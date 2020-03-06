DXP Posts 4% 2019 Sales Growth Despite Q4 Decline

DXP, which closed on two acquisitions during Q4, posted moderate 2019 sales growth despite a considerable slowdown over the year's last 3 months.

Mike Hockett
Mar 6th, 2020
Dxp

Houston-based pumping solutions and MROP products distributor DXP Enterprises reported its 2019 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Friday, showing that sales considerably decelerated in the company's last three months of last year, though annual sales managed moderate growth.

The company, which closed on the acquisition of Richmond, CA-based Turbo Machinery Repair on Jan. 31, posted Q4 sales of $295.5 million, down 5.0 percent year-over-year, while total profit of $2.2 million compared with $11.1 million a year earlier. Comparatively, Q3 sales of $327.2 million increased 6.2 percent year-over-year and Q2 sales increased 7.1 percent.

For the full year, DXP's total 2019 sales of $1.3 billion increased 4.2 percent over 2018, while profit of $35.9 million was essentially flat compared to $35.5 million a year earlier.

By DXP business segment in 2019: 

  • Service Centers' full-year revenue of $762.3 million increased 1.6 percent over 2018, with an 11.4 percent operating income margin.  Q4 revenue of $182.4 million decreased 5.7 percent year-over-year, with a 10.7 percent operating income margin. 
  • Innovative Pumping Solutions’ full-year revenue of $303.7 million increased 4.1 percent over 2019, with a 9.5 percent operating income margin.  Q4 revenue of $65.7 million decreased 10.1 percent year-over-year, with a flat or 0.0 percent operating income margin. 
  • Supply Chain Services’ full-year revenue of $201.3 million increased 15.4 percent over 2018, with a 7.2 percent operating margin.  Q4 revenue of $47.4 million increased 6.4 percent year-over-year, with a 7.3 percent operating income margin.

"Overall performance was positive with more strength during the first half of the year versus the third and fourth quarter," commented DXP chief executive David Little in the company's earnings report. "Despite the changing market environment, we made a decision to invest in the business and position DXP to continue to take market share. We believe our financial performance during the second half of the year reflects our oil and gas customers reaching their budget limits towards the end of the third quarter and remaining disciplined on the capital spending side through the fourth quarter."


More in Earnings
Mrc Global Er
MRC Global Cut Headcount 10% in 2019, Sales Fell 12%
MRC's Q4 sales tumbled 24 percent year-over-year as customer spending levels were significantly lower than expected.
Feb 14th, 2020
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal January Sales Improve from December
January was a modest month-to-month gain, but was still the company's second-smallest yearly growth since December 2016.
Feb 6th, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Posts Flat Sales in Q4, 2019
Despite modest organic sales gains in Commercial & Industrial and Hand Tools, the figures reflected an industry-wide demand slowdown.
Feb 6th, 2020
Skf E
SKF Notes Impact of Coronavirus
In China, which comprises one-sixth of SKF's sales, the company's seven factories there are shut down until at least Feb. 10.
Feb 4th, 2020
Kennametal Ww
Kennametal Q2 Sales Sink 14%, Takes Loss
The numbers reflected a considerable marketwide slowdown in demand for industrial products, while other supply chain factors also hindered sales.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1090431444
HD Supply to Pay $50M to End Fraud Suit
The settlement will end a 2017 class-action suit that claims the company misled shareholders about supply chain issues.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA
CAT Profit Rises Despite Sales Decline
The strong profits, however, were overshadowed by an uncertain take on the year ahead with global growth slowing.
Jan 31st, 2020
Grainger Dc
Grainger's 2019 Sales Increase 2.4%; Q4 up 3%
The company's sales expectedly slowed in Q4 amid the greater industry slowdown.
Jan 30th, 2020
Stanley Bd
New Tools & Storage Leadership at Stanley B&D
Tools & Storage segment president Jeffrey Ansell will step down from his position during the first half of 2020, to be succeeded by Jaime Ramirez.
Jan 29th, 2020
1560198158368
Pentair Announces CFO Resignation, Q4 Results
Along with Mark Borin's pending departure, the company also reported a modest increase in Q4 year-over-year sales.
Jan 28th, 2020
The 3M World Headquarters complex in suburban St. Paul.
3M to Cut 1,500 Jobs as 2019 Sales Fall 1.9%
The company announced a new business model aimed to streamline operations that involves consolidating manufacturing, supply chain and customer operations.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Jan. 2, 2020 file photo, traders monitor stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange.
After 2019, CEOs Must Grow Profits Soon
Investors are likely to give CEOs another pass this upcoming earnings season — which didn't have the benefit of the first year of lower tax rates — but in 2020, companies will need to deliver more.
Jan 16th, 2020
Acuitya
Acuity Brands Appoints New CEO
The lighting and building products supplier said that Neil Ashe will become its next president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 31.
Jan 10th, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC's Q1 Shows Stubborn Market Slowdown
MSC — No. 8 on ID's 2019 Big 50 List — reported its 2020 Q1 fiscals Wednesday, with the figures showing that the industrial slowdown that plagued distributors and suppliers for much of 2019 is still very much in effect.
Jan 8th, 2020