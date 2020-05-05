Wajax Says 34% of Staff Has Been Impacted by Layoffs

The company's Industrial Parts segment saw a modest YoY sales decline, and the company outlined cost-savings measures.

May 5th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Wajax

Mississauga, Ontario-based Wajax Corp. reported its 2020 first quarter financial results on Monday, which showed a modest year-over-year sales decline in its industrial parts segment after a small gain in Q4 2019.

Wajax' industrial parts segment — No. 32 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — had total Q1 sales of $91.7 million, down 1.8 percent year-over-year (YoY). Sequentially, sales improved from Q4's $88.5 million.

As a whole, Wajax had total Q1 sales of $344.1 million, down 8.1 percent YoY, as the company attributed the decline primarily to the March period as impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated. Wajax said revenue during January and February was in line with a year earlier.

The company's total Q1 profit of $4.1 million sunk 48.1 percent YoY.

Responding to COVID-19, the company said that about 40 percent of its employees are currently working from home and that volume-appropriate staffing levels have been maintained for field, branch and support operations.

Wajax has implemented the following cost reductions amid the pandemic:

  • As of April 27, 541 employees have been placed on temporary layoff and a further 341 employees are on reduced work weeks or participating in workshare  programs. In total, approximately 34 percent of employees have been impacted by layoffs (97 percent of which are temporary), reduced work weeks, work share programs and salary reductions. Wajax will continue to review workforce changes in relation to business volumes and customer requirements. 
  • Temporary salary reductions have been implemented, including reductions of 20 percent for the CEO, 10 percent for senior executives and between 5-10 percent for managers. Board member retainers have been temporarily reduced by 20 percent. 
  • Discretionary expenses have been significantly reduced and cost concessions have been sought from business partners where appropriate. 

Wajax added that the planned Q2 implementation of its new ERP system has been temporarily deferred.

"We expect to partially offset volume declines with cost reductions while managing customer service levels, working capital and capital spending accordingly," said Mark Foote, Wajax president and CEO. "Cost-management programs and current sources of liquidity are expected to allow the corporation to weather this difficult period while preparing to return to growing its business and supporting its customers as conditions improve.” 

Wajax had total 2019 sales of $1.55 billion.

More in Earnings
93771350 2866306983464862 8360762502954352640 O
Applied April Sales Down in Mid-Teens
The fluid power, motion control and MRO products distributor outlined a number of cost-savings measures enacted during the quarter.
Apr 30th, 2020
Ap20120514482923
Pandemic Brings Fortunes to Amazon
It also brought headaches.
Apr 29th, 2020
Global Industrial Er
Systemax Sales Down 2% as Backlog Piles Up
Systemax, owner of Global Industrial, said while total demand has increased, constrained availability of products has made backlog swell.
Apr 29th, 2020
3 Ma
3M Healthcare Soars, Industrial Struggle Continues
The pandemic resulted in a 21% boost in 3M's Health Care segment year-over-year while demand in other segments waned.
Apr 29th, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. Caterpillar Inc. reports financial results Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Caterpillar Profit Tumbles
The equipment manufacturer has been deemed essential, but profits still took a massive dive.
Apr 28th, 2020
Skf E
SKF's Organic Sales Fell 9% in Q1
The bearings maker has closed sites, reduced costs and headcount to mitigate the pandemic's financial impact.
Apr 24th, 2020
Grainger Boxesas
Grainger Takes Pay Cuts, Furloughs
While discussing cost-savings measures taken, Grainger said it estimates the US MRO market declined 1 to 1.5 percent during Q1.
Apr 24th, 2020
Kcp Logoa
Kimberly-Clark Pro Q1 Sales Rise 4%
K-C said its Professional segment is likely to see volume declines starting in Q2 as economic conditions return to normal.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Grainger Show Sdkfj
Grainger Q1 Sales Accelerate Amid Pandemic
While many large distributors were hurt by the impacts of COVID-19 in Q1, Grainger's US segment outgrew the MRO market by 700 basis points.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Snap On 2020 100
Snap-on CEO: Our Supply Chain is Fine
Along with reporting its Q1 financial results Tuesday, the company discussed COVID-19's impact on the business.
Apr 21st, 2020
Stanley Bd I Stocka
SBD Commits $10M+ to Employees, Communities
The news comes two weeks after the company announced plans to slash spending and reduce staffing while navigating the ongoing pandemic.
Apr 14th, 2020
Fastenal Dere
Fastenal Q1 Sales Up on Safety, Gov't
Despite customer shutdowns that hampered Onsite revenues, a jump in safety sales helped to more than offset negative impacts.
Apr 14th, 2020