Graybar Reports Record First Quarter

The company said net sales were up, but net income slipped by nearly 16%.

Graybar
May 6, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

ST. LOUIS – Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and related supply chain management and logistics services, on Wednesday reported record first-quarter net sales.

For the first three months of 2024, Graybar’s net sales totaled $2.7 billion, an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year and the highest first quarter net sales in company history.

Net income attributable to Graybar for the quarter finished at $105.2 million, a 15.7% decrease from the first three months of 2023.

“After achieving record results last year, I am pleased with our solid performance in the first quarter of 2024,” said Kathleen Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. “Although the markets we serve face continued uncertainty, we remain focused on delivering exceptional value to our customers, managing our business wisely and making strategic investments in long-term growth and transformation to position the company for many more years of success.”

Latest in Earnings
I Stock 1339925210
Wajax’s Industrial Business a Bright Spot Amid Revenue Decline
May 6, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Graybar Reports Record First Quarter
May 6, 2024
Dsg
Despite 'Soft' Organic Sales, DSG Sales Up 19.5% YoY
May 3, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Global Industrial's Sales Surge, but Earnings, Margins Slip
April 30, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Business a Bright Spot Amid Revenue Decline
Dsg
Earnings
Despite 'Soft' Organic Sales, DSG Sales Up 19.5% YoY
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Earnings
Global Industrial's Sales Surge, but Earnings, Margins Slip
3M headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., May 2023.
Earnings
3M Posts Strong First Quarter
More in Earnings
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Business a Bright Spot Amid Revenue Decline
The company reported a 1% increase in industrial parts revenue.
May 6, 2024
Dsg
Earnings
Despite 'Soft' Organic Sales, DSG Sales Up 19.5% YoY
The company's Lawson MRO vertical closed one acquisition and recently announced another.
May 3, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Earnings
Global Industrial's Sales Surge, but Earnings, Margins Slip
Most of the sales jump stemmed from its acquisition of Indoff, but organic revenue was also up.
April 30, 2024
3M headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., May 2023.
Earnings
3M Posts Strong First Quarter
The company saw $8 billion in revenue in the first three months of the year.
April 30, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Announces Acquisition
Company officials said the addition of Kopar would bolster its automation platform.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Sales Rise, but Earnings, Margins Slip Amid ‘Slow,’ ‘Steady’ Demand
The MRO giant reaffirmed its earlier forecast for the full year.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 1380805149
Earnings
Snap-On Posts Mixed Quarter
The company's Q1 profit exceeded Wall Street forecasts, but its revenue fell short.
April 19, 2024
Motion Corporate 63ff7c97b9802
Earnings
Motion Sales Fall 2% in Q1, but Profits Up
The MRO giant maintained its sales growth projections for the full year.
April 18, 2024
Fastenal branch, Hickory, N.C., Jan. 2019.
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Rise but Fall Short of Forecasts
The company’s fastener sales hindered its overall numbers.
April 11, 2024
MSC Industrial Supply office building, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Posts Disappointing Quarter, Announces Manufacturing Tech Acquisition
The distributor said it now expects full-year results to be "at the lower end" of its forecast.
March 28, 2024
Core & Main branch, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Earnings
Core & Main Annual Sales Up Slightly
The company's fourth-quarter revenue was up by nearly 5%.
March 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 12 At 2 39 14 Pm
Earnings
Sonepar Posts $36.4B in 2023 Sales
The electrical distribution giant completed 13 acquisitions during the year.
March 12, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd
Earnings
DXP Annual Sales Up 13% After Narrow Q4 Increase
The company’s full-year net income jumped by more than 40%.
March 7, 2024
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Loss Despite Higher Sales
The company blamed a tough fourth quarter on “isolated” headwinds.
March 7, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax Sets Another Annual Sales Record
But the company’s industrial sales slipped in the fourth quarter.
March 5, 2024