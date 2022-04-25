Watsco Reports Record Sales, Profit

The HVAC distributor also saw earnings jump more than 100%.

Apr 25th, 2022
Watsco Inc.
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 34 15 Pm
Watsco

MIAMI — Watsco Inc. reported record operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company highlighted 34% sales growth to a record $1.52 billion, a 109% increase in EPS to a record $2.90 on record net income attributable to Watsco of $113 million, and a 109% increase in operating income to a record $171 million (400 basis-point operating margin expansion to 11.2%) .

In addition, a 53% gross profit increase reached a record $450 million (370 basis-point increase in gross margin), and the company reported a 30% increase in SG&A (a 60 basis-point reduction in SG&A as a percentage of sales).

The results reflect added investments to grow adoption of Watsco’s industry-leading technology platforms, which collectively transform the customer experience, enhance operational efficiency, and help contractors grow faster as they deliver a more contemporary experience to homeowners and businesses. Taken as a whole, we believe that Watsco’s technology offering is solidifying existing customer relationships and creating new customer acquisition opportunities that are producing consistent gains in market share.

“Watsco delivered exceptional performance during the first quarter. The company achieved strong performance across all geographic markets and product categories and reflects a combination of strong unit growth, our ability to capture increased cost of goods through higher selling prices, a richer mix of high-efficiency systems and what, we believe, are technology-driven gains in market share," said Chairman and CEO Albert Nahmad. "Our teams and associates are accomplishing extraordinary things and we thank them for their commitment and remarkable efforts to serve customers under what continues to be challenging circumstances. Although it is still early in the year, we are encouraged by current demand trends and expect Watsco to produce another record year.”

More in Earnings
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm
DXP Enterprises Annual Sales Increase Nearly 11%
Quarterly sales jumped 26%.
Mar 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 01 42 Pm
Enerpac Tool Sales Up 16% in Q2
The company altered its full-year guidance due to headwinds from global turmoil and macroeconomic challenges.
Mar 28th, 2022
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal's February Sales Jump 21% on Broad-Based Growth
While safety sales were resurgent across January and February, sales of core product lines have likewise accelerated.
Mar 4th, 2022
Lawson Outside
Lawson Products' 2021 Sales Jumped 19%; Q4 Growth Much Smaller
Ahead of a merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services, the MRO parts distributor saw Q4 average daily sales improve 5.7% year-over-year.
Feb 24th, 2022
I Stock 458127883 (2)
Home Depot 2021 Sales Topped $150 Billion as Q4 Jumped 10.7%
The home improvement retailer's average 2021 ticket grew 11.7% in 2021, and even more in Q4.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Msa Logo
MSA Safety Sales Grew 6% in Q4
The PPE manufacturer's core product sales were even better, while full-year sales grew 4% in 2021.
Feb 21st, 2022
Bgi Logo Rgb Color @2x
Barnes Group Organic Sales, Profit Expand in Q4
The distributor's industrial segment saw modest growth, while aerospace soared.
Feb 21st, 2022
Distribution Now
NOW Sees Continued Substantial Sales Gains, Modest Profit Growth
The company, which drastically downsized in early 2020, says digital avenues now account for 42% of sales.
Feb 17th, 2022
Motion Asasdf 606b36b5be79d 6171a3ff5de4c
Ahead of KDG Addition, Motion's Q4 Sales Jumped 12.8%
The company expects Kaman Distribution Group to help power Motion to sales growth of 20 to 22% throughout 2022.
Feb 17th, 2022
Global Industrial Blue
Global Industrial's Q4 Daily Sales Had Modest Gains as Operating Margin Set Another Record
Overall sales were down 4.3%, but Q4 2020 had five additional selling days.
Feb 16th, 2022
Mrc Global Er
MRC Global's 2021 Sales Grew 4.1%; Far Better in Q4
E-commerce represented 42% of the PVF products distributor's total 2021 sales, a 6% acceleration from 2020.
Feb 16th, 2022
Wesco Sfd 610b0815b4a9d
WESCO's Organic Sales & Profit Growth Accelerated in Q4
The company saw double-digit sales growth in its construction, industrial and OEM businesses.
Feb 15th, 2022