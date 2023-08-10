Applied Industrial Technologies' Full-Year Sales Rise 16%

But the company expects much slower growth in its new fiscal year.

Andy Szal
Aug 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm 642c7d8124b18

Applied Industrial Technologies reported a 16% increase in annual sales in its full-year report issued Thursday, but the company was decidedly more cautious about the current fiscal year.

The Cleveland-based distributor — no. 8 on ID’s most recent Big 50 list — reported net sales of more than $4.4 billion between July 2022 and June 30, ahead of $3.8 billion in its previous 12-month window.

Gross profit rose from $1.1 billion to nearly $1.3 billion over that span, while operating income climbed from $358 million to $473 million. Net income of $347 million translated to diluted earnings of $8.84 per share, up from $257 million and $6.58 per share, respectively.

The company wrapped up its fiscal year with fourth-quarter sales of $1.2 billion — up 9% compared to the same quarter last year — and net income of $92 million, an increase of 16% over that span.

Applied executives said underlying demand for the company’s portfolio remained strong in the final quarter of the year despite “mixed” conditions in its end-markets.

The company is less optimistic, however, about its new fiscal year: Applied’s debut outlook anticipates sales to range from flat to 4% growth. Applied expects earnings per share of $8.80 to $9.55 and EBITDA margins of 11.9% to 12.1% — which officials said would approach or meet its long-term margin goal of 12% sooner than expected. The company responded by raising its intermediate EBITDA margin target to 13% and its sales goal to $5.5 million, which it expects to realize within “five years or sooner.”

Applied President and CEO Neil Schrimsher said the company’s organic sales through early August are up by a “low single-digit percent,” and that officials expect continued moderation amid easing customer production levels and higher interest rates.

“That said, we continue to believe any near-term slowdown will be transitional and short in nature given positive tailwinds underpinning the industrial sector, and a greater focus on supply chain reliability and capacity investments,” Schrimsher said in a statement.

Latest in Earnings
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm 642c7d8124b18
Applied Industrial Technologies' Full-Year Sales Rise 16%
August 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 09 At 9 15 47 Am
DXP Sales Increase 16%; Earnings Up by Nearly One-Third
August 9, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Hillman Posts Q2 Sales Decline
August 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 9 24 04 Am
MRC Global Sales Up 3%, but its Forecast Falls
August 8, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 08 09 At 9 15 47 Am
Earnings
DXP Sales Increase 16%; Earnings Up by Nearly One-Third
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Earnings
Hillman Posts Q2 Sales Decline
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 9 24 04 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Up 3%, but its Forecast Falls
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
Sponsored
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
More in Earnings
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
Sponsored
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
Are you keeping up with changing demands? In this issue of the new industry resource, "Navigating Commerce," you'll find interviews with B2B experts on personalized commerce, examples of distributors who are winning the e-commerce wars, and tips to handle payment standards, dropshipping and sales tax.
August 1, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Earnings
Hillman Posts Q2 Sales Decline
Net income and adjusted earnings also fell compared to the second quarter of 2022.
August 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 9 24 04 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Up 3%, but its Forecast Falls
The distributor anticipates slower sales in its utility segment moving forward.
August 8, 2023
Wesco facility, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Reports Record Sales but Earnings Decline
The company reduced its forecast amid “market weakness” in the electrical sector.
August 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99 641a01b8796d7 645910a3beddf
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group's Sales Up Nearly 18%
The company said the integration of the newly acquired Hisco is “well underway.”
August 3, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 02 2 53 29 Pm
Earnings
Distribution NOW Q2 Sales Approach $600M
Company officials said the first half of the year was its most profitable since turning public.
August 2, 2023
Esg 40
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Sales Edge Up Following Indoff Acquisition
Excluding the newly acquired company, however, Global’s sales were off by some 5%.
August 1, 2023
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Q2 Loss
But the results exceeded analysts' expectations.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 28 At 11 09 33 Am
Earnings
Air Liquide Posts Nearly 7% Increase in its Americas Gas Operations
The company saw a 5% increase in overall revenue in the first half of the year.
July 28, 2023
Grainger facility in Minooka, Ill.
Earnings
Grainger Sales Up 9%; Earnings 23%
The company raised the floor of its sales forecast for the full fiscal year.
July 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 26 At 9 20 10 Am
Earnings
Simpson Manufacturing's Sales Edge Up in Q2
The company raised its profit outlook for the full year.
July 26, 2023
I Stock 1044326658
Earnings
3M Reports $6.8B Loss
A pre-tax charge related to a settlement over "forever chemicals" dented the company's earnings.
July 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 2 17 48 Pm
Earnings
Snap-on Sales Up Nearly 5% in Q2
Earnings rose by more than 14%.
July 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 9 29 15 Am
Earnings
Motion Sales Up 6%, Profit Rises 25%
The distributor’s parent company raised its earnings outlook after posting record sales.
July 20, 2023
Fastenal headquarters, Winona, Minn.
Earnings
Fastenal Q2 Sales, Earnings Rise
But the numbers fell short of Wall Street projections.
July 13, 2023