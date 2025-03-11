Ferguson Posts Higher Sales but Declines in Earnings, Operating Profit

The company said it completed one acquisition last quarter and has reached an agreement for another.

Andy Szal
Mar 11, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Plumbing and industrial supply distributor Ferguson on Tuesday said sales climbed by 3% in its latest fiscal quarter, but earnings and operating profits each declined amid “continued subdued markets and persistent commodity price deflation.”

The Virginia-based company reported net sales of $6.87 billion in its fiscal second quarter, up from $6.67 billion in the same quarter of 2023. Net income, however, declined from $322 million to $276 million year-over-year, which translated to diluted earnings that slid from $1.58 per share down to $1.38 per share.

Gross profit rose slightly — from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion — but gross margin dropped from 30.4% in the previous second quarter down to 29.7%. Operating profit, meanwhile, fell from $477 million to $410 million as operating margin dipped from 7.1% to 6%.

Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy said in the company’s earnings release that its sales outperformed the market as a whole, while its gross margin numbers suffered from “subdued” demand, commodity deflation and sales mix.

“We are navigating a unique time with continued subdued markets and persistent commodity price deflation that drove lower-than-expected adjusted operating margin in our seasonally lightest quarter,” Murphy said.

The company maintained its forecast for a “low single digit” increase in full-year net sales, but lowered its annual projections for adjusted operating margin from 9% to 9.5% at the end of the previous quarter to 8.3% to 8.8% halfway through the fiscal year.

Ferguson also said that it completed one acquisition during its latest quarter and signed a definitive agreement to acquire a “leading commercial/mechanical distributor in the Northeast” subsequent to the end of the period.

