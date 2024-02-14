MRC Posts 1% Increase in Full-Year Sales After Q4 Decline

The company anticipates “flat to modestly lower” sales in 2024.

Andy Szal
Feb 14, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 39 06 Am
MRC Global Inc.

Pipe, valves and fittings distributor MRC Global on Wednesday reported a slight increase in its annual sales after a double-digit revenue drop to wrap up the year.

The Houston company — no. 10 on ID’s latest Big 50 — also said it anticipates a sluggish start to the new year before a recovery in business activity in the second half of 2024.

After posting $768 million in fourth-quarter sales — a 12% decrease compared to the final quarter of 2022 — MRC wrapped up 2023 with $3.4 billion in full-year revenue, up 1% over 2022.

Sales particularly fell off in the company’s gas utilities and production and transmission infrastructure businesses, which were down 21% and 15%, respectively, in the fourth quarter. The downstream, industrial and energy transition segment saw sales rise by 4% in the latest quarter.

MRC’s gross profit also dropped in the October-December window, while Q4 net income was flat year-over-year. For the full year, gross profit climbed from $610 million in 2022 up to $690 million; net income jumped from $75 million to $114 million over that span.

MRC President and CEO Rob Saltiel added in a statement that the company anticipates that sales will be “flat to modestly lower” this year compared to 2023 levels, although business activity should be stronger in the latter half of the year as companies — particularly in the oil and gas sector — respond to lower interest rates and improved economic conditions.

Saltiel highlighted strong gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margins throughout 2023 and said the distributor’s net debt is at its lowest since going public. Officials anticipate that MRC could achieve a “positive net cash position” next year.

“This will provide us with a lot of flexibility to pursue a capital allocation strategy that is focused on the highest return opportunities for our shareholders, including investing in our growth drivers and distributing capital to our shareholders,” Saltiel said.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Wesco
Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm
Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue
February 8, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
February 2, 2024
Related Stories
Wesco
Earnings
Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm
Earnings
Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm
Earnings
Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue
The company's results bested Wall Street expectations.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
The company's earnings, however, easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Posts $16.5B in 2023 Sales; Q4 Sales Up 5%
The MRO giant saw a decline in its gross margin in the final quarter of the year.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 1313856310
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Strong Second Quarter
The company's earnings easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 1, 2024
I Stock 1303940726
Earnings
Würth Group Sets Annual Sales Record
The global distribution giant said its yearly sales eclipsed €20 billion for the first time.
January 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 25 10 02 14 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial's Sales Edge Up Amid ‘Muted’ Industrial Activity
The company said its Q2 results exceeded expectations, but officials also curbed its full-year forecast.
January 25, 2024
I Stock 458291485
Earnings
3M Reports $8B in Q4 Sales
The company's earnings exceeded analysts' expectations.
January 24, 2024
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal’s Annual Sales Up 5% After Strong Q4
The company posted better-than-expected earnings to wrap up 2023.
January 18, 2024
Msc Logo
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down to Begin New Fiscal Year
The company’s earnings, meanwhile, fell by double digits amid a "challenging environment."
January 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm 636d4cd3cf0e0
Earnings
Core & Main Announces Third Quarter Results
Net sales slightly increased, but net income declined by more than 11%.
December 5, 2023
Ferguson campus, Secaucus, N.J.
Earnings
Ferguson Sales, Profit Decline Amid ‘Challenging’ Market
The company also disclosed its acquisition of a Texas waterworks metering distributor.
December 5, 2023
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot Sales Continue to Slide
But the home improvement chain still topped expectations for the quarter.
November 14, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286 64d293b66f2e5
Earnings
Hillman Sales Up 5% in Q3
But the company narrowed its forecast for the full year.
November 9, 2023
Ms 150 5
Earnings
DXP Sales, Earnings Up Despite ‘Varied’ Customer Spending
The company said it is in position to outpace the overall market heading into the new year.
November 9, 2023