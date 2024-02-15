Motion Posts 5% Increase in 2023 Sales, Sharp Jump in Quarterly Profit

The distributor’s parent company announced a restructuring effort amid sluggishness elsewhere.

Andy Szal
Feb 15, 2024
Motion location in Houston, Jan. 2021.
Motion location in Houston, Jan. 2021.
iStock.com/Brett_Hondow

Industrial supply and MRO giant Motion on Thursday posted better-than-expected full-year financial results and a modest increase in sales in the final quarter of the year.

Motion parent Genuine Parts Company said the industrial business — the no. 2 distributor on ID’s latest Big 50 — saw $2.1 billion in sales in the fourth quarter, up by 1.7% compared to the same period in 2022.

Motion’s quarterly profit, meanwhile, jumped by 19.3% year-over-year to $275 million, and its profit margin rose by 190 basis points to 12.9% over that span. Acquisitions accounted for 0.5% in increased sales, officials said.

For the full year, Motion reported more than $8.8 billion in sales, an increase of nearly 5% over 2022 levels, while the division’s annual profit climbed from $887 million to just over $1.1 billion.

GPC, which also owns the NAPA automotive parts brand, said Motion’s performance, along with its international automotive operations, helped offset its U.S. auto business, whose profit slipped both in the latest quarter and on an annual basis. The company overall reported $5.6 billion in fourth-quarter sales and $23.1 billion in 2023 revenue, reflecting increases of 1.1% and 4.5%, respectively.

In the company’s earnings statement, GPC officials also announced that it would introduce a "global restructuring" initiative that aims to improve asset alignment and efficiency. The effort will include a "voluntary retirement offer" in the U.S., along with the "rationalization and optimization" of select distribution hubs, stores and other company operations. The company expects the initiative to cost $100 million to $200 million this year while generating $20 million to $40 million in savings; moving forward, savings are projected to reach $5 million to $90 million annually.

Additional details of the proposal, including the number of potentially affected jobs or company locations, were not disclosed.

"We continuously pursue initiatives to simplify and streamline our business, enhance our service proposition and align with the market environments," GPC President and COO Will Stengel said in the statement. "Our coordinated global restructuring program is designed to improve service for customers and create value for our shareholders. We are focused on what we can control and will execute with discipline to deliver on our long-term financial targets."

GPC’s debut 2024 forecast anticipates 3% to 5% sales growth both in the Motion business and overall. The company’s projected earnings per diluted share — $8.95 to $9.15 — would fall below 2023’s level of $9.33 per share.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 39 06 Am
MRC Posts 1% Increase in Full-Year Sales After Q4 Decline
February 14, 2024
Wesco
Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm
Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue
February 8, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 39 06 Am
Earnings
MRC Posts 1% Increase in Full-Year Sales After Q4 Decline
Wesco
Earnings
Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm
Earnings
Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Wesco
Earnings
Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain
CEO John Engel said Q4 results were "below our expectations" but that the company was up on the year.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm
Earnings
Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue
The company's results bested Wall Street expectations.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
The company's earnings, however, easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Posts $16.5B in 2023 Sales; Q4 Sales Up 5%
The MRO giant saw a decline in its gross margin in the final quarter of the year.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 1313856310
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Strong Second Quarter
The company's earnings easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 1, 2024
I Stock 1303940726
Earnings
Würth Group Sets Annual Sales Record
The global distribution giant said its yearly sales eclipsed €20 billion for the first time.
January 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 25 10 02 14 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial's Sales Edge Up Amid ‘Muted’ Industrial Activity
The company said its Q2 results exceeded expectations, but officials also curbed its full-year forecast.
January 25, 2024
I Stock 458291485
Earnings
3M Reports $8B in Q4 Sales
The company's earnings exceeded analysts' expectations.
January 24, 2024
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal’s Annual Sales Up 5% After Strong Q4
The company posted better-than-expected earnings to wrap up 2023.
January 18, 2024
Msc Logo
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down to Begin New Fiscal Year
The company’s earnings, meanwhile, fell by double digits amid a "challenging environment."
January 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm 636d4cd3cf0e0
Earnings
Core & Main Announces Third Quarter Results
Net sales slightly increased, but net income declined by more than 11%.
December 5, 2023
Ferguson campus, Secaucus, N.J.
Earnings
Ferguson Sales, Profit Decline Amid ‘Challenging’ Market
The company also disclosed its acquisition of a Texas waterworks metering distributor.
December 5, 2023
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot Sales Continue to Slide
But the home improvement chain still topped expectations for the quarter.
November 14, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286 64d293b66f2e5
Earnings
Hillman Sales Up 5% in Q3
But the company narrowed its forecast for the full year.
November 9, 2023