Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain

CEO John Engel said Q4 results were "below our expectations" but that the company was up on the year.

Anna Wells
Feb 13, 2024
Wesco

Wesco has unveiled weaker-than-expected earnings for the 2023 fourth quarter.

In the Tuesday earnings report, the industrial and electrical distributor – #7 on the ID Big 50 List – announced Q4 net sales declines of 2% YOY, with organic sales down 3%.

While CEO John Engel said the Q4 performance was “below our expectations,” there were prevailing bright spots for Wesco as well, including full-year net sales growth of 5%.

Engel described the year as “unique,” adding that robust growth in certain segments – including industrial, utility, data and network infrastructure – was enough to counteract underperforming segments like construction.

Said Engel, “Wesco navigated through this mixed economic environment while managing changing customer buying patterns as supply chains healed. I'm proud that our team delivered approximately 5% revenue growth in 2023 following two years of double-digit increases.”

Factors contributing to the Q4 slide, said Engel, included stock and flow sales that were below expectations, as well as delays in projects that were expected to be shipped in December. Declines were also relative to a strong Q4 ‘22, where sales had increased 15%. Despite this, Engel describes the company’s backlog as stable, with quoting and bid levels “very healthy.”

Wesco projects sales growth between 1% and 4% in 2024



Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm
Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue
February 8, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
February 2, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Grainger Posts $16.5B in 2023 Sales; Q4 Sales Up 5%
February 2, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm
Earnings
Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Posts $16.5B in 2023 Sales; Q4 Sales Up 5%
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
The company's earnings, however, easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Posts $16.5B in 2023 Sales; Q4 Sales Up 5%
The MRO giant saw a decline in its gross margin in the final quarter of the year.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 1313856310
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Strong Second Quarter
The company's earnings easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 1, 2024
I Stock 1303940726
Earnings
Würth Group Sets Annual Sales Record
The global distribution giant said its yearly sales eclipsed €20 billion for the first time.
January 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 25 10 02 14 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial's Sales Edge Up Amid ‘Muted’ Industrial Activity
The company said its Q2 results exceeded expectations, but officials also curbed its full-year forecast.
January 25, 2024
I Stock 458291485
Earnings
3M Reports $8B in Q4 Sales
The company's earnings exceeded analysts' expectations.
January 24, 2024
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal’s Annual Sales Up 5% After Strong Q4
The company posted better-than-expected earnings to wrap up 2023.
January 18, 2024
Msc Logo
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down to Begin New Fiscal Year
The company’s earnings, meanwhile, fell by double digits amid a "challenging environment."
January 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm 636d4cd3cf0e0
Earnings
Core & Main Announces Third Quarter Results
Net sales slightly increased, but net income declined by more than 11%.
December 5, 2023
Ferguson campus, Secaucus, N.J.
Earnings
Ferguson Sales, Profit Decline Amid ‘Challenging’ Market
The company also disclosed its acquisition of a Texas waterworks metering distributor.
December 5, 2023
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot Sales Continue to Slide
But the home improvement chain still topped expectations for the quarter.
November 14, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286 64d293b66f2e5
Earnings
Hillman Sales Up 5% in Q3
But the company narrowed its forecast for the full year.
November 9, 2023
Ms 150 5
Earnings
DXP Sales, Earnings Up Despite ‘Varied’ Customer Spending
The company said it is in position to outpace the overall market heading into the new year.
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 08 At 9 00 48 Am
Earnings
MRC Sales Down 2%, but Earnings, Profits Rise
The company blamed "temporary weakness" in its gas utilities business.
November 8, 2023