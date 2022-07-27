Watsco Reports Record Q2 Sales, Profit

The HVAC distributor benefited from strong demand and higher prices.

Jul 27th, 2022
Andy Szal
Screen Shot 2022 07 26 At 3 15 31 Pm

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment distributor Watsco on Tuesday reported record results for its latest fiscal quarter.

The Miami company said second-quarter sales eclipsed $2.1 billion, a 15% increase from the $1.84 billion reported in the same period last year. Operating income rose from $5.53 million to $6.31 million over that span, while gross profits jumped from $478 million to $596 million, an increase of 25%.

Earnings per share increased 33% to a record $4.93.

HVAC equipment, which accounted for 70% of Watsco’s overall sales, saw a 13% increase in sales in the latest quarter. Commercial refrigeration products, which accounted for just 4% of sales, saw a 26% jump. Other HVAC product sales rose 15%.

Watsco Chairman and CEO Albert Nahmad said the record quarter was particularly impressive given the “exceptional performance” in the previous April-June window. The company said it has benefited from strong demand since 2020 and that rising prices — a response to underlying inflation by its suppliers and OEMs — bolstered its sales and profit numbers.

Although recent efforts to curb inflation are expected to hinder those trends moving into 2023, Watsco said its “unique fundamentals” and “upcoming industry changes” would still provide opportunities for growth.

“We are encouraged by current trends even as end markets return to more historical levels of demand,” Nahmad said in a statement. “While inflation generally benefits distribution models, Watsco’s performance is also a result of intentional investments in technology and other tools to capture more growth and operate a more profitable business going forward.”

More in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 13 At 9 51 52 Am
Fastenal Sales Up 18%
But revenue fell below analysts' expectations.
Jul 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 2 21 34 Pm
MSC Reports 10.7% Sales Increase in Latest Quarter
The distributor expects continued growth in the final quarter of its fiscal year.
Jun 29th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 28 At 2 23 55 Pm
Enerpac Tool Sales Up 10%
The company says it is "well-positioned" heading into the final quarter of its fiscal year.
Jun 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 1 34 41 Pm
RBC Bearings Sales More than Double
Net sales for the company's industrial segment increased nearly 300%.
May 26th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 2 26 31 Pm
Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Sales, Revenue
Revenue for the full fiscal year jumped 40%.
May 25th, 2022
Lowe's store, Hickory, N.C., June 2018.
Lowe's Reports Mixed Quarterly Results
The retailer's earnings beat Wall Street expectations, but its revenue fell short.
May 19th, 2022
Home Depot store, North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Home Depot Overcomes Slow Start, Rising Home Prices
Revenue increased about 4%, easily beating Wall Street expectations.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 2 44 23 Pm
Builders FirstSource Reports Record Sales, Earnings
The supplier continued to benefit from strong demand for single-family housing.
May 11th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 10 At 3 23 19 Pm
MRC Global Sees Increased Sales, Raises Forecast
The company anticipates strong revenue growth across all sectors.
May 10th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 10 At 2 34 29 Pm
DXP Sales Jump 30% in Q1
Executives expect the company to make more acquisitions later in the year.
May 10th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 09 At 9 43 15 Am
Wesco Sets Sales, Profit Records in Q1
The distributor reported an 85% increase in adjusted operating profit.
May 9th, 2022