ID's 2020 Salary Survey is Here

It's our annual survey that covers distributor employees' salary, compensation and the factors surrounding both.

Jun 2nd, 2020
Industrial Distribution Staff
I Stock 1174295678
iStock

Along with The Big 50 List and our Survey of Distributor Operations, one of Industrial Distribution's most anticipated annual features is our Salary Survey. Polling our readers who are employed at distribution firms, the Salary Survey takes the pulse of salary and compensation levels across the industrial distribution market and various factors that complement those figures, such as job demands and experience.

The data entered is anonymous, and is funneled into one of three categories based on the respondent's job title — Executives, Mid-Level Management (non-sales), and Sales Representative/Sales Management. The resulting report summarizes the results for each of those three categories, and will be featured in our July/August print issue and then atop the ID website and daily e-newsletter.

The Survey is comprised of 20 questions and takes only a handful of minutes to complete. The more results we get, the better the data.

Note: This survey is intended for employees of distribution companies only.

Take our 2020 Salary Survey here!

Anna Wells, Executive Editor
Mike Hockett, Managing Editor

