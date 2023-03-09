Distribution Solutions Group Reports $1.1B in 2022 Revenue

The former Lawson Products touted gaudy numbers following a pair of acquisitions.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm
Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group on Thursday reported more than $1.1 billion in revenue in its first fiscal year under its new name.

The Chicago-based distributor — formed following Lawson Products’ acquisitions of Gexpro Services and TestEquity — also posted $41 million in operating income and adjusted EBITDA of $123 million in 2022. Because the combined company was formed during the course of the last fiscal year, its results were reported under generally accepted accounting principles’ reverse merger accounting treatment.

DSG officials noted that the company’s non-GAAP adjusted revenue was up more than 35%, which included organic growth of nearly 14%. The company’s fiscal fourth quarter alone saw 16.7% organic growth.

DSG Chairman and CEO Bryan King said the company’s Q4 results exceeded its projections and that its growth throughout the year validated its bold acquisition strategy.

For the full 2022 fiscal year, the company said its adjusted EBITDA, GAAP revenue and GAAP operating income were up by 64%, 121% and 265%, respectively.

“While macroeconomic uncertainties remain, we are laser-focused on driving greater returns on cash flow through a combination of organic growth, strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies,” King said in a statement.

Latest in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 08 At 1 56 13 Pm
Allied Motion Touts Record Annual Revenue, Profit Margin
March 8, 2023
Social Image Resized
Hillman Posts $16M Loss for 2022
March 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 41 26 Pm 636ab1094666b
Wajax's Industrial Sales Rose 22% Last Year
March 7, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 08 At 1 56 13 Pm
Earnings
Allied Motion Touts Record Annual Revenue, Profit Margin
Social Image Resized
Earnings
Hillman Posts $16M Loss for 2022
Download
Earnings
Ferguson’s Q2 Sales Climb 5%, Profit Drops
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
More in Earnings
Screen Shot 2023 03 08 At 1 56 13 Pm
Earnings
Allied Motion Touts Record Annual Revenue, Profit Margin
The company's Q4 net income more than doubled.
March 8, 2023
Social Image Resized
Earnings
Hillman Posts $16M Loss for 2022
The company saw sales increase by just over 4% last year.
March 8, 2023
Download
Earnings
Ferguson’s Q2 Sales Climb 5%, Profit Drops
The company maintained its outlook for the year, which is “unfolding as we expected.”
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 41 26 Pm 636ab1094666b
Earnings
Wajax's Industrial Sales Rose 22% Last Year
The company posted a record year for overall revenue.
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 11 17 44 Am
Earnings
GMS Inc. Reports 7% Jump in Q3 Sales
The building products distributor anticipates softer demand in single-family housing.
March 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm
Earnings
Beacon Touts Record Quarter, Year
The building products distributor posted nearly $2 billion in Q4 sales.
March 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 50 31 Pm
Earnings
Builders FirstSource Sales Up 14% in 2022
But the building supply giant saw sales slide in the fourth quarter.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 23 At 10 11 53 Am
Earnings
Motion Sales Up One-Third in 2022, Profits Rise by Nearly Half
The distributor’s annual results soared in the wake of its acquisition of Kaman.
February 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 23 At 2 07 20 Pm 62b4b9f7cd7ce
Earnings
Jeld-Wen Posts Better-than-Expected Sales
The door and window manufacturer took in $1.33 billion in its latest fiscal quarter.
February 22, 2023
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9
Earnings
Global Industrial’s 2022 Sales Up Nearly 10%
But the distributor saw a slight decline in the final quarter of the year.
February 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 16 At 1 20 43 Pm
Earnings
DistributionNOW’s Profit Soars 14-Fold
The company's sales were up more than 30% year-over-year.
February 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 1 24 26 Pm 63753a030a5a0
Earnings
Wesco Sets Sales, Profit Records in 2022
The company posted more than $21 billion in sales, up 18% compared to 2021.
February 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 9 04 10 Am 62f3bb005f3f4
Earnings
MRC Reports $3.4B in 2022 Sales, Record Adjusted Profit
Company officials said numerous end-markets outperformed their expectations.
February 14, 2023
The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020.
Earnings
Amazon Beats Revenue Estimates, but Profits Slump
The report closes a rough 2022 for the e-commerce giant.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 9 26 40 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial Sales Up 21%; Earnings Jump 41%
The distributor raised its full-year forecast amid favorable industrial "fundamentals."
January 26, 2023