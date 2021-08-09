June Manufacturing Technology Orders Topped Pre-Pandemic Level

McLean, VA — Orders for manufacturing technology totaled $490.3 million in June 2021, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. This is a 9 percent increase over May 2021 and a 42 percent increase over June 2020. For the first half of 2021, orders totaled $2.51 billion, a 49 percent increase over the first half of 2020 and the largest half-year period since 2018.

“The manufacturing technology industry has rebounded from the pandemic-induced recession in a phenomenal way,” said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. “The first half of 2021 is only 3 percent below 2018, when orders were at a two-decade high. Not only has the industry recovered from the 2020 slump, but orders are now exceeding the prepandemic trend.

“In May 2021, we noted the increase in orders for manufacturers of metal valves. In a similar fashion, manufacturers of hardware, springs, screws, nuts, and bolts have significantly increased orders in June 2021. These low-complexity, high-volume parts can be shipped within weeks of a machine being delivered. Production of these commodity parts domestically appears to be an effort by manufacturers to diversify their supply chains in response to the global climate of material and shipping constraints. In addition to metal parts, demand for petroleum products up and down the supply chain has driven the price of crude oil to the highest level since October 2018. In order to meet this need, manufacturers of oil and gas field equipment have also increased orders dramatically.

“We also note that medical equipment manufacturers increased orders substantially in June, with orders up almost 60 percent compared with the first half of 2020. While manufacturers were in a sprint to produce PPE and ventilators this time last year, we’re seeing more sales of multi-function machines as the items produced are shifting back to components required for delayed elective surgeries. According to a paper published at the end of 2020, there could be as much as a 36-month backlog in knee and hip replacement surgeries alone, so manufacturers of these components will continue to be busy into the future. The current situation in the medical industry is emblematic of what is happening across the economy. As pandemic restrictions are eased, a massive rebound in demand is putting strain on producers and generating an economy-wide need for additional manufacturing technology."