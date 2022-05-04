Global Industrial Reports Record Sales

The distributor’s gross profit margin also set a new record for the third consecutive quarter.

May 4th, 2022
Andy Szal
Global Industrial Co

New York industrial and MRO distributor Global Industrial Co. said Tuesday that its quarterly sales set a new record of more than $288 million during the first three months of the year.

The Long Island company said its consolidated sales increased 15% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. The company also set another record — its third straight — for gross margin at 37.4%, while its operating income from continuing operations soared from $6.6 million in early 2021 to $29.5 million in the latest quarter, an operating margin of more than 10%.

Global CEO Barry Litwin said the company exceeded double-digit operating margins over a 12-month window for the first time in its history.  Gross profits climbed from $77.3 million in the previous first quarter to nearly $108 million in its latest report, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $5.5 million last year to $21.8 million in the most recent quarter.

Global reported $138 million in working capital, $14.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $46 million in available credit, along with some $25 million in outstanding debt. The company's board declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share.

"Customer demand remains strong, and we believe we are well-positioned for long-term growth," Litwin said on the company's earnings call. "We continue to focus on operational excellence, embracing digital transformation, and investing in our people, private brand and operations."

More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 27 At 1 36 56 Pm
Graybar Reports Record Sales, Income
Net income jumped more than 100%.
Apr 27th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 34 15 Pm
Watsco Reports Record Sales, Profit
The HVAC distributor also saw earnings jump more than 100%.
Apr 25th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 21 At 2 16 57 Pm
Snap-on Sales Up 7.1% in Q1
The company expects ongoing, if “uncertain,” progress amid economic and political turbulence.
Apr 21st, 2022
Motions
Motion's Sales Soar After Kaman Acquisition
The industrial parts division saw a 50% increase in profits.
Apr 21st, 2022
Fastenal Branch Adsf 61aa8a1be4f0e 61ae1efc5201c
Fastenal Beats Estimates, Posts Sizable Gains in All Categories
The company is offsetting higher employee costs with volume and price increases.
Apr 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 31 At 3 24 46 Pm
MSC Industrial Supply Sales Up 11.4% in Q2
Officials are optimistic that the company can keep gross margins flat or better over the full fiscal year.
Mar 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm
DXP Enterprises Annual Sales Increase Nearly 11%
Quarterly sales jumped 26%.
Mar 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 01 42 Pm
Enerpac Tool Sales Up 16% in Q2
The company altered its full-year guidance due to headwinds from global turmoil and macroeconomic challenges.
Mar 28th, 2022
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal's February Sales Jump 21% on Broad-Based Growth
While safety sales were resurgent across January and February, sales of core product lines have likewise accelerated.
Mar 4th, 2022
Lawson Outside
Lawson Products' 2021 Sales Jumped 19%; Q4 Growth Much Smaller
Ahead of a merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services, the MRO parts distributor saw Q4 average daily sales improve 5.7% year-over-year.
Feb 24th, 2022
I Stock 458127883 (2)
Home Depot 2021 Sales Topped $150 Billion as Q4 Jumped 10.7%
The home improvement retailer's average 2021 ticket grew 11.7% in 2021, and even more in Q4.
Feb 22nd, 2022