AD Reports Record Sales in Q1

WAYNE, Pa. – AD reports that it has achieved first quarter records in member sales, member purchases from AD supplier partners and net distributions.

Member sales in the first three months of 2022 were $17.2 billion, an increase of 35% across its 13 divisions and three countries compared to the first quarter of 2021. Same-store sales were up 27%. All 13 of AD’s divisions experienced double-digit sales growth.

Purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners were up 35% to $4.46 billion. Net distributions to its members were up 61% to $347.5 million.

Additionally, 13 independents joined the group in the first three months.

“We are excited to announce a strong start for AD this year coming on the heels of a record-breaking 2021,” AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg said. “As we recognize our members and suppliers that kept up last year’s momentum, giving us confidence in another successful year, we welcome our new members who align with our commitment to outperforming the market. I am continuously inspired by our robust community of incredibly resilient and growth-oriented members and suppliers, and I look forward to working closely with them to build upon their success.”