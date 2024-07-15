Fastenal Q2 Sales Edge Up, but Earnings Slip

The company also shuffled its executive ranks.

Andy Szal
Jul 15, 2024
I Stock 1311102192
iStock.com/jetcityimage

Fastenal on Friday reported an 1.8% increase in sales in the second quarter of the year, but the company’s net income fell by the same margin compared to the same quarter last year.

The Minnesota-based distributor — no. 5 on ID’s most recent Big 50posted just shy of $1.92 billion in sales for the April-June window. Quarterly gross profit of $864 million was up 0.7% compared to the previous second quarter but fell as a percentage of net sales, which officials attributed to an “unfavorable” customer and product mix and “short-term inefficiencies” in its warehousing supply chain.

Operating income and net income, meanwhile, slipped to $395 million and $298 million, respectively, in the latest quarter. The mixed totals, however, reportedly met projections on Wall Street, where the company’s stock saw a jump in Friday trading.

Fastenal officials attributed the higher sales numbers to growth with its larger customers and at its “Onsite” locations that have opened over the past two years. The quarterly numbers were hindered, in particular, by a drop in the price of its flagship fastener portfolio amid reduced transportation costs for those products. Fasteners sales, the company noted, are also more susceptible to periods of sluggish industrial production. 

Fastenal’s fastener sales were down 3% in the quarter, and sales to both MRO and OEM customers were off compared to the same quarter last year. Its non-fastener sales were up 4.2% over that span, highlighted by a 7.1% increase in sales of safety supplies, which benefited from strong growth among Fastenal’s warehouse customers.

The company wrapped up the quarter with more than $608 million in June sales, which was down compared to June 2023 due to two fewer selling days this year; on a daily average basis, monthly sales climbed 3.3%.

Fastenal also announced a change in its executive ranks on Friday. CEO Dan Florness will relinquish his role as company president to Jeff Watts, who will serve as Fastenal’s president and chief sales officer beginning next month. Watts, a 28-year veteran of Fastenal, was appointed chief sales officer just over a year ago.

"Fastenal operates with a simple style: find great people, ask them to join, and give them a reason to stay," Florness said in the announcement. "We also operate with four simple values: ambition, innovation, integrity and teamwork. Jeff adds two more: humility and resiliency.

Latest in Earnings
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
July 15, 2024
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
MSC Sales Down 7.1%; Earnings Slide Nearly 25%
July 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 26 At 9 20 43 Am
Enerpac Sales Slip Following Cortland Industrial Sale
June 26, 2024
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
MSC Slashes Forecast After ‘Softer than Expected’ Quarter
June 14, 2024
Related Stories
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Sales Down 7.1%; Earnings Slide Nearly 25%
Screenshot 2024 06 26 At 9 20 43 Am
Earnings
Enerpac Sales Slip Following Cortland Industrial Sale
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Slashes Forecast After ‘Softer than Expected’ Quarter
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Earnings
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
July 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 26 At 9 20 43 Am
Earnings
Enerpac Sales Slip Following Cortland Industrial Sale
The company also trimmed its forecast for the full year.
June 26, 2024
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Slashes Forecast After ‘Softer than Expected’ Quarter
The company’s preliminary Q3 results saw a more than 7% drop in sales.
June 14, 2024
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Earnings
Ferguson Acquisitions Lead a Return to Quarterly Sales Growth
The company maintained its forecast for flat sales heading into the final quarter of the year.
June 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm
Earnings
RBC Bearings Posts Strong Quarter
The company reported nearly $414 million in sales during the period.
May 17, 2024
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot's Sales Continue to Soften
Inflation and a delayed start to spring weighed on its quarterly sales numbers.
May 14, 2024
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Raises Forecast Despite Drop in Q1 Sales, Earnings
The beginning of the year saw lower well completions and “historically low” natural gas prices.
May 10, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd 65ea00e22c6e2
Earnings
DXP Sales Down Nearly 3% in Q1
The company said it is “encouraged” by the results and optimistic about 2024 as a whole.
May 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Posts Lower Sales, Earnings
The company’s CEO, however, suggested the distributor has “turned the corner.”
May 9, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Business a Bright Spot Amid Revenue Decline
The company reported a 1% increase in industrial parts revenue.
May 6, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Earnings
Graybar Reports Record First Quarter
The company said net sales were up, but net income slipped by nearly 16%.
May 6, 2024
Dsg
Earnings
Despite 'Soft' Organic Sales, DSG Sales Up 19.5% YoY
The company's Lawson MRO vertical closed one acquisition and recently announced another.
May 3, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Earnings
Global Industrial's Sales Surge, but Earnings, Margins Slip
Most of the sales jump stemmed from its acquisition of Indoff, but organic revenue was also up.
April 30, 2024
3M headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., May 2023.
Earnings
3M Posts Strong First Quarter
The company saw $8 billion in revenue in the first three months of the year.
April 30, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Announces Acquisition
Company officials said the addition of Kopar would bolster its automation platform.
April 25, 2024