MSC Reports 14% Full-Year Sales Increase; Earnings Up More than 50%

Higher prices and productivity initiatives helped bolster profits.

Andy Szal
Oct 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 1 58 53 Pm

MSC Industrial Supply Company reported higher sales and sharply increased earnings in its 2022 fiscal year results announced Thursday.

The Long Island-based metalworking and MRO distributor said its net sales totaled $3.69 billion in the 12-month window ending Sept. 3, a nearly 14% increase from the $3.24 billion sold in the previous fiscal year. Income from operations was up more than 55% over that span, while both net income and diluted earnings per share increased more than 56%. The company’s operating margin for the year climbed from 9.3% to 12.7%.

Company officials said “robust” inflation and resulting price pressures, along with company productivity initiatives, helped bolster its profits for the year. MSC said its "Mission Critical" program is on pace to surpass its goal of $100 million in savings by the end of the current fiscal year.

"In addition to revenue growth, I am encouraged by the profitability of our business in what has been a complex operating environment,” MSC CFO and Executive Vice President Kristen Actis-Grande said in a statement. “We delivered 140 basis points of adjusted operating margin improvement in fiscal 2022, resulting in an adjusted incremental margin of over 23%."

The company closed out its latest fiscal year with more than $1 billion in net sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, a 23% increase compared to the same window last year. Income and diluted earnings per share were up more than 57% in the latest quarter.

Company officials said they expect “strong topline growth” and an increased operating margin in the 2023 fiscal year, and noted that its anticipated cash flow conversion would provide “flexibility” with regard to capital allocation during the year.

“We have a leading position in the marketplace across our core business lines and our ability to execute in any macro environment sets us up to continue delivering strong results in fiscal 2023 and beyond,” added MSC President and CEO Erik Gershwind.

Latest in Earnings
I Stock 1292713874
Jack Keough: Strong Q2 Earnings for Distributors Despite Recession Threat
October 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 20 05 Pm
Core & Main Announces Record Fiscal Quarter
September 14, 2022
I Stock 1157014164
Lowe's Posts Mixed Q2 Results
August 19, 2022
Federal Hall statue of George Washington near the New York Stock Exchange, June 7, 2021.
Companies Face 1st Tax on Stock Buybacks
August 17, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 2 37 32 Pm
Earnings
Motion Reports Higher Sales, Raises Outlook
Screen Shot 2022 10 13 At 9 56 56 Am
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Up 16% in Q3
I Stock 1292713874
Earnings
Jack Keough: Strong Q2 Earnings for Distributors Despite Recession Threat
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
More in Earnings
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 2 37 32 Pm
Earnings
Motion Reports Higher Sales, Raises Outlook
The distribution giant said profits were up more than 46%.
October 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 13 At 9 56 56 Am
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Up 16% in Q3
The distributor said some prices began to ease, but the effects may not be felt for months.
October 13, 2022
I Stock 1292713874
Earnings
Jack Keough: Strong Q2 Earnings for Distributors Despite Recession Threat
Strong quarterly reports eased fears of an industrial slowdown. Will it last?
October 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 4 13 43 Pm
Earnings
Ferguson Full-Year Sales Up 25%, Profit 40%
The plumbing and heating distributor made 17 acquisitions during its latest fiscal year.
September 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 20 05 Pm
Earnings
Core & Main Announces Record Fiscal Quarter
Net sales increased more than 43%.
September 14, 2022
Fastenal
Earnings
Fastenal’s August Sales Up 21%
Sales to manufacturers soared, but growth in the construction sector edged down.
September 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 2 07 54 Pm
Earnings
Würth Touts Record Revenue
The distributor said it is on pace to set an annual sales record.
August 25, 2022
I Stock 1157014164
Earnings
Lowe's Posts Mixed Q2 Results
The home improvement retailer's earnings beat Wall Street projections, but total revenue fell short.
August 19, 2022
Federal Hall statue of George Washington near the New York Stock Exchange, June 7, 2021.
Earnings
Companies Face 1st Tax on Stock Buybacks
A looming deadline could mean a flurry of buybacks in the months ahead.
August 17, 2022
Home Depot store, North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Earnings
Home Depot Posts Record Profit, Revenue
Demand remained strong despite soaring prices and mortgage rates.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 9 42 03 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial Technologies Reports $1B in Q4 Sales
Sales increased nearly 18% over the full fiscal year.
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 4 20 51 Pm
Earnings
DSG Reports Loss in Initial Quarter
The newly formed company disclosed a loss of $0.23 per diluted share.
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 9 04 10 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Up 24%
The pipe, valve and fittings distributor saw its operating income triple in the latest quarter.
August 9, 2022
Sign advertising for help at The Goldenrod restaurant and candy shop, York Beach, Maine, June 1, 2022.
Economy
Hourly Workers Still Have Leverage as Hiring Booms
For many on the low end of the pay scale, though, inflation has already erased any gains.
August 9, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 2 57 25 Pm
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 29%
Earnings per diluted share were up more than 80%.
August 8, 2022