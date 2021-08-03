June NonRes Construction Spending Down Nearly 1%

Since achieving an all-time high in January 2020, nonresidential construction spending is down 12%.

Aug 3rd, 2021
Associated Builders and Contractors
I Stock 1205863144 5ff3598bb703e
iStock

WASHINGTON — National nonresidential construction spending declined 0.9% in June, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data published today by the U.S. Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $779.9 billion for the month, down 6.6% from one year ago.

Spending was down on a monthly basis in eight of 16 nonresidential subcategories. Private nonresidential construction spending fell 0.7%, while public nonresidential construction spending fell 1.2% in June. Year-over-year spending was down in 15 categories. Private nonresidential construction spending has declined 6% on a year-ago basis, while public spending is down 7.6%.

“Since achieving an all-time high in January 2020, nonresidential construction spending is down 12%,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “With each passing month, the deficit vis-à-vis the all-time high continues to expand. June was no exception, with both private and public nonresidential construction declining.

“For economists, this presents a bit of a paradox,” said Basu. “Many contractors report rising backlog and strong expectations for sales, staffing and profit margin growth over the balance of the year, according to ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator and Construction Confidence Index. Yet the macroeconomic data continue to show an industry struggling to stabilize from the pandemic-induced recession.

“There is a logical explanation,” said Basu. “Despite the lingering pandemic and elevated materials prices, demand for construction services remains high. But this lofty demand is failing to translate into construction spending growth because available capacity to supply services is so constrained, especially by expanding skills shortages. This means the average project is taking longer to complete. It also translates into diminished construction spending on a monthly basis since less services are delivered. Consequently, individual firms generally remain confident about the future given the presence of demand for their services as well as rising backlog, but the macroeconomic outcomes remain uninspiring as quantity supplied struggles to match quantity demanded.”

Spending Table 8 2 21

Spending Graph 8 2 21

More in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
$15 Wage Becoming Common as Employers Struggle to Fill Jobs
It is hardly the official federal minimum wage, but for many lower-skilled workers, $15 an hour has increasingly become a reality.
Jul 27th, 2021
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate banking committee on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2021.
Fed to Discuss Pullback in Aid with Inflation Up
Inflation is uncomfortably high as the COVID-19 Delta raises economic concerns.
Jul 27th, 2021
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Financing of African Economies Summit, Paris, May 18, 2021.
IMF Forecasts 6% Growth as Economies Reopen
But the agency downgraded its forecast for poorer countries, most of which are struggling to vaccinate.
Jul 27th, 2021
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, leave in the elevator after a closed door talks about infrastructure on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2021.
Senators Race to Seal Infrastructure Deal
Pressure is mounting on all sides to show progress.
Jul 26th, 2021
Workers repair a park near the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. About 8 in 10 Americans favor plans to increase funding for roads, bridges and ports and for pipes that supply drinking water.
AP-NORC poll: Parties Split on Some Infrastructure Proposals
The poll finds a slim majority of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of infrastructure.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Lumber is piled at a housing construction site, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Middleton, Mass. Home construction in the U.S. rose a strong 6.3% in June, another big swing in what has been an up-and-down year so far.
U.S. Home Construction Jumps 6.3% in June
Home construction starts rose 12.6% in the West and 9.7% in the South.
Jul 20th, 2021
In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. The recession that broke out with onset of the coronavirus pandemic officially ended in April 2021, making it the shortest downturn on record, according to the committee of economists that determines when recessions begin and end.
Economists: Pandemic Recession Ended in April 2020
It was the shortest downturn on record.
Jul 19th, 2021
Business Man Giving Bank Notes To Another Person 516934262 2125x1416 (1)
Knowing Your Financing Options
A re-opening economy means opportunities for growth, which may demand new levels of investment in order to capitalize.
Jul 16th, 2021
In this May 4, 2021, file photo is the Federal Reserve in Washington. The Federal Reserve's latest nationwide business survey found that the economy strengthened further in late May and early June, despite supply-chain bottlenecks that led to price hikes. The Fed said Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that seven of its 12 regional bank districts reported strong price increases, with the other five reporting moderate gains in prices.
Fed Survey: US Economy Strong but Hindered by Bottlenecks
Businesses are struggling to find enough components and employees to meet the demand.
Jul 14th, 2021
Amt Sdfa 6075d23a5cd9e
Manufacturing Technology Orders Grow at Explosive Pace
In only three other years since 1998 have orders surpassed $2 billion by May.
Jul 14th, 2021
Miami Port Ap
Wholesale Inflation Up 1% in June
Price gains are up a record 7.3% in the past 12 months.
Jul 14th, 2021