AD Reports Record Sales in Q1

Member sales increased 35% to $17.2 billion.

May 2nd, 2022
AD
Ad Safsd

WAYNE, Pa. – AD reports that it has achieved first quarter records in member sales, member purchases from AD supplier partners and net distributions.

Member sales in the first three months of 2022 were $17.2 billion, an increase of 35% across its 13 divisions and three countries compared to the first quarter of 2021. Same-store sales were up 27%. All 13 of AD’s divisions experienced double-digit sales growth.

Purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners were up 35% to $4.46 billion. Net distributions to its members were up 61% to $347.5 million.

Additionally, 13 independents joined the group in the first three months.

“We are excited to announce a strong start for AD this year coming on the heels of a record-breaking 2021,” AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg said. “As we recognize our members and suppliers that kept up last year’s momentum, giving us confidence in another successful year, we welcome our new members who align with our commitment to outperforming the market. I am continuously inspired by our robust community of incredibly resilient and growth-oriented members and suppliers, and I look forward to working closely with them to build upon their success.”

More in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 21 At 2 16 57 Pm
Snap-on Sales Up 7.1% in Q1
The company expects ongoing, if “uncertain,” progress amid economic and political turbulence.
Apr 21st, 2022
Motions
Motion's Sales Soar After Kaman Acquisition
The industrial parts division saw a 50% increase in profits.
Apr 21st, 2022
Fastenal Branch Adsf 61aa8a1be4f0e 61ae1efc5201c
Fastenal Beats Estimates, Posts Sizable Gains in All Categories
The company is offsetting higher employee costs with volume and price increases.
Apr 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 31 At 3 24 46 Pm
MSC Industrial Supply Sales Up 11.4% in Q2
Officials are optimistic that the company can keep gross margins flat or better over the full fiscal year.
Mar 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm
DXP Enterprises Annual Sales Increase Nearly 11%
Quarterly sales jumped 26%.
Mar 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 01 42 Pm
Enerpac Tool Sales Up 16% in Q2
The company altered its full-year guidance due to headwinds from global turmoil and macroeconomic challenges.
Mar 28th, 2022
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal's February Sales Jump 21% on Broad-Based Growth
While safety sales were resurgent across January and February, sales of core product lines have likewise accelerated.
Mar 4th, 2022
Lawson Outside
Lawson Products' 2021 Sales Jumped 19%; Q4 Growth Much Smaller
Ahead of a merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services, the MRO parts distributor saw Q4 average daily sales improve 5.7% year-over-year.
Feb 24th, 2022
I Stock 458127883 (2)
Home Depot 2021 Sales Topped $150 Billion as Q4 Jumped 10.7%
The home improvement retailer's average 2021 ticket grew 11.7% in 2021, and even more in Q4.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Msa Logo
MSA Safety Sales Grew 6% in Q4
The PPE manufacturer's core product sales were even better, while full-year sales grew 4% in 2021.
Feb 21st, 2022
Bgi Logo Rgb Color @2x
Barnes Group Organic Sales, Profit Expand in Q4
The distributor's industrial segment saw modest growth, while aerospace soared.
Feb 21st, 2022