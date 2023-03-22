Enerpac Tool Posts Higher Q2 Sales, Earnings

The company raised its forecast for the remainder of the year.

Enerpac Tool Group
Mar 22, 2023
Image
Enerpac

MILWAUKEE — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. on Tuesday announced results for its fiscal second quarter, ended Feb. 28, 2023.

Net sales were $142 million with a 6% year-over-year increase in core sales. GAAP operating margin was 9.8% and adjusted operating margin was 20.2%; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.7%, an increase of nearly 1,100 basis points year over year.

The company reported record gross profit margins and adjusted EBITDA margins. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.12 and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.35

“Thanks to solid execution by our global team, we delivered strong and encouraging performance in the second quarter. While the second quarter is typically our seasonally weakest quarter, we saw year-over-year core growth in three out of four regions and we achieved record gross profit margins and adjusted EBITDA margins since the launch of Enerpac Tool Group in 2019,” said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group’s president and CEO. "We continued to execute our growth strategies and made accelerated progress on our ASCEND transformation program."

Sternlieb said that the company now expects "full-year net sales of $580 to $600 million and an adjusted EBITDA range of $118 to $128 million, including an ASCEND EBITDA benefit of $32 to $38 million."

Latest in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
I Stock 960918600
Office Depot, OfficeMax Parent Reports Flat 2022 Sales
March 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 08 At 1 56 13 Pm
Allied Motion Touts Record Annual Revenue, Profit Margin
March 8, 2023
Social Image Resized
Hillman Posts $16M Loss for 2022
March 8, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm
Earnings
Graybar Sets Annual Sales Record at More than $10B
I Stock 960918600
Earnings
Office Depot, OfficeMax Parent Reports Flat 2022 Sales
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Reports $1.1B in 2022 Revenue
Executing Intelligent Pricing for an Agile Approach to Profitability
Sponsored
Executing Intelligent Pricing for an Agile Approach to Profitability
More in Earnings
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm
Earnings
Graybar Sets Annual Sales Record at More than $10B
The company said its net sales increased more than 20% year-over-year.
March 10, 2023
I Stock 960918600
Earnings
Office Depot, OfficeMax Parent Reports Flat 2022 Sales
Sales edged up in the fourth quarter, which the company credited to its B2B distribution division.
March 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Reports $1.1B in 2022 Revenue
The former Lawson Products touted gaudy numbers following a pair of acquisitions.
March 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 08 At 1 56 13 Pm
Earnings
Allied Motion Touts Record Annual Revenue, Profit Margin
The company's Q4 net income more than doubled.
March 8, 2023
Social Image Resized
Earnings
Hillman Posts $16M Loss for 2022
The company saw sales increase by just over 4% last year.
March 8, 2023
Download
Earnings
Ferguson’s Q2 Sales Climb 5%, Profit Drops
The company maintained its outlook for the year, which is “unfolding as we expected.”
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 41 26 Pm 636ab1094666b
Earnings
Wajax's Industrial Sales Rose 22% Last Year
The company posted a record year for overall revenue.
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 11 17 44 Am
Earnings
GMS Inc. Reports 7% Jump in Q3 Sales
The building products distributor anticipates softer demand in single-family housing.
March 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm
Earnings
Beacon Touts Record Quarter, Year
The building products distributor posted nearly $2 billion in Q4 sales.
March 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 50 31 Pm
Earnings
Builders FirstSource Sales Up 14% in 2022
But the building supply giant saw sales slide in the fourth quarter.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 23 At 10 11 53 Am
Earnings
Motion Sales Up One-Third in 2022, Profits Rise by Nearly Half
The distributor’s annual results soared in the wake of its acquisition of Kaman.
February 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 23 At 2 07 20 Pm 62b4b9f7cd7ce
Earnings
Jeld-Wen Posts Better-than-Expected Sales
The door and window manufacturer took in $1.33 billion in its latest fiscal quarter.
February 22, 2023
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9
Earnings
Global Industrial’s 2022 Sales Up Nearly 10%
But the distributor saw a slight decline in the final quarter of the year.
February 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 16 At 1 20 43 Pm
Earnings
DistributionNOW’s Profit Soars 14-Fold
The company's sales were up more than 30% year-over-year.
February 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 1 24 26 Pm 63753a030a5a0
Earnings
Wesco Sets Sales, Profit Records in 2022
The company posted more than $21 billion in sales, up 18% compared to 2021.
February 15, 2023