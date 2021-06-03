ID Editorial: Have We Reached the Other Side?

ID executive editor Anna Wells highlights how optimism is apparent in the result of this year's ID Survey of Distributor Operations.

Jun 3rd, 2021
Anna Wells
I Stock 927775766
iStock

We’ve been publishing Industrial Distribution’s annual Survey of Distributor Operations in our May/June print & digital issue for many years, and it struck me recently that the 2020 version came at a very precarious time for not just distributors, but the world.

ID Executive Editor Anna WellsID Executive Editor Anna WellsI looked back on last year’s issue and the words I wrote in this Editor’s column still sting: “I wish I were writing to you from the other side of this economic crisis but, as of printing, things are still in chaos. Whether relating to the virus or the economy, predictions seem to change daily, and many agree: we've never seen anything like this before."

It’s obvious there will still a lot of challenges ahead in the spring of last year, and my wish for the “other side” was sincere, if premature. Now here we are a year later with several viable vaccines and a record number of job openings across the country. So here’s the question: Are we on the other side?

In this year's May/June issue, we let distributors answer that. Starting on page 12, we explore the responses to this year’s comprehensive survey, offering insights into areas from technology investments to the balance sheet — and everything in between. As managing editor Mike Hockett points out in the survey’s introduction, last year’s survey results reflected the COVID crisis very early on. There was a heightened sense of impending danger and many survey respondents reflected a fear of the unknown.

But this year the tune has changed. In our 2020 survey, 85 percent cited economic conditions as a top concern. This year that sentiment has dropped precipitously, with 53 percent saying the same in 2021.

The Survey of Distributor Operations has been published for 74 years. Many people have asked over the years if we had copies of the older editions of this magazine (which goes back to 1911, by the way). Unfortunately, the publication has changed hands a few times and most of the archives have disappeared. I’d be interested to see what kinds of sentiments were reflected in some of the tumultuous years many of us don’t personally remember. Let’s consider the survey kicked off in the post World War II economy when spending was booming and the job market was on fire. Sound familiar? But those respondents continued to weigh in over the years, amid oil crises, recessions, inflation and high unemployments rates. And while many of our subscribers represent companies that have operated through all of this, this year’s results offer a unique twist: more than half of respondents participated on behalf of companies that have been around for 25 years or less.

So what should we take from that? Are younger companies ready to shake of this drama of 2020 and move on with a clear head? Or is the economy simply settled to the point where distributors, regardless of their age, feel ready to embrace the future? The economy is giving us good signs and anecdotal evidence from the industry is supporting what we see from our survey results. Unfortunately each year’s report only serves up more questions: will we sustain this?

One thing that distributors have going for them that some industries don’t: warehouse jobs have recovered at a rate of 200 percent, a benefit that will no doubt help facilitate the growth so many of us anticipate. And that's its own reason for optimism.

More in Operations
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
Sponsored
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
According to Forbes, 37 percent of workloads in 2019 were on-premise, meaning a significant number of businesses were at a disadvantage when the pandemic hit.
May 12th, 2021
Io T
The Biggest Roadblocks on the Way to Digital Transformation
Automation for the sake of automation is the surest path to have your digital venture go down in flames.
May 27th, 2021
I Stock 1277636058
The 4 Essential Tips For Safety In Your CNC Machine Shop
Make sure that your shop is safe.
May 27th, 2021
Pneumatic Tool Line
The External Workforces Helping Manufacturing Move Forward
The use of temporary workers, contractors, consultants, and freelancers dealing with furloughs and layoffs could help boost the manufacturing workforce.
Jan 11th, 2021
Ap21146665696629
Can Employers Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination?
Yes, with some exceptions.
May 27th, 2021
Endries International's headquarters in Brillion, WI.
ID In-Depth: How Endries International Took the Pandemic In Stride
Endries International couldn’t predict the pandemic, but they were ready anyway.
May 27th, 2021
I Stock 1295900106
How To Increase Your Company’s Digital Presence To Drive Revenue
Modern digital marketing enables your company to attract quality prospects that your sales team otherwise could never reach.
May 19th, 2021
A customer exits a corner market while wearing a protective mask in the retail shopping district of the SoHo neighborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York, Friday, May 14, 2021. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to say whether he will change his state’s mask mandate in light of new federal guidance that eases rules for fully vaccinated people.
States, Businesses Sort Out New Mask Guidelines
As many business owners pointed out, there is no easy way to determine who has been vaccinated and who hasn't.
May 17th, 2021
States
The Top 10 States for Start-Ups
California is not on the list and #1 might surprise you.
May 14th, 2021
I Stock 1016109338
Sales is NOT an Outside Activity. It Hasn’t Been for Years.
Justin Roff-Marsh argues that if you design your sales function around the concept of sales as an outside activity, you will seriously handicap growth.
May 14th, 2021
I Stock 1135130797
Why Data is Driving Distribution Sector Deals Right Now
In today’s uncertain climate, robustly tech-enabled, data-driven distribution businesses are especially attractive to buyers.
May 12th, 2021
Kevintn
5 With ID: Zoro President Talks Endless Assortment Growth, PPE Management
We chat with Zoro US president Kevin Weadick about how the Grainger subsidiary has handled a major volume influx amid the pandemic.
May 12th, 2021