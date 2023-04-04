MSC Posts Double-Digit Sales, Earnings Increases

The distributor maintained its full-year forecast midway through the fiscal year.

Andy Szal
Apr 4, 2023
Msc Erwer

MSC Industrial Supply on Tuesday reported a double-digit jump in sales in its latest financial quarter and touted “growing momentum” heading into the latter half of its fiscal year.

The Long Island-based metalworking and MRO distributor reported $962 million in net sales in its fiscal second quarter, up 11.5% from the $862 million posted in the same period last year. Income from operations climbed 17.6% during that span, while its operating margin climbed from 11.3% to 11.9%. Diluted earnings per share were up nearly 13% to $1.41.

Company executives highlighted a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit average daily sales growth and said MSC benefited from ongoing changes designed to “leverage company-specific growth.” The company maintained its earlier projections for the full fiscal year, but said it expects to begin seeing results from a reoriented category management strategy late in the year — with “most of the benefits materializing in fiscal 2024.”

“As we move into the back half of our fiscal 2023, there is growing momentum inside MSC which has us all excited about our future,” MSC President and CEO Erik Gershwind said in a statement. “The marketplace in which we operate has attractive dynamics and a significant total addressable market to support continued expansion.”

MSC came in at no. 7 on ID’s latest Big 50.

Latest in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 4 27 26 Pm
Sonepar Announces Record 2022 Results
March 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 1 48 55 Pm
DXP Enterprises Anticipates 'Significant' 2022 Sales Growth
March 23, 2023
Image
Enerpac Tool Posts Higher Q2 Sales, Earnings
March 22, 2023
Related Stories
Hero 273
Earnings
Core & Main Touts Record Fiscal Year
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 4 27 26 Pm
Earnings
Sonepar Announces Record 2022 Results
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 1 48 55 Pm
Earnings
DXP Enterprises Anticipates 'Significant' 2022 Sales Growth
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 4 27 26 Pm
Earnings
Sonepar Announces Record 2022 Results
The posted sales worth more than $35 billion.
March 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 1 48 55 Pm
Earnings
DXP Enterprises Anticipates 'Significant' 2022 Sales Growth
The pump and MROP distributor provided preliminary results from the latest fiscal year.
March 23, 2023
Image
Earnings
Enerpac Tool Posts Higher Q2 Sales, Earnings
The company raised its forecast for the remainder of the year.
March 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm
Earnings
Graybar Sets Annual Sales Record at More than $10B
The company said its net sales increased more than 20% year-over-year.
March 10, 2023
I Stock 960918600
Earnings
Office Depot, OfficeMax Parent Reports Flat 2022 Sales
Sales edged up in the fourth quarter, which the company credited to its B2B distribution division.
March 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Reports $1.1B in 2022 Revenue
The former Lawson Products touted gaudy numbers following a pair of acquisitions.
March 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 08 At 1 56 13 Pm
Earnings
Allied Motion Touts Record Annual Revenue, Profit Margin
The company's Q4 net income more than doubled.
March 8, 2023
Social Image Resized
Earnings
Hillman Posts $16M Loss for 2022
The company saw sales increase by just over 4% last year.
March 8, 2023
Download
Earnings
Ferguson’s Q2 Sales Climb 5%, Profit Drops
The company maintained its outlook for the year, which is “unfolding as we expected.”
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 41 26 Pm 636ab1094666b
Earnings
Wajax's Industrial Sales Rose 22% Last Year
The company posted a record year for overall revenue.
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 11 17 44 Am
Earnings
GMS Inc. Reports 7% Jump in Q3 Sales
The building products distributor anticipates softer demand in single-family housing.
March 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm
Earnings
Beacon Touts Record Quarter, Year
The building products distributor posted nearly $2 billion in Q4 sales.
March 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 50 31 Pm
Earnings
Builders FirstSource Sales Up 14% in 2022
But the building supply giant saw sales slide in the fourth quarter.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 23 At 10 11 53 Am
Earnings
Motion Sales Up One-Third in 2022, Profits Rise by Nearly Half
The distributor’s annual results soared in the wake of its acquisition of Kaman.
February 23, 2023