DXP's Large Sales Declines Accelerate YoY and Sequentially

Service Centers was the only business segment to show sequential improvement.

Nov 6th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Dxpaircompressor

Houston-based pumping solutions and MROP products distributor DXP Enterprises reported its 2020 third quarter financial results on Friday, showing accelerated year-over-year sales declines compared to Q2.

The company posted total Q3 sales of $220 million, down 32.7 percent year-over-year (YoY), compared to a 24.6 percent decline in Q2. Sequentially, sales were down 11.6 percent from Q2. Gross profit of $61 million in Q3 fell 33.9 percent YoY, while the company took an operating loss of $41 million, compared to a $22 million profit a year earlier and a $7 million profit in Q2.

DXP took a Q3 net loss of $35 million, compared to a $13 million profit a year earlier.

By DXP business segment in Q3

  • Service Centers revenue of $165 million fell 14.9 percent YoY on operating margin of 13.4 percent. Sequentially, that compares with Q2 revenue of $154 million and an 8.9 percent margin.
  • Innovative Pumping Solutions revenue of $22 million fell 73.4 percent YoY on operating margin of 13.3 percent. Sequentially, that compares with Q2 revenue of $60.5 million and margin of 14.2 percent.
  • Supply Chain Services revenue of $33 million fell 34.8 percent YoY on operating margin of 8.7 percent. Sequentially, that compares with Q2 revenue of $37 million and margin of 9.0 percent.

"Although the majority of lockdowns have been easing and economic activity is likely near trough levels, visibility on the economic outlook remains extremely limited," said David Little, DXP chairman and CEO. "Specifically, the risk of a third wave of virus cases, the reinstitution of select geographic lockdowns, and the risk of lingering high unemployment create an uncertain economic environment that likely persists through the rest of 2020, based upon what we know today."

More in Earnings
I Stock 1181648326
Losses Mount for Oil Majors as Pandemic Grips Global Economy
Oil and gas companies were already struggling with weak prices from oversupply.
Oct 30th, 2020
Timken Sd
Timken Sales Declines Continue in Q3, but Sequentially Much Improved
Major recovery in Timken's Mobile Industries segment significantly narrowed a sales gap.
Oct 29th, 2020
Columbus Mc Kinnon Hoist
Columbus McKinnon Says Backlog Has Recovered to Pre-Covid Levels
Like many other industrial suppliers, the company reported sales that are still considerably down YoY, but up solidly on a sequential basis.
Oct 29th, 2020
Lawson Products
Lawson Products Sales Still Down a Bit YoY, But Jump Sequentially
The MRO distributor's profits likewise were down modestly from a year earlier, but up significantly from Q2.
Oct 29th, 2020
Mrc Global Er
Amid Continued Sales Plunge, MRC Global to Close 28 Facilities in 2020
Sequential declines were far less severe than year-over-year, with upstream production and midstream pipeline sectors hit hard by pandemic impacts.
Oct 29th, 2020
Applied App
Applied's Q1 Organic Sales Still Down Double Digits
Like many other large industrial distributors, Applied Industrial Technologies saw solid sequential improvement but lasting year-over-year declines.
Oct 28th, 2020
I Stock 855179716
Boeing Makes Deeper Job Cuts as Aircraft Business Slows
The company expects to cut its workforce to 130,000 by the end of the year.
Oct 28th, 2020
Global Industrial Er
Systemax Sales & Profit Jump in Q3
The e-commerce-based distributor benefited from private label offering, an expanded pandemic product line and solid gains from core product categories.
Oct 28th, 2020
Skf E
SKF Organic Sales Improve Considerably from Q2; Still Down YoY
North American and European weakness led to a 5 percent organic sales decline in Q3, but it was far better than a 25 percent drop in Q2.
Oct 28th, 2020
3 M Asd
Personal Safety Helps 3M Return to Sales Growth in Q3
Improvements in personal safety, roofing granules and automotive aftermarket powered 3M's solid YoY growth.
Oct 27th, 2020
Stanley Bd I Stocka
Tools & Storage Powers Stanley B&D to Q3 Growth
Tools & Storage had more than enough growth to offset continued weakness in SBD's Industrial segment, where sequential sales are improving.
Oct 27th, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC Industrial Going 'Mission Critical' to Gain Market Share
The company's October average daily sales are projected to end up on par with February's at the onset of the pandemic.
Oct 27th, 2020