Despite Boost from PPE, Honeywell Q1 Sales Fell 5%

The company has implemented actions aimed to produce at least $1.1 billion in cost savings in 2020.

May 1st, 2020
Mike Hockett
Honeywell Asdf
Honeywell

Manufacturing conglomerate Honeywell reported its 2020 first quarter financial results on Friday, showing that a surge in demand for its personal protective products wasn’t enough to offset lower demand in other market verticals of its business.

The Charlotte, NC-based company posted total Q1 sales of $8.5 billion, down approximately 5 percent year-over-year (YoY), with organic sales down 4 percent. Operating profit margin of 20.0 percent improved 150 base points from a year earlier, while total profit of $1.61 billion grew from $1.42 billion of a year earlier.

Honeywell 1“As the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly escalated and the global economy deteriorated, we faced headwinds across our businesses, including rapid changes in our supply chain, constraints at customer sites, and significant impacts on the commercial aerospace and oil and gas end markets,” said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell chairman and CEO. “These challenges drove an organic sales decline in the quarter.”

By business segment in Q1:

Aerospace sales of $3.36 billion increased approximately 1 percent YoY, with organic sales up 1 percent, driven by continued strength in the Defense and Space business and growth in air transport commercial aftermarket. Segment profit increased 12 percent to $937 million on profit margin of 27.9 percent.

Performance Materials and Technologies sales of $2.40 billion decreased 7 percent YoY, with organic sales down 5 percent, driven by supply chain disruptions and decreased products demand in Process Solutions. Segment profit fell 9 percent to $512 million on profit margin of 21.4 percent.

Safety and Productivity Solutions sales of $1.42 billion fell 10 percent YoY, with organic sales down 9 percent, driven by lower sales volumes in sensing and IoT, impact of major systems project timing in the Intelligrated brand and lower demand for gas sensing products. Segment profit fell 16 percent to $178 million on profit margin of 12.5 percent.

Honeywell Building Technologies sales of $1.28 billion decreased 8 percent YoY, with organic sales down 6 percent, driven by softness in building solutions projects and volume declines in security and building management products. Segment profit dipped 3 percent to $252 million on profit margin of 20.5 percent.

Honeywell expects its 2020 Q2 sales to be down approximately 15 percent YoY.

Cost Savings

Honeywell said it has implemented cost controls that are expected to produce savings of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion in 2020, with actions including the following:

  • Reduced discretionary expenses (non-essential travel, contractors, consultants, hiring)
  • Canceled annual merit-based pay increases; reduced executive and board of director salaries
  • Reduced work schedules company-wide to adapt to lower demand
  • Targeted permanent census reduction, varied by business
More in Earnings
Ap20120514482923
Pandemic Brings Fortunes to Amazon
It also brought headaches.
Apr 29th, 2020
Global Industrial Er
Systemax Sales Down 2% as Backlog Piles Up
Systemax, owner of Global Industrial, said while total demand has increased, constrained availability of products has made backlog swell.
Apr 29th, 2020
3 Ma
3M Healthcare Soars, Industrial Struggle Continues
The pandemic resulted in a 21% boost in 3M's Health Care segment year-over-year while demand in other segments waned.
Apr 29th, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. Caterpillar Inc. reports financial results Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Caterpillar Profit Tumbles
The equipment manufacturer has been deemed essential, but profits still took a massive dive.
Apr 28th, 2020
Skf E
SKF's Organic Sales Fell 9% in Q1
The bearings maker has closed sites, reduced costs and headcount to mitigate the pandemic's financial impact.
Apr 24th, 2020
Grainger Boxesas
Grainger Takes Pay Cuts, Furloughs
While discussing cost-savings measures taken, Grainger said it estimates the US MRO market declined 1 to 1.5 percent during Q1.
Apr 24th, 2020
Kcp Logoa
Kimberly-Clark Pro Q1 Sales Rise 4%
K-C said its Professional segment is likely to see volume declines starting in Q2 as economic conditions return to normal.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Grainger Show Sdkfj
Grainger Q1 Sales Accelerate Amid Pandemic
While many large distributors were hurt by the impacts of COVID-19 in Q1, Grainger's US segment outgrew the MRO market by 700 basis points.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Snap On 2020 100
Snap-on CEO: Our Supply Chain is Fine
Along with reporting its Q1 financial results Tuesday, the company discussed COVID-19's impact on the business.
Apr 21st, 2020
Stanley Bd I Stocka
SBD Commits $10M+ to Employees, Communities
The news comes two weeks after the company announced plans to slash spending and reduce staffing while navigating the ongoing pandemic.
Apr 14th, 2020
Fastenal Dere
Fastenal Q1 Sales Up on Safety, Gov't
Despite customer shutdowns that hampered Onsite revenues, a jump in safety sales helped to more than offset negative impacts.
Apr 14th, 2020
Bossard Door
Bossard's Q1 North America Sales Fall 7%
The fastener distributor said it expects to face challenges in the North America market in the weeks ahead and possibly beyond.
Apr 13th, 2020