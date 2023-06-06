Ferguson Profit Down 30%

The company’s sales were off by 2% in its latest fiscal quarter.

Andy Szal
Jun 6, 2023
Download
Ferguson

Ferguson on Tuesday posted a slight drop in sales and a 30% decline in profit in its latest quarterly earnings report.

The U.K.-based plumbing distribution giant reported sales of $7.1 billion in the three-month period ending April 30, down 2% from the nearly $7.3 million in the same window last year.

The company’s operating profit, meanwhile, fell from $712 million in the previous period to $497 million, a drop of more than 30% year-over-year, although it was off by a more modest 12% on an adjusted basis.

The company’s adjusted diluted earnings per share were also down by 12%, while adjusted EBITDA declined by 11.3%; Ferguson’s gross margin slid by 30 basis points.

Company officials blamed the sales drop primarily on one fewer selling day in the last quarter and an adverse impact from foreign currency rates, although Ferguson also noted a decline in the residential construction segment and easing inflation in the latest period. The U.S. residential market, in particular, slowed during the quarter.

Ferguson’s operating profit drop, meanwhile, stemmed in part from charges related to software upgrades and the closure of 44 branches that the company deemed small and “underperforming.”

Ferguson maintained its sales forecast of “low single-digit growth” heading into the final quarter of its fiscal year, and slightly tightened its projections for full-year adjusted operating margin to between 9.4% and 9.8%. The company’s North American industrial operations were enough to come in at no. 16 on ID’s latest Big 50.

Latest in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
Fastenal Headquarters02
Fastenal Posts 10% May Sales Increase
June 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 30 At 3 10 13 Pm
Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Sales in 2023
May 30, 2023
A Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Home Depot Sees 1st Annual Sales Drop in More than a Decade
May 16, 2023
Related Stories
Fastenal Headquarters02
Earnings
Fastenal Posts 10% May Sales Increase
Screen Shot 2023 05 30 At 3 10 13 Pm
Earnings
Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Sales in 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b 63ea4cb0088a7
Earnings
RBC Bearings Posts Record Results for 2022
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Fastenal Headquarters02
Earnings
Fastenal Posts 10% May Sales Increase
The distributor's fastener sales were down slightly compared to the same month last year.
June 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 30 At 3 10 13 Pm
Earnings
Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Sales in 2023
The company closed out the year with a record fourth quarter.
May 30, 2023
A Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot Sees 1st Annual Sales Drop in More than a Decade
The home improvement retail giant cut its outlook for the year.
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 05 04 At 2 38 36 Pm 6272d64e51b35
Earnings
DXP Reports Record Q1 Sales
The company’s earnings rose by 40% in the latest quarter.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 11 At 12 41 47 Pm
Earnings
DXP Anticipates 33% Rise in Q1 Sales, 64% Jump in Income
The distributor postponed its first-quarter earnings call earlier this week.
May 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 9 10 25 Am
Earnings
MRC Sales Up 19%, Net Income More than Doubles
The distributor said its first quarter exceeded the company’s expectations.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99 641a01b8796d7
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Higher Q1 Revenue, Earnings
The company expects continued growth throughout the current year.
May 8, 2023
Wesco
Earnings
Wesco Posts Record Q1 Sales
Wesco also set new first quarter company records for backlog, margin and profitability.
May 4, 2023
Dnow
Big 50
DNOW Q1 ‘Better-Than-Expected’
The company is “in a great place,” says CEO David Cherechinsky.
May 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm 63581a1f32db3
Earnings
Illinois Tool Works Posts $4B in Q1 Revenue
The equipment manufacturer reported a quarterly profit of $714 million.
May 3, 2023
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Sliding Sales in Q1
The company blamed "cautious" purchasing behavior from its smaller customers.
May 3, 2023
Wajax
Earnings
Wajax Posts 18% Increase in Industrial Operations in Q1
The company expects to see continued strong demand in its industrial division this year.
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741
Earnings
Kennametal Q1 Sales Up 5%
The company raised its outlook for the year despite a drop in earnings.
May 2, 2023
201606033295 4
Earnings
SKF Touts 'Strong Organic Sales'
The company cited "continued robust demand" across all regions.
April 28, 2023
The price of Amazon stock is shown on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, New York, Dec. 20, 2017.
Earnings
Amazon Posts Stronger-than-Expected Profits
But its stocks took a dip amid concerns about a slowdown in its profitable AWS cloud computing unit.
April 28, 2023