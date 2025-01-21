3M Full-Year Sales Edge Down as Q4 Revenue Exceeds Forecasts

The company expects sales growth in the new year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 21, 2025
I Stock 481526886
iStock.com/wellesenterprises

Industrial conglomerate 3M on Tuesday reported a slight decline in its latest annual sales but noted that its full-year adjusted organic revenue saw growth.

The Minnesota-based company’s fourth-quarter sales also edged up compared to the same quarter in 2023 — and exceeded expectations on Wall Street.

3M posted 2024 sales of $24.6 billion, down 0.1% compared to 2023. The company’s adjusted sales, however, were up 1.3% over that span — including a 1.2% climb in adjusted organic sales.

The company’s full-year adjusted earnings came in at $7.30 per share, up more than 20% year-over-year.

In the fourth quarter, 3M took in $6 billion in sales, up 0.1% compared to the final three months of the previous year. Shares of the company’s stock rose in Tuesday trading after the revenue and profit numbers bested analysts’ forecasts for the quarter.

The company said it expects 2025 sales growth of between 0.5% and 1.5%, along with adjusted earnings per share of between $7.60 to $7.90.

"Our fourth quarter capped a year of strong results as we returned to positive organic revenue growth in the full year," 3M CEO William Brown said in a statement. "I would like to thank the 3M team for their strong operational execution which helped us deliver double-digit earnings growth and robust free cash flow while returning $3.8 billion to shareholders.”

