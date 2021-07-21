Document Automation Provider Conexiom Sees Record Q2 Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Conexiom, a provider of document automation solutions, announced Wednesday that Q2 2021 was its best quarter in company history. Conexiom achieved record YoY revenue growth and added over 50 new customers to the Conexiom Platform in Q2. Increased global demand for automating order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P) processes has propelled Conexiom to a record-setting 65 percent year-over-year growth through H1 2021.

Conexiom’s cloud-based solutions are purpose-built for automating the high degrees of complexity and variability associated with documents used in the O2C and P2P processes, such as sales orders, advanced shipping notices and accounts payable invoices. Manufacturers and distributors spend billions per year on digital transformation initiatives, yet approximately half of B2B transactions still involve emailing documents between buyers and sellers and manually entering them into their systems of record. By automating these processes, companies can focus on building frictionless customer relationships, creating resilient operations that scale as their business grows and delivering efficiencies to the bottom line.

“Manufacturers and distributors are facing unprecedented challenges in delivering the experiences their clients demand. Customer buying behaviors and expectations have changed, forcing business to reassess how they best serve customers without forcing their customers to change,” said Ray Grady, president and CEO of Conexiom. “The lingering effects of the pandemic and the damage done to global supply chains are driving the need to automate inefficient processes. The winners are ones who are automating everything they can to free up resources to differentiate the experience they deliver to their customers.”

With record-breaking growth for the third consecutive quarter and global demand increasing, Conexiom is experiencing an influx of potential customers looking to automate O2C and P2P as a competitive advantage. “We used to see customers coming to us primarily to automate sales orders,” said Grady, “but now, as these businesses realize the potential enterprise-wide value automation can deliver, we are seeing a significant increase in interest in other critical business processes, specifically supply chain and accounts payable.”

Conexiom’s European business, led by Dominic Aelberry, achieved record quarter-over-quarter growth in Q2. The company also opened its first office in Munich, Germany, which is a key component in its rapid European expansion plans.

In Q2, industry-leading manufacturers and distributors, such as IMI plc and Zebra Technologies chose Conexiom’s purpose-built automation platform to help ensure on time, in full delivery of orders while reducing cost.

Joe Loucks, global director of Sales Operations, ADI Global said, “ADI Global views customer service as a competitive differentiator. We want to differentiate ourselves through the service we provide, and Conexiom plays a role in that. Unlike many order-processing options today, Conexiom doesn’t require a change in customer behavior, which is one of the reasons we were attracted to their solution.”

Conexiom's H1 2021 growth follows a record 2020 for the company. In Q1 2021, Conexiom reported record growth and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72, a score unheard of in the B2B technology industry.