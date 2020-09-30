Ferguson's US Industrial Sales Fell 12% in Fiscal 2020; New CFO Appointed

The company cited depressed oil prices and a tough manufacturing operating environment in the US leading to the weakened industrial sales.

Sep 30th, 2020
Mike Hockett
1392106849576

U.K.-based Ferguson Plc — known as the world's largest distributor of plumbing supplies — reported its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday for its fiscal year that ended July 31, and the figures reflected ongoing weakness in the United States' industrial products market.

Pertaining to the US industrial supply market, Ferguson said that its US industrial organic sales — comprising 7 percent of the company's total US sales — were down 11.8 percent year-over-year. The company estimates that its US industrial unit's market growth fell 13 percent, including a 6 percent decline in the first half of fiscal 2020 and a 13 percent drop in the second half.

"(US) Industrial markets have remained challenging through the year due in part to depressed oil prices and a tough operating environment for manufacturing during the pandemic," the company said in its earnings release.

FergusonFerguson's total US sales in 2020 were $18.9 billion, with its US industrial sales at $1.32 billion. Ferguson is the parent company of Newport News, VA-based industrial distributor Wolseley Industrial Group (No. 13 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List), which reported 2019 total sales of $1.75 billion to Industrial Distribution. Ferguson's 2020 US total sales were up 2.7 percent year-over-year as organic sales managed 0.4 percent growth. Organic growth progressed from growth of 3.1 and 2.1 percent in Q1 (Aug-Oct '19) and Q2 (Nov '19-Jan '20) to declines of 1.0 and 2.4 percent in Q3 (Feb-Apr) and Q4 (May-July), respectively.

Recapping its 2020 cost-savings measures in the US, Ferguson said those included a hiring freezer, reduced associate hours, overtime and temporary staff and temporary layoffs implemented in the worst-hit regions. Ferguson had reduced its permanent net US headcount by approximately 1,400 as of late September and consolidated 78 branch locations to "appropriately size the business for the post-COVID-19 operating environment."

Ferguson's Canada total sales of $1.08 billion were down 9.1 percent year-over-year, with organic sales down 8.0 percent.

BrundageBrundageNew CFO

Also Tuesday, Ferguson announced the appointment of Bill Brundage as the company's new chief financial officer and an executive director, effective Nov. 1. Brundage is currently CFO of subsidiary Ferguson Enterprises, where he has 17 years of experience in senior finance roles.

Brundage succeeds Mike Powell, who will step down as group CFO and an executive director on Oct. 31.


More in Earnings
The Home Depot logo.
Home Depot Sales Explode
People have taken on DIY projects at a frenzied pace as they spend most days at home.
Aug 18th, 2020
3 M Asd
3M's Safety & Industrial Sales Rebound in July, Up 6% YoY
July sales were up year-over-year in three of 3M's four business areas, showing some stark contrasts to a downtrodden Q2.
Aug 14th, 2020
Wesco Internationala
With Anixter In Tow, WESCO Reports Q2 Results
Though the acquisition closed at the very tail end of the quarter, it had a considerable impact on total sales.
Aug 13th, 2020
Msc Agasd
MSC Industrial's July Sales Down 13% YoY
The distributor said customers with exposure to end markets of aerospace, automotive and heavy equipment were "extremely soft" as buyers.
Aug 12th, 2020
Ea Jw Bj Xqai Bz Da
Applied Optimistic About MRO Despite 18% Q4 Sales Decline
The company expects current quarter organic sales to remain considerably subdued, but sees MRO demand picking up after.
Aug 12th, 2020
Parker Asdf
Parker's Q4 Organic Sales, Orders Fall by More Than 20%
The supplier was still able to turn nearly a $300 million net profit.
Aug 7th, 2020
Wajax Sdfs
Wajax Q2 Industrial Parts Sales Fall 13% YoY
Voluntary compensation reductions have been extended, including a 20 percent pay cut for CEO Mark Foote.
Aug 7th, 2020
Fastenal Branch Adsf
Safety Still Powering Fastenal's Sales Growth, But Slowing
The distributor's July numbers illustrate that selling conditions are consistently moving back toward normalcy.
Aug 6th, 2020
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Q2 Sales Fall 25% Year-Over-Year
The pumping solutions and MROP distributor saw sales decline 16.5 percent from Q1.
Aug 6th, 2020
Dno Wa
NOW Inc. Headcount Down 40% This Year Amid Transformation
The company will be much smaller in scale going forward than it was at the end of 2019.
Aug 6th, 2020
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Kennametal Closing TN Plant, Combines Business Segments
It's the sixth factory closure for Kennametal since July 2019, which began major cost cuts even before the pandemic arrived.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Q2 Sales Fall 24%
That compares with a 7.5 percent YoY decline in Q1, with far larger declines in segment profits.
Jul 31st, 2020