
Quick Hits: Shakeup in Top 10 Workplaces
Employees are changing their tune on what constitutes a top workplace.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Kimberly Clark
Impact Resistant Glasses
Smith & Wesson Safety Glasses also offer all-day comfort and edgy, contemporary designs.
Dec 17th, 2019
I Stock 1083774904 (1)
Compliance Amid the Rise of OSHA Inspections
You probably won’t know when a compliance and safety officer will come knocking, but you can be prepared.
Dec 16th, 2019
All Test
Detect Motor Faults Using ESA
The ATPOL II is a tool designed for complete Electrical Signature Analysis (ESA) and Power Quality Analysis (PQA).
Dec 12th, 2019