Fastenal May Sales Decline to Near 2019 Levels as Safety Plunges

The company's monthly year-over-year sales finally crossed into the red in May, but were still up compared to 2019.

Jun 7th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Fastenal Branchses

For those industrial distributors that saw a 2020 boon from PPE and other safety products sales tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only inevitable that their sales would likely fall year-over-year at some point during 2021.

Fastenal's May sales figures certainly illustrate that.

The Winona, MN-based distributor was one of only a few of Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List companies that actually saw monthly sales rise year-over-year throughout 2020, largely due to the company's ability to procure and scale its PPE products that saw incredibly high demand last spring. Fastenal rode that PPE Fastenal Branch Adsfmomentum into early 2021, but monthly daily sales had slowed recently from a 7.5 percent gain in March to 1.2 percent in April, and at a 3.2 percent decline in May, it appears that the PPE train may be out of steam.

But one shouldn't necessarily extrapolate business performance takeaways from those figures beyond the fact that demand for PPE/safety products has expectedly slowed as mask mandates have been lifted over the vast majority of North America amid dwindling COVID-19 case numbers.

For context, Fastenal's May 2021 daily sales were up 11.1 percent from 2019, with overall sales of $477 million up about 1.0 percent.

More granularly, Fastenal saw its May daily sales of safety products plunge 44.1 percent year-over-year, following a 40.9 percent drop in April. Meanwhile, the company's namesake fastener sales jumped 28.2 percent in May, following a 33.3 percent gain in April, while the company's 'other' sales gained another 12.5 percent in year-over-year sales after improving 16.0 percent in April.

Overall, those figures illustrate a rapid normalizing of Fastenal's product mix toward 2019 levels.

Other notable statistics from Fastenal's May report:

  • Geographically, Fastenal's May US daily sales fell 6.1 percent year-over-year, following a 4.3 percent drop in April. May sales to Canada/Mexico jumped 32.1 percent (+50.1 percent in April), while sales to the rest of International fell 23.1 percent (+26.7 percent in April).
  • May daily sales to manufacturing customers grew 18.9 percent year-over-year, slower than the 30.8 percent gain in April. Non-residential construction sales grew 4.4 percent in May, slower than April's 11.9 percent.
  • May daily sales to national account customers fell 4.0 percent year-over-year in April, following a 5.0 percent decline in April. Daily sales to non-national accounts fell 2.0 percent in May, following a 9.0 percent jump in April.
  • 66.0 percent of Fastenal's top 11 national accounts grew in May, compared to 71.0 percent in April and 60.0 percent in March.
  • Fastenal ended May with a total headcount of 20,261, down 141 from the end of April and down 3.7 percent year-over-year.
Related
Fasteners Argeo
Fastener Distributor Index Accelerates in May as Outlook Holds Near Record Level
Jun 7th, 2021
More in Earnings
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
Sponsored
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
After reviewing Secrets of Rock Star CFOs, a report provided by Oracle Netsuite, Manufacturing.net editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke recorded a unique, podcast-style video breaking down the paper.
May 10th, 2021
This May 4, 2021 photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington.
US Treasury Backs Minimum 15% Tax on Global Corporate Profits
That's below the 21% minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of U.S.-based companies.
May 21st, 2021
A Home Depot store is shown on May 14 in North Miami, Fla.
Sales Soar, Profit Nearly Doubles for Home Depot in Q1
Sales at stores open at least a year, a critical indicator of a retailer's health, jumped 31%.
May 18th, 2021
Dxpaircompressor
Acquisitions Drive Sequential Sales Growth at DXP
Year-over-year sales were still down almost 19 percent, but that deficit continues to improve.
May 7th, 2021
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Sees Narrow April Sales Growth as Fasteners Far Outperform Safety
The major year-over-year gains and declines reflect a stark contrast in the product demand compared to the early pandemic days.
May 6th, 2021
Wesco Internationala
Nearly a Year Post-Anixter Deal, WESCO Q1 Sales Dip Sequentially
WESCO said industrial/MRO activity is recovering in line with industrial recovery.
May 6th, 2021
Global Industrial
Systemax Q1 Sales Grew 10.5% Despite Smaller Margins
Shrinking year-over-year and sequential margins dragged on profits, though the company saw double-digit year-over-year sales growth for a third straight quarter.
May 5th, 2021
Distribution Now
DNOW Posts Solid Sequential Sales Gain as Net Loss Shrinks
Leveraging technology and a considerably smaller branch footprint, the company has significantly slashed its profit losses over the past two quarters.
May 5th, 2021
Grainger I Stock
Grainger Organic Sales & Profit Growth Continues as Endless Assortment Jumps
The MRO products giant expects gross margin to accelerate once it sells through its non-core pandemic-related inventory by the end of Q2.
Apr 30th, 2021
In this file photo, Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Arizona.
Amazon's Profit Triples as Pandemic Continues
It also posted revenue of more than $100 billion for the second quarter in a row.
Apr 30th, 2021
Timken Poijl
Timken Significantly Raises Outlook After Strong Q1 Sales & Profit Growth
Asia-Pacific and Latin America showed major organic sales gains, while they were still down in North America.
Apr 29th, 2021
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. 'CAT' logo are displayed at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, NH on Feb. 20, 2020.
CAT Sales Rise as Dealers Increase Inventory
Revenue climbed to nearly $12 billion thanks to increased sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and changes in dealer inventories.
Apr 29th, 2021