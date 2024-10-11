Fastenal Sales Up by 3.5% in the Third Quarter

Earnings and profit also climbed despite sluggish fastener sales and the effects of a recent hurricane.

Andy Szal
Oct 11, 2024
I Stock 1902076549
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Fastenal on Friday reported stronger third-quarter sales and earnings despite continued sluggishness in its fastener business.

The Minnesota-based distributor — ranked no. 4 on ID’s 2024 Big 50posted more than $1.9 billion in net sales between July and September, an increase of 3.5% compared to the same window last year. On a daily average basis, sales were up by just shy of 2% in the latest quarter.

Fastenal officials attributed the increase to growth among larger customers and at its newer “Onsite” locations in company facilities. The pricing environment was “stable” throughout the quarter, but disruptions attributed to Hurricane Helene in the Southeast dented daily sales by an estimated 5 to 25 basis points.

The company reported operating income of $388 million and net income of $298 million in the quarter — up 0.4% and 0.9% year-over-year, respectively — while gross profit rose 1.3% to nearly $859 million.

Sales of the company's fasteners were down among both MRO and OEM customers and off by 4% in total, which officials continue to attribute to broader weakness in the industrial sector. Sales of all other product lines were up by 4.7% year-over-year, including a 6.8% jump in safety supplies, which benefited from growth among warehouse customers.

Sales to manufacturing customers were up by 3% in the last quarter, while other markets were off by 1.5% — thanks to a 3.6% slide in non-residential construction and an 11.3% drop in the reseller segment.

Fastenal officials noted that daily average sales through its “eBusiness” operations rose by more than 25% in the quarter and accounted for more than 30% of its total July-September sales. The company said that it opened 93 new Onsite locations in customer facilities in the third quarter, as well, bringing its total to more than 300 opened so far in 2024.

Fastenal also issued its monthly sales report for September on Friday, which detailed a 3.2% increase in sales compared to the same month in 2023.

Latest in Earnings
I Stock 1902076549
Fastenal Sales Up by 3.5% in the Third Quarter
October 11, 2024
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Ferguson Posts Slight Decline in Annual Sales
September 17, 2024
Core & Main branch, Lexington, Ky.
Core & Main Sets Sales Record, but Earnings Down More than 20%
September 4, 2024
I Stock 1483276473
Lowe's Sales Fall Below Projections
August 21, 2024
Related Stories
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Slight Decline in Annual Sales
Core & Main branch, Lexington, Ky.
Earnings
Core & Main Sets Sales Record, but Earnings Down More than 20%
I Stock 1483276473
Earnings
Lowe's Sales Fall Below Projections
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial’s Full-Year Sales Up 1.5% Despite Sluggish Fourth Quarter
More in Earnings
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Slight Decline in Annual Sales
The plumbing and industrial supply distributor expects “low single digit growth” in the new fiscal year.
September 17, 2024
Core & Main branch, Lexington, Ky.
Earnings
Core & Main Sets Sales Record, but Earnings Down More than 20%
The company said acquisitions helped offset lower volumes and poor weather.
September 4, 2024
I Stock 1483276473
Earnings
Lowe's Sales Fall Below Projections
The company's earnings, however, fared better.
August 21, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial’s Full-Year Sales Up 1.5% Despite Sluggish Fourth Quarter
The company's recent acquisitions helped overcome a drop in Q4 organic sales.
August 15, 2024
A Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot, Sensing Uneasy Vibe from Homeowners, Contractors, Trims Outlook
The retailer's second-quarter sales rose slightly following its $18 billion acquisition of SRS Distribution.
August 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 12 At 3 46 18 Pm
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 4% While Earnings Slide
The company’s finance chief highlighted its “reduced energy industry exposure.”
August 12, 2024
I Stock 1240817264
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Nearly $20B in Annual Revenue
The company reported a better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter.
August 9, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Sales Slip 5%
The company said it has observed “reduced activity” in its industrial parts business.
August 9, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f
Earnings
Kennametal Posts $543M in Q4 Revenue, Topping Projections
The company posted full-year revenue of more than $2 billion.
August 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 07 At 1 37 15 Pm
Earnings
DNOW Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
Company officials praised the results amid a “challenging market.”
August 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Slide, Earnings Climb
The company cited project delays and declining oilfield activity.
August 7, 2024
Ir 665f70dbc12f1
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Posts Record Quarterly Revenue
The company's revenue and earnings totals bested Wall Street projections.
August 2, 2024
Lawson Products headquarters, Chicago, March 2022.
Earnings
Acquisitions Fuel Distribution Solutions Group Revenue Growth
Additions over the past two years overcame an “expected” drop in organic sales.
August 1, 2024
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Reduces Forecast as Sales, Profits Fall
The company said its second-quarter totals were “somewhat below” expectations.
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 01 At 9 22 27 Am
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales, Flat Earnings
The MRO giant also reduced its sales forecast for the full year.
August 1, 2024