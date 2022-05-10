MRC Global Sees Increased Sales, Raises Forecast

The company anticipates strong revenue growth across all sectors.

May 10th, 2022
Andy Szal
Screen Shot 2022 05 10 At 3 23 19 Pm

MRC Global raised its outlook for the year after sales jumped more than 20% in the first quarter.

The Houston distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and other industrial products said that sales rose from $609 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $742 million in the latest reporting period. Gross profit climbed from $103 million to $136 million and operating income increased from $3 million to $29 million.

Net income reached $16 million in the latest quarter after a loss of $3 million in the previous first quarter. Earnings per share reversed an $0.11 loss in early 2021 to hit $0.12 in the most recent quarter, and company officials said adjusted EBITDA doubled over that span.

Citing strong first-quarter results, favorable business fundamental and a growing backlog of $667 million, the company raised its outlook to “ $3.1 billion in sales and $200 million of adjusted EBITDA,” MRC President and CEO Rob Saltiel said in a statement.

The company attributed the January-March results to strong performances by its upstream production and downstream, industrial and energy transition sectors, whose sales increased 21% and 16% year-over-year, respectively. Midstream pipeline sales increased 12%, while gas utility sales rose 29%.

“We expect revenue in all four of our business sectors to be up double-digit percentages in 2022," Saltiel said.

More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Global Industrial Co
Global Industrial Reports Record Sales
The distributor’s gross profit margin also set a new record for the third consecutive quarter.
May 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 03 At 1 33 36 Pm
Illinois Tool Works' Revenue Up 11% in Q1
The manufacturer raised its outlook for earnings and growth.
May 3rd, 2022
Ad Safsd
AD Reports Record Sales
Member sales increased 35% to $17.2 billion.
May 2nd, 2022
Lawson Products
Lawson Sales Jump Nearly 14%
The company’s adjusted operating income fell slightly.
Apr 28th, 2022
Applied Industrial Technologiesz
Applied Industrial Reports Record Sales, Raises Outlook
Sales jumped more than 16% in the latest quarter.
Apr 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 28 At 9 27 20 Am
Grainger Earnings Jump 50% in Q1
The distributor raised its full-year forecast despite “inflationary and supply chain challenges.”
Apr 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 27 At 1 36 56 Pm
Graybar Reports Record Sales, Income
Net income jumped more than 100%.
Apr 27th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 34 15 Pm
Watsco Reports Record Sales, Profit
The HVAC distributor also saw earnings jump more than 100%.
Apr 25th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 21 At 2 16 57 Pm
Snap-on Sales Up 7.1% in Q1
The company expects ongoing, if “uncertain,” progress amid economic and political turbulence.
Apr 21st, 2022
Motions
Motion's Sales Soar After Kaman Acquisition
The industrial parts division saw a 50% increase in profits.
Apr 21st, 2022
Fastenal Branch Adsf 61aa8a1be4f0e 61ae1efc5201c
Fastenal Beats Estimates, Posts Sizable Gains in All Categories
The company is offsetting higher employee costs with volume and price increases.
Apr 13th, 2022