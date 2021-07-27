3M's Sales Grew 25% in Q2 as Industrial Growth Offset Safety Slowdown

Personal Safety sales growth slowed to a modest 3.5 percent rate year-over-year, while categories like abrasives and adhesives saw major growth.

Jul 27th, 2021
Mike Hockett
3 M Asd
iStock

Manufacturing conglomerate 3M reported its 2021 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, showing a strong acceleration in year-over-year and sequential organic sales, including continued strong results in the company's Safety and Industrial segment.

The St. Paul, MN-based maker of adhesives, PPE, safety products and Post-It notes showed that its Q2 sales of $8.95 billion increased 24.7 percent year-over-year and 1.1 percent from Q1. Organic sales increased 21.4 percent year-over-year, far above the 8.0 growth seen in Q1.

3M's Q2 operating profit of $1.97 billion grew 13.3 percent year-over-year and narrowly trailed Q1's $2.0 billion. Q2 operating margin of 24.3 percent fell 2.3 percentage points year-over-year, but grew 1.9 points from Q1. The company's total Q2 net profit of $1.31 billion grew 16.7 percent year-over-year and trailed Q1's $1.62 billion.

The strong Q2 results led 3M to raise its full-year guidance, with the company now expecting 2021 total sales growth of 7 to 10 percent and organic growth of 6 to 9 percent, up from the 5 to 8 percent and 3 to 6 percent ranges given in 3M's Q1 earnings report, respectively.

Geographically, Q2 sales grew 28.7 percent in EMEA, 26.1 percent in the Americas and 20.2 percent in Asia Pacific. Organic local-currency sales grew 25.6 percent in the Americas, 20.1 percent in EMEA and 15.4 percent in Asia Pacific.

Safety and Industrial

In 3M's largest business unit, Safety and Industrial, Q2 sales of $3.3 billion were essentially identical to Q1, but grew 22.4 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 17.6 percent. 3M said organic sales increased in automotive aftermarket, roofing granules, abrasives, industrial adhesives and tapes, electrical markets and closure and masking, while sales declined in personal safety. Sales grew across all geographic areas. Segment profit of $718 million grew 15 percent year-over-year on margins of 22.1 percent and topped Q1's $591 million.

Here's how specific product lines performed within 3M's Safety & Industrial segment in Q2:

  • Abrasives: $353 million, +44.9% year-over-year and up from $352 in Q1
  • Automotive Aftermarket: $313 million, +55.0% year-over-year and up from $312 in Q1
  • Closure and Masking Systems: $254 million, +8.1% year-over-year and up from $243 in Q1
  • Electrical Materials: $319 million, +27.1% year-over-year and up from $307 in Q1
  • Industrial Adhesives & Tapes: $761 million, +39.6% year-over-year and down from $768 in Q1
  • Personal Safety: $1.133 billion, +3.5% year-over-year and down from $1.237 in Q1
  • Roofing Granules: $121 million, +40.7% year-over-year and up from $108 million in Q1

In 3M's other business segments in Q2: 

Transportation and Electronics sales of $2.5 billion grew 28.1 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 24.2 percent. Organic sales increased in automotive and aerospace, commercial solution, advanced materials, transportation safety and electronics. Operating profit of $546 million jumped 52 percent on margins of 22.0 percent.

Health Care sales of $2.3 billion grew 24.9 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 23.2 percent. Organic sales increased in oral care, food safety, medical solutions, separation and purification and health information systems. Operating profit of $576 million soared 92 percent year-over-year on margins of 25.3 percent.

Consumer sales of $1.5 billion grew 20.4 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 17.8 percent. Organic sales grew in stationery and office supplies, consumer health and safety, home improvement and home care. Operating profit of $311 million grew 12 percent year-over-year on margins of 21.0 percent.

More in Earnings
Inventory Management Made Easy
Sponsored
Inventory Management Made Easy
This business guide dives into what causes young companies to outgrow processes, how a disconnect between inventory control and accounting can be detrimental to multiple departments and more on the challenges associated with inventory management.
Jul 1st, 2021
President Joe Biden, right, greets Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, left, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, center, before the start of an event in Washington, June 30, 2021.
White House Prepares Executive Order on Big Businesses
The order would step up oversight of areas dominated by a few companies, from meatpacking to internet providers.
Jul 1st, 2021
Grainger Boxesas
Grainger CEO Shares Thoughts on Amazon Business, MRO Recovery
See what D.G. Macpherson had to say about how he views Amazon Business in terms of competition, as well as where the MRO products market currently stands in its comeback from the pandemic's impacts.
Jun 9th, 2021
Warren Buffett plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019.
Report: Many of the Uber-Rich Pay Next to No Income Tax
Overall, the richest 25 Americans pay less in tax than many ordinary workers do.
Jun 8th, 2021
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal May Sales Decline to Near 2019 Levels as Safety Plunges
The company's monthly year-over-year sales finally crossed into the red in May, but were still up compared to 2019.
Jun 7th, 2021
3 60993725de86e
Industrial Distribution's 74th Survey of Operations Report, Pt. 2
See what our respondents had to say about their supplier relations, the value they provide, and employment, along with their comments.
Jun 3rd, 2021
I Stock 1211981322 (1)
FINAL DAY: Take ID's 5-Minute Salary Survey
We're pulling the results of our 2021 Salary Survey at the close of business today (Monday). Get your anonymous entry in now!
Jun 2nd, 2021
2
Industrial Distribution's 74th Survey of Operations Report, Pt. 1
See what our respondents had to say about their demographics, primary concerns, technology & e-commerce usage, and balance sheet.
Jun 1st, 2021
Pay Ranks I Stock 1193834793
The Highest-Paid CEOs by State
Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.7 million last year.
May 28th, 2021
In this July 16, 2019 photo, General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks during the opening of their contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit.
Median Pay, Total Number of Top Female CEOs Dipped in 2020
While most women running the largest companies saw a pay increase, their median pay actually fell 2%.
May 28th, 2021
This May 4, 2021 photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington.
US Treasury Backs Minimum 15% Tax on Global Corporate Profits
That's below the 21% minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of U.S.-based companies.
May 21st, 2021
A Home Depot store is shown on May 14 in North Miami, Fla.
Sales Soar, Profit Nearly Doubles for Home Depot in Q1
Sales at stores open at least a year, a critical indicator of a retailer's health, jumped 31%.
May 18th, 2021