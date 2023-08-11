Wajax Posts 16% Increase in Industrial Sales

The company’s overall earnings jumped by more than one-third.

Andy Szal
Aug 11, 2023
Wajax Truck
Wajax

Canadian distributor and industrial services provider Wajax on Thursday said sales in its industrial parts operations increased by nearly 16% in its latest fiscal quarter.

The company reported $154.9 million Canadian in sales between April and June, up from $133.9 million Canadian during the second quarter of 2022. At current exchange rates with the U.S. dollar, its quarterly industrial sales would be equivalent to just more than $115 million.

Wajax reported $586.2 million Canadian in overall revenue during the quarter, up 14.7% year-over-year. Its net earnings of $29 million Canadian were up by more than one-third over that span, while adjusted earnings per share increased by more than 37% to $1.26.

Wajax officials said higher commodity prices and sustained capital spending helped bolster its numbers during the latest quarter, along with “strong fundamentals” in construction, mining, energy and other end markets.

“Top-line growth was supported by sustained customer demand across all regions, including continued positive momentum in central Canada,” Wajax President and CEO Iggy Domagalski said in a statement. “Solid year-over-year growth in equipment and product support sales was complemented by even greater strength in industrial parts and engineered repair services revenue.”

The company said it expects growth in its heavy equipment, industrial parts and engineered repair services segments heading into the second half of the year, despite challenges linked to higher interest rates, inflation, tight labor markets, and supply chain volatility.

Wajax’s industrial operations came in at no. 31 on ID’s latest Big 50.

Latest in Earnings
Wajax Truck
Wajax Posts 16% Increase in Industrial Sales
August 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm 642c7d8124b18
Applied Industrial Technologies' Full-Year Sales Rise 16%
August 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 09 At 9 15 47 Am
DXP Sales Increase 16%; Earnings Up by Nearly One-Third
August 9, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Hillman Posts Q2 Sales Decline
August 8, 2023
Related Stories
The New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 24, 2022.
Earnings
Quarterly Profit Reports Get a Big Yawn from Wall Street
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm 642c7d8124b18
Earnings
Applied Industrial Technologies' Full-Year Sales Rise 16%
Screen Shot 2023 08 09 At 9 15 47 Am
Earnings
DXP Sales Increase 16%; Earnings Up by Nearly One-Third
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Earnings
Hillman Posts Q2 Sales Decline
More in Earnings
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
Sponsored
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
Marketplaces are gaining traction in every sector but, for any business looking to get in on the action, there are missteps to avoid. Download Whitepaper
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 09 At 9 15 47 Am
Earnings
DXP Sales Increase 16%; Earnings Up by Nearly One-Third
The company said it looks forward to making more acquisitions in the second half of the year.
August 9, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Earnings
Hillman Posts Q2 Sales Decline
Net income and adjusted earnings also fell compared to the second quarter of 2022.
August 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 9 24 04 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Up 3%, but its Forecast Falls
The distributor anticipates slower sales in its utility segment moving forward.
August 8, 2023
Wesco facility, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Reports Record Sales but Earnings Decline
The company reduced its forecast amid “market weakness” in the electrical sector.
August 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99 641a01b8796d7 645910a3beddf
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group's Sales Up Nearly 18%
The company said the integration of the newly acquired Hisco is “well underway.”
August 3, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 02 2 53 29 Pm
Earnings
Distribution NOW Q2 Sales Approach $600M
Company officials said the first half of the year was its most profitable since turning public.
August 2, 2023
Esg 40
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Sales Edge Up Following Indoff Acquisition
Excluding the newly acquired company, however, Global’s sales were off by some 5%.
August 1, 2023
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Q2 Loss
But the results exceeded analysts' expectations.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 28 At 11 09 33 Am
Earnings
Air Liquide Posts Nearly 7% Increase in its Americas Gas Operations
The company saw a 5% increase in overall revenue in the first half of the year.
July 28, 2023
Grainger facility in Minooka, Ill.
Earnings
Grainger Sales Up 9%; Earnings 23%
The company raised the floor of its sales forecast for the full fiscal year.
July 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 26 At 9 20 10 Am
Earnings
Simpson Manufacturing's Sales Edge Up in Q2
The company raised its profit outlook for the full year.
July 26, 2023
I Stock 1044326658
Earnings
3M Reports $6.8B Loss
A pre-tax charge related to a settlement over "forever chemicals" dented the company's earnings.
July 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 2 17 48 Pm
Earnings
Snap-on Sales Up Nearly 5% in Q2
Earnings rose by more than 14%.
July 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 9 29 15 Am
Earnings
Motion Sales Up 6%, Profit Rises 25%
The distributor’s parent company raised its earnings outlook after posting record sales.
July 20, 2023