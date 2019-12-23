Are Paper Catalogs on the Rebound?

Data suggests younger shoppers find it's sometimes easier, more satisfying and even nostalgic, flipping pages rather than clicking links.

David Sharp
Dec 23rd, 2019
This Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2004 file photo shows a selection of holiday season catalogs in Portland, Maine. Catalogs, those glossy paper-and-ink offerings of outdoor apparel, kitchenware and fruit baskets, are not yet headed for the recycling bin of history.
This Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2004 file photo shows a selection of holiday season catalogs in Portland, Maine. Catalogs, those glossy paper-and-ink offerings of outdoor apparel, kitchenware and fruit baskets, are not yet headed for the recycling bin of history.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Catalogs, those glossy paper-and-ink offerings of outdoor apparel, kitchenware and fruit baskets, are not yet headed for the recycling bin of history.

Until recently, the future appeared grim for the mailbox-stuffers. A one-two punch of postal rate increases and the Great Recession had sharply cut their numbers. Common wisdom had everything retail-related moving online.

But a catalog-industry rebound appears in the works, fueled in part by what might seem an unlikely group: younger shoppers who find it's sometimes easier, more satisfying and even nostalgic, flipping pages rather than clicking links.

Industry experts say that all those catalogs crammed into mailboxes this holiday season are a sign that mailings have stabilized — and may be growing — after a decline of about 40% since the Great Recession.

New companies are mailing catalogs. And even died-in-the-wool online retailers like Amazon and Bonobos are getting into the act.

“They’re tapping out on what they’re able to do digitally," said Tim Curtis, president of CohereOne, a direct marketing agency in California. "They’ve got to find some new way to drive traffic to their websites.”

Catalog retailers slashed mailings, and some abandoned catalogs altogether, after a major U.S. Postal Service rate increase and the start of the recession in late 2007. Catalog numbers dropped from about 19 billion in 2016 to an estimated 11.5 billion in 2018, according to the American Catalog Mailers Association.

The industry still faces challenges, but there’s reason for some optimism, said Hamilton Davison, president of the mailers association.

Millennials who are nostalgic for vinyl records and all things vintage are thumbing through catalogs and dog-earing the pages. It's a new demographic roughly from 22 to 38 that’s helping to breathe some new life into the sector, industry officials say.

In fact, millennials are more likely than baby boomers to visit a store based on mailings, according to the U.S. Postal Service inspector general.

Sarah Johnson says she loves flipping through catalogs at her convenience — but gets her hackles up when retailers fill her email inbox.

“Promotion emails drive me crazy,” said Johnson, 29, of Vernal, Utah. “When there’s a catalog lying on the table, it feels like it’s my choice to pick it up and flip through it. When it arrives in my inbox it feels like it’s imposing on me,” she said.

Angela Hamann, another millennial, says she prefers catalogs because it’s easier than scrolling through webpages to evaluate a retailer’s offering.

“It’s a great way to assess what a company has to offer without making a bunch of clicks,” said Hamann, 37, of New Gloucester, Maine.

During the downturn, catalog retailers reduced the size of the catalogs, slashed the number of pages and became selective about their mailings, said Jim Gibbs from The Dingley Press, in Lisbon, Maine, which prints and mails about 330 million catalogs a year.

But catalogs never died off, as some began predicting during the dot-com bubble. Catalog naysayers didn’t understand that a webpage is useless unless shoppers know about it, and catalogs are an important tool for driving customers online, Gibbs said.

These days, retailers like Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart are boosting their mailings, helping to offset companies that abandoned catalogs, and dozens of smaller companies are also getting into the act, Davison said. There’s also a trend toward postcard fliers being mailed by companies like Shutterfly, Curtis added.

The tactile feel of catalogs creates a more meaningful connection, Curtis said. Consumers, meanwhile, routinely delete emails or skim over online promotions without a second thought, he said.

For some, there’s no escaping the sentimental aspect.

