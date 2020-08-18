Temporary USPS Price Increase to Start Oct. 18

The planned increase is due to pandemic-related volume and expected holiday season e-commerce and will last until Dec. 27.

Aug 18th, 2020
U.S. Postal Service
I Stock 1172767676
iStock

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) on Aug. 14 of a temporary price change to take effect Oct. 18, 2020.

The planned temporary price adjustments are in response to increased expenses and heightened demand for online shopping package volume due to the coronavirus pandemic and expected holiday e-commerce. As a result of these changing market conditions, the Postal Service is planning a time-limited price increase on all commercial domestic competitive package volume from Oct. 18 until Dec. 27, 2020. Retail prices and international products will be unaffected.

The planned price increase would go into effect at 12:00AM Central on Oct.18, 2020 and remain in place until 12:00AM Central Dec. 27, 2020. 

The planned prices, approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on August 6, would raise prices on its commercial domestic competitive parcels – Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, and Parcel Return Service.

This time-limited adjustment will increase prices for our commercial customers in line with competitive practices without impacting customers at the retail level. In doing this, the Postal Service is protecting the retail consumer during a vulnerable economic period while increasing prices on commercial volume during heightened volume levels.

No structural changes are planned as part of this limited time pricing initiative, allowing customers the greatest ease in implementing the new prices with minimal complexity.

The Governors believe these temporary rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue. The forecasted additional revenue from the time-limited increase will depend on the volume of packages shipped between Oct. 18 and Dec. 27 at commercial rates.

If favorably reviewed by the PRC, the planned price changes include:

Dafg

Some rate cells in Parcel Select Ground will be charged less than $0.40 so as not to exceed USPS Retail Ground retail prices:

  • 19 lbs., zones 8/9 – the increase will be zero instead of $0.40
  • 20 lbs., zones 8/9 – the increase will be $0.06 instead of $0.40
  • Oversized – the increase will be zero instead of $0.40

A full list of commercial pricing can be found on the Postal Service’s Postal Explorer website https://www.usps.com/business/prices.htm.

The Postal Service has some of the lowest mail postage rates in the industrialized world and also continues to offer a great value in shipping.

The PRC will review the prices before they are scheduled to take effect on Oct.18, 2020. The complete Postal Service price filings with prices for all products can be found on the PRC website under the Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily. The price change tables are also available on the Postal Service’s Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

More in Logistics
Zebra
Today’s New Tech Hub
Warehouses and DCs are fueling the on-demand economy in serving as the primary connection between suppliers, distributors, manufacturers and customers.
Jun 18th, 2020
Amazon Logo Ap
Despite Green Pledges, Amazon’s Carbon Footprint Grew 15%
The online shopping giant's carbon dioxide emissions were the equivalent of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Thumb2
Amazon Sued After Worker's Family Member Dies of COVID-19
The lawsuit is accusing Amazon of boosting productivity at the expense of safety.
Jun 10th, 2020
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
You Prepared for Disruption, Now Prepare for Change
Most business experts agree that when the “all-clear” sounds, we will not be emerging to find the same business landscape that we left.
Jun 5th, 2020
I Stock 1157133495 (1)
FedEx Adds Surcharge Beginning June 8
A nearly identical surcharge from UPS began May 31.
Jun 5th, 2020
Amazontn
Amazon Could Take Over Self-Driving Startup
Zoox previously drew headlines when Tesla filed a lawsuit against the startup last year.
May 29th, 2020
I Stock 960922454
UPS Adds Peak Season Surcharge
Aimed at high-volume shippers like Amazon, Walmart and Target, the additional fee begins May 31.
May 29th, 2020
Mailtn
USPS Could be Bankrupt Soon
The last thing the organization needed was a pandemic.
Apr 14th, 2020
I Stock 1169572096
Amazon Resuming Nonessential Shipments
This week, the company will begin to accept more products in its warehouses outside of the "essentials" it has prioritized since mid-March.
Apr 14th, 2020
I Stock 1157133495
FedEx, UPS Suspend Service Guarantees
The parcel logistics giants outlined measures taken to accommodate delays and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Logistics Management
Logistics Industry Divided Over Virus Impact
It is not easy to decipher which one of the two opinions is more justified.
Mar 26th, 2020
I Stock 1096694964 (1)
NAW to Pence: Don't Bypass Distributors
NAW expressed to Pence concerns over manufacturers sending critical products direct to end users amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Mar 25th, 2020