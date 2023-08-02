Distribution NOW Q2 Sales Approach $600M

Company officials said the first half of the year was its most profitable since turning public.

Andy Szal
Aug 2, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 02 2 53 29 Pm
NOW Inc.

Energy and industrial product distributor Distribution NOW posted increases in sales, earnings and profits in second-quarter financial results announced Wednesday.

The Houston-based company’s revenue climbed from $539 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $594 million in the latest April-June window. Net income rose from $26 million to $34 million over that span, while operating profit increased from $29 million to $36 million.

Earnings per share rose from $0.23 to $0.31 year-over-year.

NOW Inc. President and CEO David Cherechinsky said the quarter concluded the company’s most profitable first half of a year since it was spun into a publicly traded company in 2014.

“Looking ahead, I am excited about the traction we are making positioning DNOW as a vital energy evolution partner, deploying our full suite of supply chain management services and decarbonization products and technologies,” Cherechinsky said in a statement.

The company said it held $203 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period and total liquidity of about $584 million with zero long-term debt. Cherechinsky noted that the company announced a pair of acquisitions so far this year and would explore additional deals and the continuation of share repurchases.

Distribution NOW came in at no. 14 on ID’s 2022 Big 50.

Latest in Earnings
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Sponsored
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
August 1, 2023
Esg 40
Global Industrial’s Sales Edge Up Following Indoff Acquisition
August 1, 2023
I Stock 1402226144
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Q2 Loss
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 28 At 11 09 33 Am
Air Liquide Posts Nearly 7% Increase in its Americas Gas Operations
July 28, 2023
Related Stories
Esg 40
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Sales Edge Up Following Indoff Acquisition
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Q2 Loss
Screen Shot 2023 07 28 At 11 09 33 Am
Earnings
Air Liquide Posts Nearly 7% Increase in its Americas Gas Operations
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
Sponsored
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
August 2, 2023
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Q2 Loss
But the results exceeded analysts' expectations.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 28 At 11 09 33 Am
Earnings
Air Liquide Posts Nearly 7% Increase in its Americas Gas Operations
The company saw a 5% increase in overall revenue in the first half of the year.
July 28, 2023
Grainger facility in Minooka, Ill.
Earnings
Grainger Sales Up 9%; Earnings 23%
The company raised the floor of its sales forecast for the full fiscal year.
July 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 26 At 9 20 10 Am
Earnings
Simpson Manufacturing's Sales Edge Up in Q2
The company raised its profit outlook for the full year.
July 26, 2023
I Stock 1044326658
Earnings
3M Reports $6.8B Loss
A pre-tax charge related to a settlement over "forever chemicals" dented the company's earnings.
July 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 2 17 48 Pm
Earnings
Snap-on Sales Up Nearly 5% in Q2
Earnings rose by more than 14%.
July 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 9 29 15 Am
Earnings
Motion Sales Up 6%, Profit Rises 25%
The distributor’s parent company raised its earnings outlook after posting record sales.
July 20, 2023
Fastenal headquarters, Winona, Minn.
Earnings
Fastenal Q2 Sales, Earnings Rise
But the numbers fell short of Wall Street projections.
July 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 25 08 Pm 638fb34f87aa3
Earnings
MSC Sales Up 10%, but Earnings Fall
The distributor raised its sales forecast for the full fiscal year.
June 29, 2023
Motion
Earnings
GPC, Motion Remain Bullish for 2023
Strong sales numbers indicate good news for all.
June 8, 2023
Download
Earnings
Ferguson Profit Down 30%
The company’s sales were off by 2% in its latest fiscal quarter.
June 6, 2023
Fastenal Headquarters02
Earnings
Fastenal Posts 10% May Sales Increase
The distributor's fastener sales were down slightly compared to the same month last year.
June 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 30 At 3 10 13 Pm
Earnings
Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Sales in 2023
The company closed out the year with a record fourth quarter.
May 30, 2023
A Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot Sees 1st Annual Sales Drop in More than a Decade
The home improvement retail giant cut its outlook for the year.
May 16, 2023