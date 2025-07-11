White House Escalates Pressure Campaign on Fed Chair by Targeting Its Headquarters Renovation

Two Trump aides were named to an obscure commission reviewing the plans.

Jul 11, 2025
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is escalating his pressure campaign to get the Federal Reserve chairman to either lower interest rates or quit his post by targeting the expensive renovation at the central bank's headquarters.

The latest step came Thursday when Russ Vought, Trump's top budget adviser, sent a letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying the president is "extremely troubled" that plans may have violated government building rules with an "ostentatious overhaul."

Trump also named two close aides to an obscure commission who plan to review the Federal Reserve building plans — another avenue to increase scrutiny on Powell, whose eight-year term formally ends next May.

This follows a near-daily drumbeat of criticism that Trump has leveled at Powell, whom he has disparaged as "a very stupid person" who should "resign immediately." It's an unprecedented attempt to reshape the Federal Reserve's traditional role as an autonomous arbiter of U.S. monetary policy.

If successful in getting Powell to leave or getting interest rates lowered, Trump will have expanded his influence to yet another corner of American government that was once seen as beyond the reach of political pressure. But he also risks jeopardizing the independence that has made the central bank a foundational player in the U.S. economy.

Powell has sought to avoid politics and refrains from responding directly to the president. Fed officials did not respond to an email seeking a response to the letter, though Powell has previously said that some parts of the renovation plans have changed.

Powell has so far resisted Trump's pressure to cut rates, largely out of concern that Trump's tariff plans could increase costs for American consumers. If rates are lowered too aggressively, it could lead to a resurgence of inflation.

But Trump insists that inflation is no longer a problem, and a rate cut would help make mortgages, auto loans and other forms of consumer debt cheaper. Trump has also said it would allow the U.S. government to finance its debt more cheaply, a pressing concern as legislation signed by the president is poised to increase the federal deficit by extending tax cuts.

"LOWER THE RATE!!!" Trump wrote on social media on Thursday.

However, there's no guarantee that financial markets will reduce rates on government debt even if the Fed bows to Trump's wishes. Such a situation could lead to higher interest costs for consumers — a reminder of how monetary missteps may backfire.

Powell was nominated to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors by President Barack Obama, then made chairman by Trump during his first term. But in his second term, Trump turned Powell into one of his primary antagonists.

Trump has said that he wouldn't directly oust Powell. "I don't know why it would be so bad, but I'm not going to fire him," he said last month. The Supreme Court said in May that it could block such a step.

However, Trump's allies have found other ways to make Powell uncomfortable.

Bill Pulte, the Trump-appointed director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, also accused Powell of lying to Congress about the renovations.

"I am asking Congress to investigate Chairman Jerome Powell, his political bias, and his deceptive Senate testimony, which is enough to be removed 'for cause,'" he said last week. Pulte said the situation "stinks to high heaven."

Trump's naming of James Blair, a deputy chief of staff, and Will Scharf, the staff secretary who furnishes the president with executive orders for his signature, to the National Capital Planning Commission also potentially ratchets up the pressure on Powell.

Blair said he would be "requesting a review of all previous and current building plans" and suggested that Powell wasn't honest while testifying to Congress about the renovations last month.

If Powell isn't truthful, Blair wrote on social media, "how else is the American Public to maintain confidence that its monetary policy manager is acting in their interests?"

Vought, in his own letter, called the initial renovation plans featuring rooftop terrace gardens, VIP dining rooms and premium marble an "ostentatious overhaul." Vought also suggested that Powell misled Congress by saying the headquarters had never had a serious renovation, saying that an update to its roof and building systems that was completed in 2003 counts as a "comprehensive" renovation.

Powell said in Senate testimony last month that some of the elements in the 2021 plan, such as the dining rooms and rooftop terraces, are no longer part of the project for the 90-year-old Marriner S. Eccles Building.

The debate over the renovation could set up a legal battle between the White House and the Fed, which under the law is allowed to use its own judgment to establish "suitable" and "adequate" quarters for its operations.

Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola-Marymount University, said, "It's good that the central bank budget is coming under review and scrutiny."

However, he warned against using such issues to challenge the Fed's independence. If that's compromised, he said, it's "bad for the economy, that's bad for inflation expectations and therefore long term inflation."

Three Months After His Previous Tariff Push Terrified the World Economy, Trump Bets This Time Is Different
July 9, 2025
July 9, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during an open meeting of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve, Washington, June 25, 2025.
As Trump Ramps Up Attacks on the Fed, Powell Refuses to Change Course
July 7, 2025
July 7, 2025
A shopping cart filled with groceries at a store in Rowland Heights, Calif., April 3, 2025.
Key Inflation Gauge Rises as Americans Cut Back on Spending
June 27, 2025
June 27, 2025
Economy
Three Months After His Previous Tariff Push Terrified the World Economy, Trump Bets This Time Is Different
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during an open meeting of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve, Washington, June 25, 2025.
Economy
As Trump Ramps Up Attacks on the Fed, Powell Refuses to Change Course
Economy
June Manufacturing Index Again Shows Contraction
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
Economy
As Trump Ramps Up Attacks on the Fed, Powell Refuses to Change Course
The Fed chair said that without tariffs, the Fed would probably be cutting its key rate right now.
July 7, 2025
July 7, 2025
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Rises as Americans Cut Back on Spending
Prices rose 2.3% in May compared with a year ago.
June 27, 2025
June 27, 2025
Economy
June Manufacturing Index Again Shows Contraction
Production grew, but employment contracted and supplier deliveries slowed.
July 3, 2025
July 3, 2025
Economy
Fed's Powell Repeats Warning About Tariffs
He added that most Fed officials support cutting rates this year.
June 26, 2025
June 26, 2025
Economy
U.S. Economy Shrank 0.5% Between January and March
The decline was worse than two earlier estimates had revealed.
June 26, 2025
June 26, 2025
Economy
Powell Says Fed Rate Cut on Hold as Trump Demands Cuts
He told lawmakers that the central bank remains in a position to "wait and see."
June 25, 2025
June 25, 2025
Economy
Americans Sour on U.S. Economy and Anxiety Over Tariffs Remains the Chief Culprit
The regression surprised economists, who had expected a small uptick this month.
June 25, 2025
June 25, 2025
Economy
Slight Uptick in Metalformers' Optimism
Daily shipping levels remained steady.
June 24, 2025
June 24, 2025
Economy
Federal Reserve's Bowman Says Rate Cut Should Be on Table in July
The comments underscore the deep divisions among Fed officials.
June 24, 2025
June 24, 2025
Economy
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Rate Unchanged as It Awaits the Impact of Tariffs
Fed officials still foresee two interest rate cuts by the end of the year.
June 18, 2025
June 18, 2025
Economy
April 2025 U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Total $212.8M, Up 2.7% from March
Year-to-date shipments totaled $818.3 million, a drop of 5.1% from the same period in 2024.
June 18, 2025
June 18, 2025
Economy
Retail Sales Slide After a Spring Spending Surge to Beat Tariffs
The sales drop is hitting after sharp declines in consumer confidence this year.
June 17, 2025
June 17, 2025
Economy
Fed Officials in Limbo as Tariffs Complicate Rate Decision
Policymakers are expected to keep the key interest rate unchanged.
June 17, 2025
June 17, 2025
Economy
U.S., UK Strike Trade Deal on Auto, Aerospace Tariffs
How to handle steel production remains unresolved.
June 17, 2025
June 17, 2025