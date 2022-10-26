3M Sales Down 4% in Latest Quarter

The conglomerate noted the effects of the strong dollar and a decline in disposable respirator sales.

3M
Oct 26, 2022
I Stock 458291485
iStock

ST. PAUL, Minn. — 3M on Tuesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

"We continue to execute our strategies and deliver for our customers in a highly uncertain environment," said 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman. "Excluding the impact of the decline in disposable respirator sales, our team posted over 3% organic growth. We delivered sequential and year-over-year margin expansion, amidst macroeconomic challenges and the strengthening U.S. dollar."

Third quarter highlights:

  • Company reports GAAP earnings per share of $6.77.
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $2.69, excluding the impact of special items.
  • Sales of $8.6 billion, down 4% year-on-year, which included impacts of -1% from divestitures and -5% percent from foreign currency translation due to the strength of the U.S. dollar.
  • Organic sales growth of 2% year-on-year which included a 1.4 percentage-point headwind from the decline in disposable respirator demand.
  • Operating cash flow was $1.5 billion, down 18% year-on-year, while adjusted free cash flow was $1.4 billion, down 16% year-on-year.
  • 3M returned $1 billion to shareholders via dividends and gross share repurchases.
  • Received approximately $1 billion in consideration and reduced outstanding shares by 16 million via exchange offer due to its Food Safety divestiture.

"We continue to position 3M for the future through investments for growth, productivity and sustainability, along with active portfolio management," Roman said. "This quarter we divested our food safety business and began executing the work-streams to successfully spin our Health Care business, resulting in two world-class, public companies."

3M updated its full-year sales and earnings expectations to reflect the continued strengthening of the U.S. dollar and the uncertain macroeconomic environment.

  • Total sales growth: -3.5 to -3.0 percent vs. -2.5 to -0.5 percent prior
  • Organic sales growth: 1.5 to 2.0 percent vs. 1.5 to 3.5 percent prior
  • Acquisition and divestiture sales growth: -0.5 percent vs. 0 percent prior
  • Foreign currency translation impact on sales: -4.5 percent vs. -4.0 percent prior
  • Adjusted earnings per share^: $10.10 to $10.35 vs. $10.30 to $10.80 prior
  • Operating cash flow of $6.8 to $7.4 billion contributing to 85% to 95% adjusted free cash flow conversion
Latest in Earnings
I Stock 458291485
3M Sales Down 4% in Latest Quarter
October 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 26 At 1 58 46 Pm
Timken Says Q3 Sales Up 10%
October 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm
Illinois Tool Works Reports Record Operating Income
October 25, 2022
I Stock 1292713874
Jack Keough: Strong Q2 Earnings for Distributors Despite Recession Threat
October 4, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 26 At 1 58 46 Pm
Earnings
Timken Says Q3 Sales Up 10%
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm
Earnings
Illinois Tool Works Reports Record Operating Income
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 2 37 32 Pm
Earnings
Motion Reports Higher Sales, Raises Outlook
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 1 58 53 Pm
Earnings
MSC Full-Year Earnings Up More than 50%
More in Earnings
Screen Shot 2022 10 26 At 1 58 46 Pm
Earnings
Timken Says Q3 Sales Up 10%
The company credited growth across most end-markets, led by industrial distribution.
October 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm
Earnings
Illinois Tool Works Reports Record Operating Income
The company raised its forecast for the remainder of the year.
October 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 2 37 32 Pm
Earnings
Motion Reports Higher Sales, Raises Outlook
The distribution giant said profits were up more than 46%.
October 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 1 58 53 Pm
Earnings
MSC Full-Year Earnings Up More than 50%
Higher prices and productivity initiatives helped bolster profits.
October 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 13 At 9 56 56 Am
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Up 16% in Q3
The distributor said some prices began to ease, but the effects may not be felt for months.
October 13, 2022
I Stock 1292713874
Earnings
Jack Keough: Strong Q2 Earnings for Distributors Despite Recession Threat
Strong quarterly reports eased fears of an industrial slowdown. Will it last?
October 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 4 13 43 Pm
Earnings
Ferguson Full-Year Sales Up 25%, Profit 40%
The plumbing and heating distributor made 17 acquisitions during its latest fiscal year.
September 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 20 05 Pm
Earnings
Core & Main Announces Record Fiscal Quarter
Net sales increased more than 43%.
September 14, 2022
Fastenal
Earnings
Fastenal’s August Sales Up 21%
Sales to manufacturers soared, but growth in the construction sector edged down.
September 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 2 07 54 Pm
Earnings
Würth Touts Record Revenue
The distributor said it is on pace to set an annual sales record.
August 25, 2022
I Stock 1157014164
Earnings
Lowe's Posts Mixed Q2 Results
The home improvement retailer's earnings beat Wall Street projections, but total revenue fell short.
August 19, 2022
Federal Hall statue of George Washington near the New York Stock Exchange, June 7, 2021.
Earnings
Companies Face 1st Tax on Stock Buybacks
A looming deadline could mean a flurry of buybacks in the months ahead.
August 17, 2022
Home Depot store, North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Earnings
Home Depot Posts Record Profit, Revenue
Demand remained strong despite soaring prices and mortgage rates.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 9 42 03 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial Technologies Reports $1B in Q4 Sales
Sales increased nearly 18% over the full fiscal year.
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 4 20 51 Pm
Earnings
DSG Reports Loss in Initial Quarter
The newly formed company disclosed a loss of $0.23 per diluted share.
August 11, 2022