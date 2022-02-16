MRC Global's 2021 Sales Grew 4.1%; Far Better in Q4

E-commerce represented 42 percent of the PVF products distributor's total 2021 sales, a 6% acceleration from 2020.

Feb 16th, 2022
Mike Hockett
Mrc Global Er

MRC Global, which brands itself as the largest global distributor of PVF products and services, reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Feb. 15, showing modest growth in 2021 overall, accelerating down the stretch with a strong Q4.

Fourth Quarter

Houston-based MRC posted total Q4 sales of $686 million, up 18.5 percent year-over-year and barely ahead of Q3's $685 million that was up 17.1 percent. The company said that sequential sales were up from historical season trends in which Q4 revenue typically declines 5-10 percent. MRC added the improvement was driven by Canada, as several deliveries in upstream and gas utilities took place in Q4.

RELATED: MRC Global Announces May Chairman Succession (Feb. 11)

"As compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the increase in sales was across all sectors, driven by the gas utilities sector, the largest end-market, as activity levels continue to rise, economic conditions improve and customers execute their projects," MRC said in its earnings release.

MRC's Q4 gross profit margin of 15.6 percent edged out the 15.5 percent of a year earlier and topped Q3's 13.9 percent. The company had a Q4 operating profit of $1 million, compared to a $7 million loss both a year earlier and in Q3. The company had a Q4 net loss of $4 million, compared to an $5 million loss a year earlier and an $11 million loss in Q3. Meanwhile, MRC's Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $47 million was up 47 percent from Q3.

Geographically, MRC's U.S. sales totaled $566 million (82.5 percent of total), up 26 percent year-over-year and down slightly from $570 million in Q3. Canada sales of $40 million jumped 74 percent, while International sales of $80 million fell 26 percent.

By end market in Q4:

  • Gas utilities sales of $258 million (38 percent of total) improved 19 percent year-over-year and were down 5 percent from Q3.
  • Downstream, industrial and energy transition (DIET) sales of $201 million (29 percent of total) improved 16 percent year-over-year and increased 2 percent from Q3.
  • Upstream production sales of $140 million (20 percent of total) increased 11 percent year-over-year and increased 6 percent from Q3.
  • Midstream pipeline sales of $87 million (13 percent of total) increased 40 percent year-over-year and increased 2 percent from Q3.

By product line in Q4:

  • Line pipe sales of $113 million (16.5 percent of total) jumped 73.8 percent year-over-year
  • Carbon fittings and flanges sales of $89 million (13.0 percent of total) increased 17.1 percent year-over-year
  • Valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation sales of $233 million (34.0 percent of total) increased 7.9 percent year-over-year
  • Gas products sales of $164 million (23.9 percent of total) increased 18.8 percent year-over-year
  • Stainless steel and alloy pipe and fittings sales of $31 million (4.5 percent of total) dipped 3.1 percent year-over-year
  • General products sales of $56 million (8.2 percent of total) increased 7.7 percent year-over-year

Full Year

For all of 2021, MRC's sales totaled $2.67 billion, up 4.1 percent over 2020. Gross profit of 15.6 percent trailed 2020's 16.8 percent, while operating profit of $7 million was a reversal of 2020's loss of $260 million. MRC had a 2021 net loss of $14 million, compared to a $274 loss in 2020.

The company said that e-commerce represented 42 percent of total 2021 revenue, up 600 basis points from 2020.

Outlook

Going forward, MRC said it is expecting 2022 full-year revenue of $3 billion or greater, expecting Q1 sequential growth growth of low to mid-single digits.

By geography and sector, MRC expects the following full-year growth in 2022:

  • U.S.: up double-digits, across all sectors
  • Canada: up double-digits
  • International: up mid-single digits
  • Gas utilities: up double-digits
  • DIET: up high single-digits
  • Upstream: up double digits
  • Midstream: up double-digits
Related
Mrc 2
MRC Global Announces May Chairman Succession
Feb 11th, 2022
Tsr Thumb
The Industry Has a Glaring Knowledge Gap
Feb 15th, 2022
Now1067tn
The Worst Truck Bottleneck in America
Feb 15th, 2022
Wesco Sfd 610b0815b4a9d
WESCO's Organic Sales & Profit Growth Accelerated in Q4
Feb 15th, 2022
More in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Skf Er
SKF's 2021 Sales Improved 9% as Supply Chain Issues Weighed on 2nd Half
It was a year from 2020, though growth was tempered by industry-wide supply chain issues in the second half of the year.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Parker Asdf
Industrial Segment Powers Parker Hannifin's Record Sales in October-December Quarter
Parker's Diversified Industrial segment considerably outperformed its Aerospace segment.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Timken Poijl
Timken Q4 Sales Jump 13% as Distribution Powers Growth
The bearings and power transmission supplier expects sales to continue strong growth in 2022.
Feb 3rd, 2022
2019 03 19 01 03 2642924998 60f99b53ad71d
Snap-on's 2021 Sales Grew 18%, But Slowed in Q4
The tools, storage and automotive repair supplier's Commercial & Industrial sales saw a modest decline in Q4.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Grainger 5 60b91b421e3fb
Grainger Full-Year Sales Top $13B; Accelerate in Q4
The MRO products giant's product mix continued to regulate with core product sales growth as pandemic-related sales waned.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Stanley Bd I Stocka 6179ae484e45f
Growth at Leaner Stanley B&D Slowed Considerably in Q4 as Industrial Unit Slid 7%
Volume took a sizable decline in Q4 amid logistical and other supply chain issues.
Feb 1st, 2022
A Puckett Machinery Company technician walks past a new heavy duty Caterpillar excavator that awaits modification at Puckett Machinery Company in Flowood, Mississippi on Sept. 18, 2019.
CAT Posts Strong Q4 Despite Supply Chain Constraints
Construction industry sales rose 27%, driven by an improvement in dealer inventories, higher end-user demand and increased prices.
Jan 28th, 2022
Applied Industrial Technologiesz 6179c85588ee8
Applied Considerably Raises Growth Outlook After Strong October-December Quarter
The company said 25 of its top 30 industry verticals saw growth in the quarter and expects industrial activity to remain robust in the near-term.
Jan 27th, 2022
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at the company's facility in South Carolina, March 31, 2017.
Boeing Posts $4B Loss Tied to 787 Jet Problems
Manufacturing problems with the 787 will cost the company $2 billion.
Jan 26th, 2022
I Stock 1000935704
GE Expects to Return to Growth
But the supply chain issues impacting manufacturers show no signs of letting up.
Jan 26th, 2022
Fastenal Ereccx 60df6a402a496
Fastenal's 2021 Sales Topped $6B as it Closed 220 Branches, Ramped Up Onsites
The company's sales and profit growth accelerated further in Q4 as the company entered 2022 with strong momentum.
Jan 19th, 2022