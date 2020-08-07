Parker Hannifin's Q4 Organic Sales, Orders Fall by More Than 20% YoY

The supplier was still able to turn nearly a $300 million net profit.

Aug 7th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Parker Asdf

Motion control products manufacturer Parker Hannifin Corporation completed its 2020 fiscal year on June 30, and on Aug. 6, the company reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year.

The company posted Q4 total sales of $3.16 billion, down 14.6 percent from Q3 and down 14.1 percent year-over-year (YoY), with organic sales down 21.1 percent YoY. That YoY organic decline was much steeper than in Q3's 7.4 percent decline. Total Q4 profit of $296 million was down from $367 million in Q3 and $414 million a year earlier. Q4 operating profit of $501 million and operating margin of 15.8 percent compared with $584 million and identical margin in Q3, and $641 million/17.4 percent of a year earlier.

The company said that Q4 orders were down 22 percent YoY, compared to a 2 percent decline in Q3.

"The improvement of Parker’s portfolio through transformative acquisitions, continued execution of The Win Strategy and near-term actions to reduce costs and preserve cash, have positioned us to achieve exceptional levels of performance during such a steep decline in demand," said Tom Williams, Parker Hannifin chairman and CEO.

Parker said it paid down $687 million of debt during its Q4, and $1.3 billion for the full fiscal year.

By business segment in Q4:

  • Diversified Industrial North American sales of $1.44 billion decreased 17.5 percent YoY, with organic sales down 24.7 percent and orders down 29 percent. International sales of $1.1 billion were down 12.9 percent YoY, with organic sales down 15.4 percent and orders down 21 percent.
    • Motion Systems sales of $699 million were down 19.6 percent YoY.
    • Flow and Process Control sales of $827 million were down 25.6 percent YoY.
    • Filtration and Engineered Material sales of $1.01 billion were down 1.1 percent YoY.
  • Aerospace Systems sales of $624 million decreased 8.0 percent YoY, with organic sales down 22.3 percent and orders down 5 percent.

For the full year, Parker Hannifin's total fiscal 2020 sales of $13.7 billion were down 4.3 percent from 2019, while net profit of $1.21 billion fell 20.2 percent.

The company shared that it achieved total cost savings of about $200 million during Q4, comprised approximately 88 percent of temporary actions and 12 percent of permanent actions. It plans to shift that ratio to 55 percent permanent and 45 percent temporary in fiscal 2021, with goals of full-year savings of $450 million, depending on demand conditions.

"We expect that the global COVID-19 pandemic will continue to have a negative effect on economic activity in fiscal 2021," Williams added. "We will continue to manage our costs and preserve cash for the current environment and position ourselves for economic recovery."

More in Earnings
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Kennametal Closing TN Plant, Combines Business Segments
It's the sixth factory closure for Kennametal since July 2019, which began major cost cuts even before the pandemic arrived.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Q2 Sales Fall 24%
That compares with a 7.5 percent YoY decline in Q1, with far larger declines in segment profits.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 865718350
Caterpillar Slashes Inventory as Q2 Sales Fall 31%
Dealers cut machine and engine inventories by about $1.4 billion during Q2, compared to a $500 million increase a year earlier.
Jul 31st, 2020
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222
Columbus McKinnon Sales Sink 35%
The motion control products supplier said volume was down 35 percent year-over-year and days sales outstanding ended June at 63.
Jul 30th, 2020
Lawson Products Sdf
Lawson Products Q2 Sales Fell 25%, But Are Improving
Sales picked up considerably in May, followed by continued recovery in June.
Jul 30th, 2020
Stanley Black &amp; Decker Sfd
Stanley Black & Decker's Q2 Shows Major Volume Drop
Business shutdowns hammered the tools and tool storage supplier last quarter, with industrial volume down a whopping 29 percent year-over-year.
Jul 30th, 2020
Motions
Motion Industries Q2 Organic Sales Down 17%
While profits at Motion Industries declined in Q2, profit margin remained flat due to cost savings.
Jul 30th, 2020
Ups Istock 458104397
UPS Reports Record Surge in Shipping
Shipments from businesses to U.S. consumers soared 65%.
Jul 30th, 2020
Global Industrial Ads
Systemax Q2 Sales Dip YoY, Accelerate From Q1
Doing business primarily through its Global Industrial brand, the company's Q2 sales declines were far less severe than other industrial distributors and suppliers.
Jul 29th, 2020
Mrc 2
MRC Global Q2 Sales Fall 39% Year-Over-Year
As part of its cost savings efforts in Q2, MRC closed 11 facilities during the quarter and reduced headcount by 300.
Jul 29th, 2020
The Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline.
Plant Closings Send GM to 2Q Loss, but Signs of Improvement
The company lost $806 million in the three months between April and June.
Jul 29th, 2020
Barnes Group
Barnes Group Q2 Sales Fall 37% Year-Over-Year
The company noted major industrial volume decreases due to COVID-19 impacts and a shutdown of aerospace end markets.
Jul 28th, 2020