Lawson Products Sales Jump Nearly 14%

The company’s adjusted operating income fell slightly.

Apr 28th, 2022
Andy Szal
Lawson Products

Lawson Products Inc. on Thursday reported a strong sales increase in the first quarter of the year, but its adjusted operating income edged down compared to the same quarter last year.

Lawson’s net sales increased 13.8% to $118 million in the latest quarter, while average daily net sales jumped 12% over the first quarter of 2021.

The Chicago distributor’s operating income jumped from $4.8 million to $12.1 million, but — when adjusted — income fell from $7.2 million to $7.1 million. Adjusted earnings margins also declined by 100 basis points in the latest quarter.

Lawson officials said the company is facing challenges from inflation and supply chain issues, as well as higher health care and labor costs related to increased investment in its sales staff.

“We are pleased to report sales growth of 13.8% over the prior year quarter, driven by strong growth in our now integrated Lawson/Partsmaster business, as well as within The Bolt Supply House business,” Lawson President and CEO Michael DeCata said in a statement.

The report is DeCata’s last as Lawson’s chief executive: he is slated to retire effective May 1 and will be succeeded by former Jon-Don LLC CEO Cesar Lanuza. 

More in Earnings
Screen Shot 2022 04 21 At 2 16 57 Pm
Snap-on Sales Up 7.1% in Q1
The company expects ongoing, if “uncertain,” progress amid economic and political turbulence.
Apr 21st, 2022
Motions
Motion's Sales Soar After Kaman Acquisition
The industrial parts division saw a 50% increase in profits.
Apr 21st, 2022
Fastenal Branch Adsf 61aa8a1be4f0e 61ae1efc5201c
Fastenal Beats Estimates, Posts Sizable Gains in All Categories
The company is offsetting higher employee costs with volume and price increases.
Apr 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 31 At 3 24 46 Pm
MSC Industrial Supply Sales Up 11.4% in Q2
Officials are optimistic that the company can keep gross margins flat or better over the full fiscal year.
Mar 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm
DXP Enterprises Annual Sales Increase Nearly 11%
Quarterly sales jumped 26%.
Mar 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 01 42 Pm
Enerpac Tool Sales Up 16% in Q2
The company altered its full-year guidance due to headwinds from global turmoil and macroeconomic challenges.
Mar 28th, 2022
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal's February Sales Jump 21% on Broad-Based Growth
While safety sales were resurgent across January and February, sales of core product lines have likewise accelerated.
Mar 4th, 2022
Lawson Outside
Lawson Products' 2021 Sales Jumped 19%; Q4 Growth Much Smaller
Ahead of a merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services, the MRO parts distributor saw Q4 average daily sales improve 5.7% year-over-year.
Feb 24th, 2022
I Stock 458127883 (2)
Home Depot 2021 Sales Topped $150 Billion as Q4 Jumped 10.7%
The home improvement retailer's average 2021 ticket grew 11.7% in 2021, and even more in Q4.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Msa Logo
MSA Safety Sales Grew 6% in Q4
The PPE manufacturer's core product sales were even better, while full-year sales grew 4% in 2021.
Feb 21st, 2022
Bgi Logo Rgb Color @2x
Barnes Group Organic Sales, Profit Expand in Q4
The distributor's industrial segment saw modest growth, while aerospace soared.
Feb 21st, 2022
Distribution Now
NOW Sees Continued Substantial Sales Gains, Modest Profit Growth
The company, which drastically downsized in early 2020, says digital avenues now account for 42% of sales.
Feb 17th, 2022