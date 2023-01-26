Applied Industrial Sales Up 21%; Earnings Jump 41%

The distributor raised its full-year forecast amid favorable industrial "fundamentals."

Andy Szal
Jan 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 9 26 40 Am

Applied Industrial Technologies said Thursday that sales rose more than 20% while earnings per share jumped more than 40% in its latest fiscal quarter.

The company responded by sharply raising its forecast for the remainder of the year.

Applied’s net sales climbed from $877 million in the previous second quarter to $1.1 billion in the latest three-month window. Net income, meanwhile, reached $80.5 million, which equated to earnings of $2.05 per share — up 40.8% year-over-year. The company’s quarterly EBITDA of $125.5 million was up more than 35%, and Applied President and CEO Neil Schrimsher said the company set a new record for EBITDA margins.

“The broader U.S. manufacturing environment remained productive during the quarter, and we continue to benefit from our internal sales initiatives, industry position and channel capabilities,” Schrimsher said in a statement.

He said the company raised its outlook despite persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and order rates that are “gradually normalizing.” Applied now expects full-year earnings per share between $8.10 to $8.50, sales to rise 13% to 15%, and EBITDA margins of 11.5% to 11.7%. Its previous forecast anticipated EPS of $6.90 to $7.55, 5% to 9% higher sales, and 10.9% to 11.2% margins.

“Underlying industrial sector fundamentals within North America remain favorable long term, and we expect ongoing benefits from a more diverse mix of growth tailwinds tied to our channel strategy and business evolution in recent years,” Schrimsher said.

The Cleveland-based distributor of motion control, flow control, fluid power and automation products came in at no. 8 on the latest ID Big 50.

Latest in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm
RBC Bearings Says its Q2 Sales Increased 130%
November 11, 2022
I Stock 865718350
Falling Valuations Drag Stocks Down to Earth
November 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 41 26 Pm
Wajax Posts 17% Revenue Increase
November 8, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 19 At 9 39 52 Am
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Rose 16% in 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 25 08 Pm 638fb34f87aa3
Earnings
MSC Sales Up 13% in Q1
Traders on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, July 1, 2022.
Earnings
Wall Street Braces for Earnings to Get Hit by Inflation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Screen Shot 2023 01 19 At 9 39 52 Am
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Rose 16% in 2022
The company’s Q4 sales increased by more than 10% to wrap up the year.
January 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 25 08 Pm 638fb34f87aa3
Earnings
MSC Sales Up 13% in Q1
The company reaffirmed its forecast for its new fiscal year.
January 6, 2023
Traders on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, July 1, 2022.
Earnings
Wall Street Braces for Earnings to Get Hit by Inflation
Analysts are forecasting an earnings contraction of about 3.5% for the fourth quarter.
January 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 2 32 47 Pm
Earnings
Ferguson Sales Up 17%
But the company’s gross profit margin declined year-over-year.
December 7, 2022
The Home Depot store in Miami, May 14, 2021.
Earnings
Home Depot Tops Expectations Again
But the home improvement retailer stuck by its projections for the year, spooking investors.
November 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm
Earnings
RBC Bearings Says its Q2 Sales Increased 130%
The company reversed a loss during the same period last year.
November 11, 2022
I Stock 865718350
Earnings
Falling Valuations Drag Stocks Down to Earth
Just last year, shares of Caterpillar were trading 27 times higher than its earnings.
November 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 3 04 23 Pm
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Up 33%, Profit Jumps 57%
The distributor reversed a loss in the same quarter last year.
November 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 2 28 59 Pm
Earnings
DXP Sets New Quarterly Sales Record
The company’s earnings were up more than 86%.
November 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 41 26 Pm
Earnings
Wajax Posts 17% Revenue Increase
But the company's adjusted EBITDA declined in the quarter.
November 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 04 At 3 01 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution NOW Sales Up 31%, Profit Up Four-Fold
Earnings and net income increased by even larger amounts.
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 2 24 58 Pm
Earnings
Wesco Posts Record Profit in Q3
But the company trimmed its full-year sales forecast, blaming the strong dollar.
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 2 07 21 Pm
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Says Sales Up 163% in Q3
The company also said operating income was up four-fold in the wake of its merger.
November 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am
Earnings
Global Industrial Sales Up, but Earnings, Profit Margin Slide
The company also announced a new Toronto distribution center.
November 2, 2022
Minooka Outside
Earnings
Grainger Sales Up 17%, Earnings 46%
The distribution giant once again raised its outlook for the remainder of the year.
October 28, 2022