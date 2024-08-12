DXP Sales Up 4% While Earnings Slide

The company’s finance chief highlighted its “reduced energy industry exposure.”

Andy Szal
Aug 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 12 At 3 46 18 Pm
DXP Enterprises Inc.

DXP Enterprises posted an increase in quarterly sales and profits during the latest three-month reporting window, but its earnings slid compared to the same quarter last year.

The Houston-based MRO and pumping solutions company — no. 17 on ID’s most recent Big 50 — on Thursday reported $445.6 million in April-June sales, up 4.1% from the $428 million disclosed in the same period of 2023.

The company’s gross profit also increased across that span — from $132 million up to $138 million — but its net income declined from $19.1 million down to $16.7 million. Earnings per diluted share were also down, slipping from $1.06 last year to $1 in the latest quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased from $45.3 million to $48.2 million year-over-year, which translated to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.8%.

DXP Chairman and CEO David Little said company officials were “pleased” with its performance during the quarter, which reflected the execution of the company’s growth strategy and the “resilience and durability” of its business.

Senior Vice President and CFO Kent Yee added that the results, in part, reflected DXP’s reduced exposure to the energy sector. The company’s pumping solutions revenue jumped by more than 50% year-over-year, offsetting declines in its service center and supply chain services businesses.

Yee said that DXP has completed four acquisitions during the first half of the year and expects to close on “at least two more acquisitions during the second half.”

Latest in Earnings
Screenshot 2024 08 12 At 3 46 18 Pm
DXP Sales Up 4% While Earnings Slide
August 12, 2024
I Stock 1240817264
Parker-Hannifin Posts Nearly $20B in Annual Revenue
August 9, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Wajax’s Industrial Sales Slip 5%
August 9, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f
Kennametal Posts $543M in Q4 Revenue, Topping Projections
August 8, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1240817264
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Nearly $20B in Annual Revenue
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Sales Slip 5%
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f
Earnings
Kennametal Posts $543M in Q4 Revenue, Topping Projections
Screenshot 2024 08 07 At 1 37 15 Pm
Earnings
DNOW Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
More in Earnings
I Stock 1240817264
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Nearly $20B in Annual Revenue
The company reported a better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter.
August 9, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Sales Slip 5%
The company said it has observed “reduced activity” in its industrial parts business.
August 9, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f
Earnings
Kennametal Posts $543M in Q4 Revenue, Topping Projections
The company posted full-year revenue of more than $2 billion.
August 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 07 At 1 37 15 Pm
Earnings
DNOW Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
Company officials praised the results amid a “challenging market.”
August 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Slide, Earnings Climb
The company cited project delays and declining oilfield activity.
August 7, 2024
Ir 665f70dbc12f1
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Posts Record Quarterly Revenue
The company's revenue and earnings totals bested Wall Street projections.
August 2, 2024
Lawson Products headquarters, Chicago, March 2022.
Earnings
Acquisitions Fuel Distribution Solutions Group Revenue Growth
Additions over the past two years overcame an “expected” drop in organic sales.
August 1, 2024
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Reduces Forecast as Sales, Profits Fall
The company said its second-quarter totals were “somewhat below” expectations.
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 01 At 9 22 27 Am
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales, Flat Earnings
The MRO giant also reduced its sales forecast for the full year.
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Sales Rise, but Earnings Slip
Company officials praised the results amid a “soft demand environment.”
July 30, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Q2 Loss but Raises its Forecast
The tool company reported more than $4 billion quarterly sales.
July 30, 2024
3M facility in Indianapolis, Aug. 2023.
Earnings
3M Posts Better-than-Expected Quarter
The industrial conglomerate posted quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion.
July 26, 2024
Motion campus in Houston, Jan. 2021.
Earnings
Motion's Sales, Profit Slide in Second Quarter
The distributor also reduced its forecast for the full year.
July 23, 2024
I Stock 1311102192
Earnings
Fastenal's Sales Edge Up, but Earnings Slip
The company also shuffled its executive ranks.
July 15, 2024
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Sales Down 7.1%; Earnings Slide Nearly 25%
The distributor confirmed earlier projections of results that fell “below expectations.”
July 2, 2024