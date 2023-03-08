Hillman Posts $16M Loss for 2022

The company saw sales increase by just over 4% last year.

Hillman Solutions Corp.
Mar 8, 2023
CINCINNATI — Hillman Solutions Corp., a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, reported financial results for the fourteen and fifty-three weeks ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 consisted of fifty-three weeks compared to fifty-two weeks in fiscal 2021 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 consisted of fourteen weeks compared to thirteen weeks during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales increased 1.8% to $350.7 million compared to $344.5 million in the prior year quarter; excluding the 53rd week during 2022, net sales decreased 2.8% to $334.9 million
  • Net loss totaled $(13.9) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS1 was $0.05 per diluted share compared to $0.06 per diluted share in the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $45.0 million compared to $38.6 million in the prior year quarter

Full Year Highlights

  • Net sales increased 4.2% to $1.49 billion as compared to $1.43 billion in the prior year period; excluding the 53rd week during 2022, net sales increased 3.1% to $1.47 billion
  • Net loss totaled $(16.4) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to a loss of $(38.3) million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, in the prior year period
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS1 was $0.43 per diluted share compared to $0.51 per diluted share in the prior year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $210.2 million compared to $207.4 million in the prior year period

“I am grateful to the entire Hillman team for their strong performance during a dynamic and challenging year," said Doug Cahill, chairman, president and CEO of Hillman. “During 2022, we grew Adjusted EBITDA to $210 million, which was in line with our expectations. In our Hardware Solutions segment, we achieved industry-leading average fill rates of 96%, bolstering our reputation in the industry. In our Robotics and Digital Solutions segment, we continue to roll out innovative self-serve kiosks to an expanding footprint of stores, establishing a firm platform to generate attractive returns for Hillman and our customers for years to come.

“Hillman has proven to be resilient throughout our 59-year history because of the end markets we serve and our focus on small-ticket repair, remodel and maintenance hardware products, with negligible exposure to new housing starts. Considering we are beginning to see signs of inflationary pressures easing, our new business wins continue, and 2023 is off to a strong start as volumes are up, we are confident we can drive strong results during 2023 and beyond."

