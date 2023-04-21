Rexel Sales Up 12.6% in Q1

The company's U.S. sales climbed by 8.6%.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 21, 2023
Photo Pro
Rexel

French electronics distributor Rexel announced Thursday that its sales rose by 12.6% in the first quarter of 2023, including a 9.6% year-over-year increase in its U.S. sales.

The company reported that sales grew across all regions amid "strong demand in energy transition activities," along with the benefit of an additional sales day compared to the same quarter last year.

"We continue to see high and growing demand in all geographies for energy efficiency and electricity generation solutions, electrification usages and industrial automation," Rexel CEO Guillaume Texier said in a statement. "These trends are supported by several drivers, including government stimulus plans and regulations, corporate energy transition agendas and general concerns from our customers over the price of energy and its availability."

North America accounted for 42% of the company's overall sales in the quarter; sales in the U.S. and Canada combined were up 17.4%, bolstered by a strong U.S. dollar and the impact of its acquisitions of Horizon Solutions, Buckles-Smith and LTL. 

The distributor maintained its earlier guidance for the full year.

More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Ms 150 5
Earnings
DXP Sales Up Nearly One-Third in 2022; Net Income Triples
The company wrapped up the year with a nearly 40% increase in Q4 sales.
April 18, 2023
E Z Drill99e11ef4dcf37dae4c4b4536bfccdb0881594a124d32424296e56f4d3ec9cfd6 Orig
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Up 9% in First Three Months of 2023
The company’s e-commerce division accounted for a majority of its overall sales.
April 13, 2023
Msc Erwer
Earnings
MSC Posts Double-Digit Sales, Earnings Increases
The distributor maintained its full-year forecast midway through the fiscal year.
April 4, 2023
Hero 273
Earnings
Core & Main Touts Record Fiscal Year
Net sales soared by nearly one-third to more than $6.6 billion.
March 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 4 27 26 Pm
Earnings
Sonepar Announces Record 2022 Results
The posted sales worth more than $35 billion.
March 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 1 48 55 Pm
Earnings
DXP Enterprises Anticipates 'Significant' 2022 Sales Growth
The pump and MROP distributor provided preliminary results from the latest fiscal year.
March 23, 2023
Image
Earnings
Enerpac Tool Posts Higher Q2 Sales, Earnings
The company raised its forecast for the remainder of the year.
March 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm
Earnings
Graybar Sets Annual Sales Record at More than $10B
The company said its net sales increased more than 20% year-over-year.
March 10, 2023
I Stock 960918600
Earnings
Office Depot, OfficeMax Parent Reports Flat 2022 Sales
Sales edged up in the fourth quarter, which the company credited to its B2B distribution division.
March 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Reports $1.1B in 2022 Revenue
The former Lawson Products touted gaudy numbers following a pair of acquisitions.
March 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 08 At 1 56 13 Pm
Earnings
Allied Motion Touts Record Annual Revenue, Profit Margin
The company's Q4 net income more than doubled.
March 8, 2023
Social Image Resized
Earnings
Hillman Posts $16M Loss for 2022
The company saw sales increase by just over 4% last year.
March 8, 2023
Download
Earnings
Ferguson’s Q2 Sales Climb 5%, Profit Drops
The company maintained its outlook for the year, which is “unfolding as we expected.”
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 41 26 Pm 636ab1094666b
Earnings
Wajax's Industrial Sales Rose 22% Last Year
The company posted a record year for overall revenue.
March 7, 2023