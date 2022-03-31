MSC Industrial Supply Sales Up 11.4% in Q2

Officials are optimistic that the company can keep gross margins flat or better over the full fiscal year.

Mar 31st, 2022
MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Screen Shot 2022 03 31 At 3 24 46 Pm
MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply Co. on Wednesday reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended February 26, 2022.

The distributor of metalworking and MRO products and services announced net sales of $862.5 million, an increase of 11.4% — 7.9% on an average daily sales basis — compared to the prior fiscal year quarter.

The company reported a gross margin of 42.5% compared to 38.1%, or 42.0% on an adjusted basis, in the prior fiscal year quarter, and an operating margin of 11.3%, or 11.6%, excluding restructuring and other costs.

The results included diluted EPS of $1.25 compared to $0.32 in the prior fiscal year quarter, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.29 compared to $1.03 in the prior fiscal year quarter — a 25.2% increase.

"I am excited by the growing momentum inside the company to accelerate market share capture and improve profitability. We achieved double-digit top-line growth despite COVID-related disruptions during the first two weeks of January," said MSC President and CEO Erik Gershwind. "Our growth initiatives are in high gear and the productivity improvements we deliver to our customers are resonating. Gross margin countermeasures, including a late January price increase, are working well and give us confidence that we can keep gross margins flat or better for full year fiscal 2022 versus fiscal 2021."

More in Earnings
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Sponsored
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Watch as David Mantey and Jeff Reinke - the editors of Manufacturing.net, IEN.com and Manufacturing Business Technology, discuss a section of the new white paper from Oracle Netsuite entitled 5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Msa Logo
MSA Safety Sales Grew 6% in Q4
The PPE manufacturer's core product sales were even better, while full-year sales grew 4% in 2021.
Feb 21st, 2022
Bgi Logo Rgb Color @2x
Barnes Group Organic Sales, Profit Expand in Q4
The distributor's industrial segment saw modest growth, while aerospace soared.
Feb 21st, 2022
Distribution Now
NOW Sees Continued Substantial Sales Gains, Modest Profit Growth
The company, which drastically downsized in early 2020, says digital avenues now account for 42% of sales.
Feb 17th, 2022
Motion Asasdf 606b36b5be79d 6171a3ff5de4c
Ahead of KDG Addition, Motion's Q4 Sales Jumped 12.8%
The company expects Kaman Distribution Group to help power Motion to sales growth of 20 to 22% throughout 2022.
Feb 17th, 2022
Global Industrial Blue
Global Industrial's Q4 Daily Sales Had Modest Gains as Operating Margin Set Another Record
Overall sales were down 4.3%, but Q4 2020 had five additional selling days.
Feb 16th, 2022
Mrc Global Er
MRC Global's 2021 Sales Grew 4.1%; Far Better in Q4
E-commerce represented 42% of the PVF products distributor's total 2021 sales, a 6% acceleration from 2020.
Feb 16th, 2022
Wesco Sfd 610b0815b4a9d
WESCO's Organic Sales & Profit Growth Accelerated in Q4
The company saw double-digit sales growth in its construction, industrial and OEM businesses.
Feb 15th, 2022
Kennametal Sga 610954c52c2e2
Infrastructure Segment Leads Another Strong Quarter for Kennametal
Operating margins narrowed some from the previous quarter, but organic growth continued solid growth.
Feb 8th, 2022
Amazon logo on a delivery van, Boston, Oct. 1, 2020.
Amazon Reports Strong Profits Despite Supply Chain Snags
Its profits nearly doubled in the final three months of 2021.
Feb 4th, 2022
Fastenal Vending 5f5256901f104
Resurgent Safety Sales Lead Big January for Fastenal
Sales in core product categories also had considerable growth.
Feb 4th, 2022
Honeywell 1 5f1f1a3b2fea2
Honeywell Q4 Sales Decline Amid Supply Chain Constraints, Lower PPE Demand
The company is forecasting solid organic growth for 2022, especially when excluding impacts of COVID-driven mask sales declines.
Feb 3rd, 2022