Graybar Sets Annual Sales Record at More than $10B

The company said its net sales increased more than 20% year-over-year.

Graybar
Mar 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm
Graybar

ST. LOUIS – Graybar on Thursday reported a record company performance in 2022, including record net sales, income from operations and net income.

Last year, Graybar’s net sales increased 20.2%, growing from $8.8 billion in 2021 to $10.5 billion in 2022. Graybar’s income from operations for 2022 was $653.8 million, an increase of 59.3% from 2021.

Net income attributable to Graybar finished at $452.9 million, a 72.6% increase from the previous year.

“I am very proud of our outstanding performance in 2022,” said Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen Mazzarella. “Thanks to the extraordinary work of our employees, we finished the year with record results and surpassed $10 billion in sales for the first time in our company’s history.

"As we look to the future, we will continue to manage our business wisely, invest in growth and explore new opportunities to strengthen our long-term position as a leader in supply chain innovation.”

