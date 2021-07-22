GPC Raises Outlook for Motion as Q2 Sales Jump Nearly 20%

Genuine Parts Co. said Industrial segment sales trends improved among virtually all industrial product categories and industries served.

Jul 22nd, 2021
Mike Hockett
Motion Sdf

Genuine Parts Company reported its 2021 second quarter fiscal results on Thursday, showing strong recovery at its industrial parts subsidiary, Motion (formerly Motion Industries).

Motion saw Q2 sales of $1.59 billion — 33.2 percent of GPC's total — up 19.6 percent year-over-year and up from $1.51 billion in Q1. It was a major acceleration in year-over-year sales compared to Q1, when sales were down 0.1 percent. The 19.6 percent gain was powered by a 16.4 percent increase in comparable sales, a 2.4 percent positive impact from foreign currency and a 0.7 percent bump from acquisitions.

Motion's Q2 profit of $150 million jumped 38.1 percent year-over-year and 20 percent from Q1, with profit margin of 9.5 percent up 130 basis points year-over-year.

In its Q2 investor presentation for its Industrial segment, GPC noted strong growth outlook for plant automation and robotics solutions and said the company is projecting positive comparable sales over the balance of 2021, as sales trends improved among virtually all industrial product categories and industries served. GPC added that it is continuing the expansion of the value-add business for Industrial, with a focus on Automation, Conveyance and Repairs.

GPC is forecasting full year 2021 Industrial sales growth of 6 to 8 percent, raising its previous outlook of 4 to 6 percent issued in its Q1 report.

GPC's shared the same strategic initiatives for its Industrial Group that it stated in its Q1 presentation:

  • Omni-channel buildout to accelerate e-commerce growth
  • Expand industrial services and solutions capabilities
  • Considering strategic M&A to further boost products/services offering
  • Strategically enhanced pricing and product category management
  • Network optimization and automation to further improve productivity

GPC's Automotive unit — which does business as NAPA Auto Parts — saw even more substantial growth in Q2. Automotive sales of $3.20 billion (66.8 percent of GPC's total) jumped 28.0 percent year-over-year and improved 6.7 percent from Q1. Comparable sales jumped 21.1 percent, while foreign currency contributed 5.1 percent to the gain and acquisitions added 1.9 percent. Automotive segment profit of $291 million was up 32.8 percent year-over-year and up from $236 million in Q1, while profit margin of 9.1 percent increased 30 basis points year-over-year.

GPC is forecasting full year 2021 Automotive sales growth of 11 to 13 percent, up substantially from its previous outlook of 5 to 7 percent.

Overall, GPC's total Q2 sales of $4.78 billion increased 25.1 percent year-over-year, accelerating considerably from the 9.1 percent gain seen in Q1, when sales totaled $4.46 billion. The year-over-year increase was powered by a 19.5 increase in comparable sales, a 4.1 percent impact from foreign currency and a 1.5 percent bump from acquisitions. Q2 operating profit of $253 million was up 33 percent year-over-year and up 16.1 percent from Q1. Q2 net profit of $196 million was a complete reversal from a $564 million loss a year earlier, and was down from $218 million in Q1.

Looking forward, GPC raised its full-year 2021 sales growth outlook to 10 to 12 percent, up from 5 to 7 percent in its Q1 report.

“Our 25 percent total sales growth reflects the benefits of a strengthening global economy and positive sales environment in both our Automotive and Industrial businesses," said Paul Donahue, GPC chairman and CEO. "Automotive posted our strongest growth, with record sales and double-digit sales comps in each region of our operations. Industrial sales were also strong, highlighted by an accelerated recovery and its fourth consecutive quarter of improving sales trends."

More in Earnings
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
Sponsored
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
AI has reached a tipping point that puts the capability in the hands of the CFO at a friendly cost. This guide takes a deeper look into these three benefits and how to implement them in your organization. Download the guide to learn more.
Jul 20th, 2021
Warren Buffett plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019.
Report: Many of the Uber-Rich Pay Next to No Income Tax
Overall, the richest 25 Americans pay less in tax than many ordinary workers do.
Jun 8th, 2021
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal May Sales Decline to Near 2019 Levels as Safety Plunges
The company's monthly year-over-year sales finally crossed into the red in May, but were still up compared to 2019.
Jun 7th, 2021
3 60993725de86e
Industrial Distribution's 74th Survey of Operations Report, Pt. 2
See what our respondents had to say about their supplier relations, the value they provide, and employment, along with their comments.
Jun 3rd, 2021
I Stock 1211981322 (1)
FINAL DAY: Take ID's 5-Minute Salary Survey
We're pulling the results of our 2021 Salary Survey at the close of business today (Monday). Get your anonymous entry in now!
Jun 2nd, 2021
2
Industrial Distribution's 74th Survey of Operations Report, Pt. 1
See what our respondents had to say about their demographics, primary concerns, technology & e-commerce usage, and balance sheet.
Jun 1st, 2021
Pay Ranks I Stock 1193834793
The Highest-Paid CEOs by State
Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.7 million last year.
May 28th, 2021
In this July 16, 2019 photo, General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks during the opening of their contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit.
Median Pay, Total Number of Top Female CEOs Dipped in 2020
While most women running the largest companies saw a pay increase, their median pay actually fell 2%.
May 28th, 2021
This May 4, 2021 photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington.
US Treasury Backs Minimum 15% Tax on Global Corporate Profits
That's below the 21% minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of U.S.-based companies.
May 21st, 2021
A Home Depot store is shown on May 14 in North Miami, Fla.
Sales Soar, Profit Nearly Doubles for Home Depot in Q1
Sales at stores open at least a year, a critical indicator of a retailer's health, jumped 31%.
May 18th, 2021
Dxpaircompressor
Acquisitions Drive Sequential Sales Growth at DXP
Year-over-year sales were still down almost 19 percent, but that deficit continues to improve.
May 7th, 2021
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Sees Narrow April Sales Growth as Fasteners Far Outperform Safety
The major year-over-year gains and declines reflect a stark contrast in the product demand compared to the early pandemic days.
May 6th, 2021