In Austin, Texas, tech company worker Mike Trimborn described himself as a “nearly 100% online shopper” who sees catalogs as an “exercise in futility.” But he waxed nostalgic when he received a toy catalog from Amazon in the mail this holiday season.

Trimborn, 42, said his sons, ages 9 and 11, marked up the Amazon catalog just like he marked up the big Sears catalog as a kid.

“It was such a fun experience when I was a kid. To be able to give that to my kids was a surprise,” he said.

More in Operations
All Test
Detect Motor Faults Using ESA
The ATPOL II is a tool designed for complete Electrical Signature Analysis (ESA) and Power Quality Analysis (PQA).
Dec 12th, 2019
I Stock 1134872513 (1)
Mfg. Capital Spending to Drop 2.1% in 2020
Though capital spending is forecasted to decrease, all 18 of ISM's manufacturing sectors forecast higher 2020 revenues than in 2019.
Dec 11th, 2019
1571774056770
Warehouse Solutions Increase Worker Productivity
Zebra Technologies has announced a series of new warehouse offerings designed to optimize workflows, maximize productivity in the warehouse and improve employee onboarding.
Dec 11th, 2019
I Stock 1160795179
Screening Potential Employees: Do’s and Don’ts
With the change in technology, almost immediate access to background data and the proliferation of corporate ethics and compliance programs, the landscape for screening new employees has changed, especially in the last decade or so.
Dec 10th, 2019
Executives I Stock
Incumbent CEOs with New CFOs Earn More
Researchers studied 20+ years of data from S&P 1500 firms and found CEOs took home an average of 10% more compensation when working with a CFO who was hired after them.
Dec 9th, 2019
Id 19166 Img 9687a
Overcoming the Pricing Dynamics Hindering Growth in MRO Distribution
Taking a closer look at how pricing decisions are made and how customer-specific price agreements are maintained.
Dec 9th, 2019
Ap19337811077072
Holidays Bring Phishing Scam Surge Aimed at Small Business
While cybercriminals strike at any time of the year, they’re particularly active during the holiday and income tax filing seasons when computer users expect to see more emails.
Dec 4th, 2019
Osha 2
OSHA’s 2019 Included Most Inspections in 4 Years
Federal OSHA conducted 33,401 inspections in fiscal 2019 — its most since 2015 — and provided training programs to a record number of employees.
Dec 4th, 2019
Trade Show I Stock
Are Trade Shows Still Worth It?
We’ve seen some serious marketing crimes committed at trade shows.
Dec 4th, 2019
Paycom personnel monitor physical and IT security in the command center at the Oklahoma City Paycom campus Monday, Nov. 25, in Oklahoma City. Company officials say they ramped-up security after a disgruntled ex-worker began frightening employees with threatening messages and social media posts.
Fears over Worker Shootings Prompt New Business Tactics
As mass shootings have become frequent, more company leaders have confronted an absence of clear plans for protecting workers from a disgruntled colleague.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2017 file photo, the storefront window of a portrait studio is lit up along a downtown street at dusk in Lumberton, N.C. With a little over one month to go in 2019, small business owners should think about purchases or investments that make good business sense and will give them a break on their taxes.
Small Business Owners Still Have Time to Save on 2019 Taxes
Owners with available cash and a wish list should consider what equipment they need.
Nov 25th, 2019
Wacker Neuson Onsite 8030 5db1efb3a0bed
ID In-Depth: The FAST Get Faster
ID profiles Fastenal and how its lean approach has led to the Winona, MN-based company to a practically intimate level of customer service.
Nov 25th, 2019
I Stock 1154460110
Study: Transition from Corded to Cordless Positively Shaping Assembly Fastening Tools Market
The global assembly fastening tools market value is expected to hit $4 billion by 2027, with the move to cordless products as a big driver. See insights from a new market report here.
Nov 20th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2019 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the ID's 2019 Big 50 List in a concise, easy-reference format.
Nov 11th, 2019