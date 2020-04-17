The 10 State Unemployment Rates Most Affected by COVID-19

WalletHub ranked the states with the biggest increases in coronavirus-related unemployment claims.

Apr 17th, 2020
Jeff Reinke
 

WalletHub recently unveiled their rankings of states with the biggest increases in Coronavirus-related unemployment claims. The online provider of credit reports and financial services compared current claims with those on March 16.

The report states that during the Great Recession (2007-2009), 8.8 million American jobs were lost. The pandemic has claimed 22 million jobs - basically wiping out the 22.7 million jobs created since.

The 10 states with the greatest increase in unemployment claims have been:

  • New Hampshire
  • Louisiana
  • Michiga
  • Virginia
  • Georgia
  • Indiana
  • North Carolina
  • Kentucky
  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota

The state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, New York, is 37th. Washington state, an early hotspot for the virus comes in 33rd.

The 10 states with the smallest increase in unemployment claims have been:

  • Arizona
  • Texas
  • Illinois
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming
  • Alaska
  • Connecticut
  • Oregon
